Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Mini hits all-time low, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $70 off

No matter what kind of tech you’re looking for right now, Best Buy likely has it on sale. From iPad Pro to MacBook, iMac, Philips Hue, and more, the tech shopping giant is blowing it all out, just in time for Father’s Day. There are also great deals on HomePod, virtual reality headsets, and even Apple’s previous generation iPhone X, giving you a well-rounded shopping event.

Apple’s iPad mini 5 is also at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked right now. Dropping to $351, the iPad mini 5 sports Apple Pencil support, Apple’s latest A12 processor, and a fantastic display, ready for your summer travel adventures. The iPad mini is great for those who want something bigger than an iPhone, but find normal iPad sizes to just be too unwieldy when out-and-about.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is essential for tracking your summer workouts. I absolutely love mine and am very glad I upgraded from my Series 3, and right now the Series 4 is at one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The entire lineup is discounted by at least $50, giving you the ability to track heart rate, steps, and even use the built-in ECG in case of an emergency.

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]

Keep the whole family safe online w/ 1 year of 1Password for FREE ($60 value)

