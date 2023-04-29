Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $679, Galaxy S23/+/Ultra from $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 256GB even more compelling at $679, Samsung Galaxy S23/+/Ultra handsets from $700, rare Apple TV HD discount, and much more…
Have you been holding off on upgrading your tablet? Well, this week’s deal on Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro might have you finally spending some cash. Down to $679 for the 256GB model, you’ll be saving $220 here and scoring the second-best price to date and marking a return to the lowest 2023 deal we’ve seen. While this might not be the M2 variant, the M1 chip in this iPad Pro still has a lot to offer. You’ll find Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and Apple Pencil support to round things out. Plus, it still is compatible with the Magic Keyboard if you want to turn the iPad into a pseudo-laptop too.
Maybe it’s a new smartphone that you’ve been holding off on buying? Well, now’s your chance to upgrade to Samsung’s latest with at least $100 in savings. That’s right, the Galaxy S23 lineup, including the base S23, the S23+, and the S23 Ultra, are all on sale from $700 right now. All models here boast 5G connectivity, and you’ll find up to a 200MP quad camera array and 512GB of storage built-in depending on what model you choose. In fact, they also all have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and each feature a 120Hz display for you to enjoy content on.
Are you still using an older Apple TV? Well, it’s time to replace it. Right now you can pick up the latest Apple TV HD on sale for $79, which is a pretty rare discount. Not sure why you’d want an Apple TV HD? Well, it’s great for a spare room, and also gives you the refreshed design Siri remote too. So, if you have a more modern Apple TV 4K, but the older remote, then this is a great time to pick up a spare Apple TV HD for the guest room and swap remotes so you can have the better version in the home theater while the more rarely-used TV gets the older version.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Thrustmaster ESWAP XR Pro Forza Horizon 5 review: A racing wheel for your controller [Video]
Pre-Orders |
New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
- Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
New Products, Guides, more |
iOttie expands Velox MagSafe charger lineup with new actively-cooled Pro car mount, more
- New Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova game integrates ChatGPT to write lore, more
- Razer’s upgraded BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset triples battery life up to 70 hours
- Cities: Skylines gets one last DLC before retirement with Hotels & Retreats content pack
- Microsoft launches customizable Redfall controllers on Xbox Design Lab with bespoke engraving
- Teenage Engineering unveils ‘world’s first’ wireless portable mic with 3-way interface
- Dreametech’s all-new L10 Ultra robo vac/mop has up to 60 days of fully automated cleaning
- Samsung begins shipping 2023 Frame 4K TVs with refreshed digital artwork and rotating designs
- ASUS’ all-new Zenbook S 13 is the ‘world’s thinnest 13.3-inch OLED’ laptop, order now
- Keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline with the new Tile for Cats tracker package
- ASUS ROG Ally gets official May 11 launch date and is powered by AMD’s new Z1 chip
- Anker’s new PowerCore 5K power bank is its most affordable MagSafe battery yet [Deal]
- Tin Can is a ‘realistic space survival’ game finally coming to Xbox April 27
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Assemble the lowest price yet on LEGO’s largest set of all-time: World Map mosaic hits $220
- LEGO’s best-selling Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet sets hit 2023 lows from $40 (Reg. $50+)
- LEGO’s four new Donkey Kong sets officially revealed ahead of August 1, pre-order now
- LEGO’s 608-piece Orchid set sees first discount of the year at $44, plus other brick-built plants
- LEGO expands Nintendo collab with upcoming sets featuring Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, and more
- Assemble LEGO’s new Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set at best price yet of $72 (Reg. $90)
- LEGO finally reveals upcoming Mandalorian Fang Fighter versus TIE Interceptor set
- LEGO’s Star Wars Justifier ship includes Cad Bane, Omega, and more at $136 low (Reg. $170)
- LEGO’s new 100th anniversary Disney sets celebrate iconic villains and animal sidekicks
- LEGO announces May the 4th Star Wars promotions: Death Star II freebie, double VIP points, more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad is an even better value with $50 discounts from $399
- Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, more on sale from $50
- Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $49 (Reg. $159)
- Official Apple iPhone 14 MagSafe clear cases hit best prices of the year at $39 (Reg. $49)
- M1 Mac mini sale clears out Apple’s most affordable macOS machine at $479 low
- iPad mini 6 hits lowest price yet in cert. refurb Woot sale at $390 (Orig. $499), more
- Apple’s new 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro falls to its best price yet at $1,749 (Save $250)
Top Google Deals |
Google Nest Hub Max falls to $189, hitting the best price of the year at $40 off
- Call up Assistant with a $14 discount on Google’s latest Nest Mini smart speaker at $36
- Outfit your Assistant setup with Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor at $140 (Reg. $180)
- Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphone falls to new low of $351 (Reg. $600)
Top Deals |
Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand sees only second discount to $126
- Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife has a 1.75-inch blade at 2023 low of $16
- Bundle Anker’s new Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger with Bio Lightning cable at $26.50
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, The North Face, adidas, more
- New Sony noise canceling wireless headphones deliver its ‘lightest headband ever’ at $128 low
