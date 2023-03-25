Best of 9to5Toys: HomePod mini $67 cert. refurb, Google Pixel 7/Pro from $449, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: HomePod mini hits $67 certified refurbished, Google Pixel 7/Pro from $449, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,440 low, and much more…
It’s no argument that Apple’s HomePod mini is the best Siri smart speaker for the majority of people. Sure, it’s not the larger recently-refreshed HomePod, but it’ll still deliver Siri and HomeKit control to your setup in a compact form-factor. Normally $99, right now the HomePod mini is on sale for $67 in certified refurbished condition, which arrives at $8 below our previous mention from back in January and delivers 32% in savings. Ready to handle Siri commands and bring Thread support to your setup, the HomePod mini also features the U1 chip that lets you do music transfer from an iPhone 14 with ease.
Is your Android smartphone starting to show its age? Well, Google makes some of the best Android devices out there, and the Pixel 7/Pro is no exception. Right now, you can pick up Google’s latest smartphones from $449, coming completely unlocked so you can use it on just about any carrier around. There’s a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen, a 50MP main sensor with 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, alongside the second-generation Tensor G2 chip.
If it’s time for you to pick up a new computer as well, then don’t miss out on today’s one-day-only Woot sale on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro lineup. The 14-inch M1 Pro model is on sale for $1,440 open-box, delivering the biggest sale to date and saving you $559 from its list price of $1,999. Packing a 14-inch 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR Display alongside a refreshed build, this laptop now features HDMI output, SD card support, and the return of MagSafe charging.
Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]
Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
ViewSonic launches the ‘first Designed for Xbox’ Smart 4K LED X1 and X2 projectors
- Framework’s Laptop 16 has user-upgradable GPU and lets you remove the numpad
- Bellroy’s adventure-ready MacBook backpack arrives with hidden gear pocket and drop front access
- Meet Lululemon’s new blissfeel 2 running shoes designed to take workouts to the next level
- Anker launches new battery-powered EverFrost cooler, keeps drinks chilled for 42 hours
- Pokémon’s new Paldea Evolved TCG expansion includes Tera EX cards, Starter evolutions, more
- CORSAIR’s new XENEON 27-inch 240Hz OLED monitor packs a peak 1,000-nit brightness
- First-ever Ninja cordless blender arrives with USB-C charging to Blast through shakes anywhere
- LEGO 2K Drive races onto PS5, Switch, more this spring as a new AAA driving adventure game
- Harber of London intros new handmade European mélange MacBook covers
- Positive Grid unveils brand-new miniature Spark GO smart guitar amp at half the price
- Wii U and 3DS eShops are about to close forever – Go download Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, more at up to 92% off
- ECOVACS’ latest DEEBOT T10 OMNI has built-in language processing plus much more
- Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger for iPhone 14 arrives with triangular 3-in-1 design [Deal]
- GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out
- CASETiFY’s new Push-In Case brings interchangeable charms to your iPhone 14
- Konnected Joe from Kamado sets the standard for connected charcoal grills, pre-order now
LEGO’s new AT-TE Walker falls to all-time low of $110 (Save $30), Justifier at $140, much more
- Assemble LEGO’s new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set on sale for the first time at $73
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Battle of Endor Heroes Star Wars BrickHeadz set
- LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon lands at $103 off to assemble the largest Star Wars set yet
- LEGO’s new 1,062-piece BD-1 buildable droid falls to $85 low with other 2022 Star Wars kits
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits second-best price of $1,049 in all four styles (Save $150)
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $104, Magic Mouse $64
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for 10th Gen iPad hits $229 all-time low, Smart Folios at $63
- Official Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $236 at Amazon (Reg. $349+)
- Apple Pencil 2 complements all of this week’s iPad deals at $90 (Save $39), more from $80
- Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 still offer plenty of value with $90 clearance discount (Save $39)
- First discounts of the year go live on Apple’s AirTags from $22.50 each
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year at $229
- Save $50 on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad for only the third time at $399 Amazon low
- Spring clearance takes up to $699 off cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $1,000
- Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now $200 off at Amazon
- Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac lands at Amazon all-time lows from $1,100 (Save $199)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands fall to all-time lows at $19 each (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s latest black Magic Trackpad falls to $120 low, Touch ID Keyboard at $173
Google’s new Pixel Watch drops to $299 all-time low with $51 off spring discount
- Google’s official 30W USB-C charger kit is a perfect Pixel 7/Pro companion at $27 (Reg. $35)
- Latest Chromecast with Google TV curates all of your favorites in one place at $40 (Save 20%)
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro land at $150 with $50 off spring sale, plus A-Series buds at $79
- TCL’s prev-gen 10 Pro and latest 20 Pro unlocked Android smartphones at lows from $186
- Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra smartphones get in on spring savings from $750 (Amazon lows)
Bring a proper espresso machine home at up to $220 off: Philips, Breville, more from $375
- Backcountry takes up to 70% off Patagonia, The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Spigen’s Urban Fit wraps your AirPods Pro in wireless charging-compatible fabric at $17.50
- Land a 1TB or 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD at the best Amazon prices yet from $90
- Anker’s just-refreshed MagSafe Power Bank with stand falls to new low of $42.50 (Reg. $70)
- OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your M2 Mac at $99 all-time low (Save $80)
