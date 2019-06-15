Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Savings Event, Anker accessory sale, Eufy video doorbell $112, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: B&H Apple Savings Event, Anker’s latest Amazon sale, Eufy’s brand-new video doorbell gets a launch week discount, more…
Nomad Base Station
B&H’s latest Apple Savings Event brings some great discounts across just about all of Apple’s product lineups. Leading the way is the mid-2017 21.5-inch iMac which is down to a new all-time low during the sale. You’ll also find discounted Apple Watches from $289 and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2017 model) at up to $560 off. Be sure to check out the entire B&H Apple Savings Event to make sure you don’t miss a beat.
Anker’s latest Amazon sale has prices starting at just $9 for must-have power and computer accessories. You’ll find some great savings on USB-C hubs for your MacBook as well as USB-C to HDMI adapters, Qi wireless chargers, and even Bluetooth speakers in this sale. Looking for some new tech budget-friendly for dad? This is where you should start.
This week, Eufy entered the video doorbell market with a splash. Bringing 2K recording, custom motion detection zones, and oh, a near $50 discount, it’s a go-to already. The Eufy 2K Security Video Doorbell is down to $112 during its launch week, making its cost only a little higher than Ring, one of its main competitors. Eufy has quite a bit more to offer than the base Ring Video Doorbell with a higher resolution, HDR, and other great features.
New Products, Guides, more |
Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Hot Wheels id brings iconic toy into 21st century, exclusive to Apple Stores
- Anker comes full circle with actual AA and AAA batteries, sadly not reusable
- Square Enix streaming service inbound, if the company can find its old games
- GameStop absorbs ThinkGeek’s online storefront, launches 50% off sitewide sale
- Hori Grip aims to bring comfort to portable Nintendo Switch gaming
- Collection of Mana brings 3rd game to the US for first time + remake
- Best new summer cookbooks for fresh recipes
- Arcade1Up debuts Star Wars, TMNT and other 3/4th-scale arcade cabinets at E3
- Corsair Nightsword gaming mouse arrives with smart features and custom weights
- Renogy Phoenix 100 Mini Power Station will be a must-have for summer trips
- Keep your pets cool this summer with these helpful items for $40 or less
- The new Happy Plugs Air deliver AirPods style for nearly half price
- Stay cool this summer in breathable linen apparel for men starting at $27
- The confusing Final Fantasy VII Remake launch, only part 1 releases in March
- Konami gets in on the retro console action with TurboGrafx-16 mini debut
- Amazon unveils new Echo Dot Kids Edition with fresh redesign
- Nyko announces latest Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One accessories
- Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2019 Awards: Star Wars, Avengers, Final Fantasy, more
- ECG and eSIM support allow Amazfit Verge 2 to go head-to-head w/ Apple Watch
- Nintendo E3 2019 eShop Sale now live w/ up to 50% off the best Switch games
- Timbuk2 launches its Grateful Dead Collection with three new bags for summer
- Nintendo E3 2019: Animal Crossing New Horizons, Zelda BotW sequel, much more
- Second Amazon Go New York City location opens as expansion ramps up
- LEGO’s new 3,100-piece T. rex Rampage is the largest Jurassic Park kit yet
- Microsoft E3: Xbox compatibility porting ends, Gamertag name changes are here
- Samsung unveils curved 27-inch monitor w/ 240Hz refresh, 4ms response, more
- Amazon Credit Builder arrives with 5% cash back, gift card perks, more
- Live like Katherine Heigl with her new World Market partnership
- Final Fantasy 7 remake finally gets an official release date + new trailer
- Jasco debuts five new GE Z-Wave Enbrighten in-wall light switches
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate w/ Live Gold now $1 (Reg. $15) + gift card deals, more
Top Deals |
Amazon takes up to $101 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, cellular models included
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars and James Bond sale from $10, bundles, more
- Latest iPad mini 5 is ultra-portable, now on sale for $331.50 (Reg. $399)
- Motorola’s Prime Exclusive Moto X4 drops to new Amazon low at $120 (20% off)
- Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by $60 in all styles
- iTunes weekend sale delivers $5 movies from every genre, Breaking Bad Series $30
- adidas Friends & Family Sale cuts 30% off sitewide: Ultraboost, Harden, more
- Illuminate backyard parties w/ this 62 LED solar light for $16.50 at Amazon
- Apple’s Magic Keyboard hits a new Amazon all-time low at $67 (Reg. $99)
- Save on Anker smart home gear from $14: Plugs, LED lights, switches, more
- Father’s Day Smart TVs from $200: VIZIO 50-inch 4K, LG 65-inch 4K OLED, more
- Amazon all-time low alert: SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSD card $8 Prime shipped
- Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker System drops to $600 (Reg. up to $1,200)
- Philips Hue Lily Outdoor HomeKit lights see price drop to $244 (Reg. $280)
- New Balance’s Semi-Annual Event offers huge discounts w/ 500+ styles from $34
- New Amazon all-time lows arrive for Apple’s latest iPad Air with $40 off
- The Xbox One S 1TB just hit the best price of the summer at $169 shipped, more
- Enjoy all-day battery life on Samsung’s $450 Chromebook Plus V2 ($149 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S10e sees some of the best prices to date, deals from $450
- Samsonite’s Modern Backpack is MacBook + iPad-ready: $66.50 (Reg. $90)
- Help dad w/ oil changes by getting him the QuickJack from $1,000 (Reg. $1,365)
- Amazon’s Skagen Wear OS Smartwatch sale slashes eight styles to $199 (Reg. $275)
- At $160, Monoprice’s Mini 3D Printer is great for beginners (All-time low)
- Get up to $250 off Nintendo Switch w/ PlayStation/Xbox trade-ins for E3 2019
- Upgrade your Mac mini’s speakers w/ this USB soundbar for $23.50 (Reg. $35)
- Lenovo’s Thunderbolt 3 Graphics Dock is down to its best price yet at $314.50
- Bring Nanoleaf’s 15-Panel Aurora Kit into your HomeKit setup at $300 ($50 off)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!