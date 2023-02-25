Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro Mac mini sees first Amazon discount, Pixel 7 Pro hits new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M2 Pro Mac Mini sees first Amazon discount, Pixel 7 Pro falls to new Amazon low, latest 256GB 10.2-inch iPad now $399, and much more…
At the start of the year, Apple delivered a computer people have been requesting for a while: a powerhouse Mac mini. Delivering the M2 Pro processor, Apple’s latest Mac mini is on sale for the first time at Amazon right now. Delivering $50 in savings, you’ll find the powerful system packs 16 cores, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of unified memory on top of all the other benefits of the M2 Pro like dedicated ProRes encoding/decoding cores and more. Down to $1,250, now is the best time yet to pick up this powerful desktop, so if you’ve been holding off, now’s your chance to save some cash and still get a solid computer.
Instead of a desktop, have you thought about replacing that old smartphone you’re still using? Well, Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro is a solid choice for your on-the-go setup, and it’s currently on sale for a new Amazon low. Delivering 256GB of storage, 5G connectivity, and Google’s latest in-house Tensor chip at the helm, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a lot of features into its tiny self. You’ll find a 50MP main sensor in the updated camera assembly as well as a 12MP ultrawide lens and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities all backed by 12GB of RAM. Plus, it’s on sale for $813 this weekend, delivering nearly 20% in savings from its typical going rate.
Maybe it’s a tablet that you’re in the market for. If that’s the case, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is a solid choice. While it might not pack USB-C like the latest models, it still supports the Apple Pencil and is even compatible with Apple’s keyboard for a better typing experience. On top of that, there’s Center Stage support in the new 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera which is designed to automatically adjusts the crop and zoom to keep you (or anyone else in the shot with you) front and center. This week’s discount on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops the 256GB model to $399, while the more entry-level 64GB version is down to $269.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]
- Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5 makes gaming’s best controller even better
- Tested: Anker’s new 3-in-1 Charging Cube delivers its first 15W MagSafe experience
Behind the Screens |
Behind the Screens: Justin’s organic and natural wood Mac mini rig with dual studio monitors
- Behind the Screens: Rikka’s writing and podcasting workstation with custom Pokémon keyboard
Pre-Orders |
Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
New Products, Guides, more |
Traeger’s all-new Flatrock Flat Top Grill provides three independently controlled heating zones
- Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure launches March 29 with 10 new cars, including F-150 Lightning
- Sony’s State of Play showcase starts now! New PS5 games, Suicide Squad, PS VR2, more
- Razer’s latest Blade 15 is 25% smaller than the Blade 16 without sacrificing performance
- mophie’s new portable powerstation lineup arrives with USB-C and recycled plastic designs
- Sony’s DualSense Edge Controller set to hit retail today; potential price drops and more
- No Man’s Sky Fractal focuses on VR experience for all with added PSVR2 support, more
- The ‘final’ trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is on the way! Details here…
- PlayStation VR2 launch day has arrived! Release window game list, details, and more
- Razer’s new DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse shaves 23g by dropping RGB lighting
- Sony unveils 10 new PS VR2 games ahead of tomorrow’s official launch
- Twelve South intro new HiRise Pro stand for M2 MacBooks with integrated MagSafe charger slot
- Anker begins shipping 12-in-1 USB-C hub and monitor stand with 100W power passthrough
- JBL’s latest soundbar lineup is now available for purchase with Dolby Atmos support from $400
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console shipping to North America hits all-time low at $89
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO set to launch new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter ahead of Star Wars Day
- LEGO’s new Avatar sets see first discounts at 20% off: Banshee Flight hits $48, AMP Mech at $45
- Snap 20% off LEGO’s 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet set at $64 on Amazon
- LEGO debuts new 300-piece Moving Truck set as latest gift with purchase
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger hits best price of the year at $32 (Reg. $39)
- Apple AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case deliver Spatial Audio for less at $150
- Ditch Find My features and score Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet at $28 (Orig. $59)
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 Silicone MagSafe cases hit all-time lows from $35 (Reg. $49)
- Take $150 off Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air at second-best price yet of $1,049
- Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $266 (Reg. $449)
- Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale packs $8 dark comedies, plus every MCU flick at $10 each
- Apple’s VESA Mount Adapter for Pro Display XDR falls to new all-time low of $160 at Amazon
- Complement your M2 iPad Pro with $50 off Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard at $249
- iPhone 13 hits $590 alongside Apple Watch Series 7 from $260 in Woot’s latest refurb sale
- Save $200 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as all-time lows land at Amazon
Top Google Deals |
Not sold on OnePlus 11? All-time low lands on OnePlus 10T 5G at $500 via Amazon (Save $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 sees first notable discount of the year starting at $599 (Save $101)
Top Deals |
Save 30% or more on Anker’s all-new Bio-Based Lightning and USB-C cables from $13.50 lows
- Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank with stand hits $45, plus slim model at $35
- Save 20% on Anker’s Nano/Pro USB-C chargers in four colorways from $13.50
- Samsung’s Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs display digital art from $430 lows (Reg. $598+)
- Yale Assure Lock SL sports HomeKit and touchscreen keypad control at $199 (33% off)
