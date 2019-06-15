Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Savings Event, Anker accessory sale, Eufy video doorbell $112, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Savings Event, Anker’s latest Amazon sale, Eufy’s brand-new video doorbell gets a launch week discount, more…

B&H’s latest Apple Savings Event brings some great discounts across just about all of Apple’s product lineups. Leading the way is the mid-2017 21.5-inch iMac which is down to a new all-time low during the sale. You’ll also find discounted Apple Watches from $289 and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017 model) at up to $560 off. Be sure to check out the entire B&H Apple Savings Event to make sure you don’t miss a beat.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has prices starting at just $9 for must-have power and computer accessories. You’ll find some great savings on USB-C hubs for your MacBook as well as USB-C to HDMI adapters, Qi wireless chargers, and even Bluetooth speakers in this sale. Looking for some new tech budget-friendly for dad? This is where you should start.

This week, Eufy entered the video doorbell market with a splash. Bringing 2K recording, custom motion detection zones, and oh, a near $50 discount, it’s a go-to already. The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell is down to $112 during its launch week, making its cost only a little higher than Ring, one of its main competitors. Eufy has quite a bit more to offer than the base Ring Video Doorbell with a higher resolution, HDR, and other great features.

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]

