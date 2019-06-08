Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, iPad Mini hits all-time low, Apple Watch Series 4 up to $70 off
No matter what kind of tech you’re looking for right now, Best Buy likely has it on sale. From iPad Pro to MacBook, iMac, Philips Hue, and more, the tech shopping giant is blowing it all out, just in time for Father’s Day. There are also great deals on HomePod, virtual reality headsets, and even Apple’s previous generation iPhone X, giving you a well-rounded shopping event.
Apple’s iPad mini 5 is also at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked right now. Dropping to $351, the iPad mini 5 sports Apple Pencil support, Apple’s latest A12 processor, and a fantastic display, ready for your summer travel adventures. The iPad mini is great for those who want something bigger than an iPhone, but find normal iPad sizes to just be too unwieldy when out-and-about.
The Apple Watch Series 4 is essential for tracking your summer workouts. I absolutely love mine and am very glad I upgraded from my Series 3, and right now the Series 4 is at one of the best prices we’ve tracked. The entire lineup is discounted by at least $50, giving you the ability to track heart rate, steps, and even use the built-in ECG in case of an emergency.
Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]
- Destiny 2 New Light is a free-to-play entrance into the expansive universe
- E3 2019 leak: Here’s the new Ninja Theory 4v4 action title Bleeding Edge
- YI Dome Camera X delivers privacy with innovative lens covering capabilities
- The Nike Father’s Day gift guide cannot be missed with great ideas for Dad
- New Yooka-Laylee sequel unveiled w/ 2.5D side-scrolling + more [Video]
- HTC officially debuts eye-tracking Vive Pro Virtual Reality Headset for $1,599
- Walmart InHome Delivery is creepy, but puts your groceries right in the fridge
- PlayStation/Xbox E3 2019 sale now live: $200 off consoles, PS Plus $40, more
- Razer’s Kraken X is an affordable 7.1-Ch. headset built for all-day gaming
- Summer Xbox Sale now live with hundreds of digital game deals
- Lululemon has the best Father’s Day Gift Guide priced from $18
- Here’s how to score the fan-made LEGO Ideas Space Rocket Ride kit for FREE
- Woolly Bear delivers a lightweight camping solution for nearly any car
- Nextbase launches new dash cameras w/ Alexa built-in, Emergency SOS mode, more
- Don’t get burned this summer w/ these well-rated sun protection items at Amazon
- Prime Day 2019 reportedly slated for 36-hour event starting July 15th
- Plugable Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard Review: Simple smooth operator [Video]
- Best Father’s Day watches under $100: MVMT, Fossil, Timex, more
- Double Dragon, Volleyball and City Connection arrive on Nintendo Switch Online
- Pokémon Sword and Shield release date + new sky scraper-sized monsters
- Garmin’s latest GPS is basically an Echo Show for your car
- The best grilling essentials for summer BBQs
- Pad & Quill Father’s Day Apple gear accessories are up to 35% off
- Airstream reintroduces historic Bambi & Caravel trailers w/ modern touches
- Enso rings collaborates w/ skateboard brand Santa Cruz for a “inked” line
- Monoprice debuts affordable RGB light strip controller with Z-Wave support
- The complete list of Sega Genesis Mini games has now been released
- Ultimate Ears unwraps WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth speaker featuring upgraded specs
- Samsung’s latest Notebook 7 is one of the best MacBook clones we’ve seen
- Audioengine A2+ Wireless Review: Beautiful design with crisp, warm audio [Video]
- NEC unveils ‘the quietest 6,000-lumen projector’ w/ 4K, a 20,000-hour lifespan
- Father’s Day gift guide: Must-haves for dad all under $20
- Grab your beach chairs for our June reading list: Thrillers, romance, more
- Square Enix brings Dragon Quest to iOS & Android as new augmented reality game
Keep the whole family safe online w/ 1 year of 1Password for FREE ($60 value)
- Anker Qi chargers, Bluetooth audio, and USB-C gear on sale from $11 at Amazon
- Weekend iTunes deals: The Office Complete Series $25, new $5 movie sale, more
- This Home Mini + Chromecast bundle matches its Black Friday price at $44
- iTunes movie bundle sale starts at just $10, thrillers from $8 and $1 rentals
- Huge Xbox summer sale unveiled: $100 off consoles, new Fortnite Bundle, more
- Amazon has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover for $19.50 (Reg. $39)
- AmazonBasics’ Adjustable Weight Set hits new all-time low of $30
- Kickstart HomeKit lighting w/ Lutron’s $80 Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit at 20% off
- Expand your storage pool w/ the WD 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $160 ($90 off)
- Build a home media server for $399 w/ Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC (25% off)
- Blu-ray & 4K from $6.50: Venom, Ex Machina, Alita Battle Angel, more
- Expand your pro audio setup or home theater w/ Klipsch speakers from $119
- Google Nest Hub drops to one of best prices of all-time at $66.50 (Reg. $100)
- Track your sleep, steps, more w/ Withings Steel smartwatch: $63.50 (Reg. $120)
- Dock your iPhone on the Mac-inspired elago M4 Stand at new Amazon all-time low
- This laptop bag can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad & more for $18 (Reg. $30)
- Sabrent Mac and PC accessory sale from $7 at Amazon: Docks, hubs, card readers
- No irrigation system? This $11.50 sprinkler will get water your yard easily
- Alexa-fy your garage door w/ Chamberlain’s $40 MyQ Smart Hub (50% off), more
- 4K Smart TVs from $300: TCL 55-inch Dolby Vision, Samsung 55-inch QLED, more
