Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $679, Galaxy S23/+/Ultra from $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB even more compelling at $679, Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700, rare Apple TV HD discount, and much more…

Have you been holding off on upgrading your tablet? Well, this week’s deal on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro might have you finally spending some cash. Down to $679 for the 256GB model, you’ll be saving $220 here and scoring the second-best price to date and marking a return to the lowest 2023 deal we’ve seen. While this might not be the M2 variant, the M1 chip in this iPad Pro still has a lot to offer. You’ll find Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and Apple Pencil support to round things out. Plus, it still is compatible with the Magic Keyboard if you want to turn the iPad into a pseudo-laptop too.

Maybe it’s a new smartphone that you’ve been holding off on buying? Well, now’s your chance to upgrade to Samsung’s latest with at least $100 in savings. That’s right, the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the base S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra, are all on sale from $700 right now. All models here boast 5G connectivity, and you’ll find up to a 200MP quad camera array and 512GB of storage built-in depending on what model you choose. In fact, they also all have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and each feature a 120Hz display for you to enjoy content on.

Are you still using an older Apple TV? Well, it’s time to replace it. Right now you can pick up the latest Apple TV HD on sale for $79, which is a pretty rare discount. Not sure why you’d want an Apple TV HD? Well, it’s great for a spare room, and also gives you the refreshed design Siri remote too. So, if you have a more modern Apple TV 4K, but the older remote, then this is a great time to pick up a spare Apple TV HD for the guest room and swap remotes so you can have the better version in the home theater while the more rarely-used TV gets the older version.

