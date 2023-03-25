Best of 9to5Toys: HomePod mini $67 cert. refurb, Google Pixel 7/Pro from $449, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: HomePod mini hits $67 certified refurbished, Google Pixel 7/Pro from $449, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,440 low, and much more…

It’s no argument that Apple’s HomePod mini is the best Siri smart speaker for the majority of people. Sure, it’s not the larger recently-refreshed HomePod, but it’ll still deliver Siri and HomeKit control to your setup in a compact form-factor. Normally $99, right now the HomePod mini is on sale for $67 in certified refurbished condition, which arrives at $8 below our previous mention from back in January and delivers 32% in savings. Ready to handle Siri commands and bring Thread support to your setup, the HomePod mini also features the U1 chip that lets you do music transfer from an iPhone 14 with ease.

Is your Android smartphone starting to show its age? Well, Google makes some of the best Android devices out there, and the Pixel 7/Pro is no exception. Right now, you can pick up Google’s latest smartphones from $449, coming completely unlocked so you can use it on just about any carrier around. There’s a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen, a 50MP main sensor with 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, alongside the second-generation Tensor G2 chip.

If it’s time for you to pick up a new computer as well, then don’t miss out on today’s one-day-only Woot sale on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro lineup. The 14-inch M1 Pro model is on sale for $1,440 open-box, delivering the biggest sale to date and saving you $559 from its list price of $1,999. Packing a 14-inch 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR Display alongside a refreshed build, this laptop now features HDMI output, SD card support, and the return of MagSafe charging.

ViewSonic launches the ‘first Designed for Xbox’ Smart 4K LED X1 and X2 projectors

