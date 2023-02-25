Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro Mac mini sees first Amazon discount, Pixel 7 Pro hits new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro Mac Mini sees first Amazon discount, Pixel 7 Pro falls to new Amazon low, latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad now $399, and much more…

At the start of the year, Apple delivered a computer people have been requesting for a while: a powerhouse Mac mini. Delivering the M2 Pro processor, Apple’s latest Mac mini is on sale for the first time at Amazon right now. Delivering $50 in savings, you’ll find the powerful system packs 16 cores, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of unified memory on top of all the other benefits of the M2 Pro like dedicated ProRes encoding/decoding cores and more. Down to $1,250, now is the best time yet to pick up this powerful desktop, so if you’ve been holding off, now’s your chance to save some cash and still get a solid computer.

Instead of a desktop, have you thought about replacing that old smartphone you’re still using? Well, Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro is a solid choice for your on-the-go setup, and it’s currently on sale for a new Amazon low. Delivering 256GB of storage, 5G connectivity, and Google’s latest in-house Tensor chip at the helm, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a lot of features into its tiny self. You’ll find a 50MP main sensor in the updated camera assembly as well as a 12MP ultrawide lens and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities all backed by 12GB of RAM. Plus, it’s on sale for $813 this weekend, delivering nearly 20% in savings from its typical going rate.

Maybe it’s a tablet that you’re in the market for. If that’s the case, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is a solid choice. While it might not pack USB-C like the latest models, it still supports the Apple Pencil and is even compatible with Apple’s keyboard for a better typing experience. On top of that, there’s Center Stage support in the new 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera which is designed to automatically adjusts the crop and zoom to keep you (or anyone else in the shot with you) front and center. This week’s discount on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops the 256GB model to $399, while the more entry-level 64GB version is down to $269.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

Behind the Screens |

Behind the Screens: Justin’s organic and natural wood Mac mini rig with dual studio monitors

Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard

Pre-Orders |

Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus

New Products, Guides, more |

Traeger’s all-new Flatrock Flat Top Grill provides three independently controlled heating zones

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO set to launch new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sees first notable discount of the year starting at $599 (Save $101)

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!