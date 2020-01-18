Best of 9to5Toys: $199 off iPad Pro, Verizon offers $250 GC for switching, 16-inch MacBook Pro $400 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro gets a $199 discount, Verizon offers $250 gift cards when you bring your own phone, latest 16-inch MacBook Pro drops by $400, more…
Apple’s latest iPad Pro packs quite a few great features like USB-C and Face ID. I pre-ordered one upon release and it’s been a go-to of mine for on-the-go work. I love using it for editing my photos while out and about, browsing Twitter or Reddit, or even writing up some reviews from time to time. You can find just about every configuration of Apple’s latest tablet at $199 off right now, so if you’ve been in the market for one, now’s a great time to buy.
Not a Verizon customer yet? Well, now’s your chance to switch. Verizon is offering a $250 prepaid MasterCard to all who bring their own device right now. That’s right, if you use Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program or just own your Google Pixel outright, this is a great way to save some additional cash. Plus, if you have an LTE-enabled tablet, Verizon is offering a $100 prepaid MasterCard when you bring it. Learn more in our deal coverage here.
If you’ve yet to pick up Apple’s latest laptop, well, it’s never been a better time. You can currently save $400 when nabbing the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB. That’s right, for under $2,000 you can upgrade to Apple’s latest and greatest. If you have a 2016-2018 MacBook Pro and hate the keyboard, or have a 2015 or older model and have been waiting for Apple to come to their senses, this is it. You’ll get an all-new keyboard with a larger 16-inch screen on Apple’s latest laptop.
Focal Arche Headphone Amp/DAC Review: Premium sound for Hi-Fi headphones [Video]
- Breville invents “bluicing” category of blending + juicing with 3X Bluicer Pro
- Leica M10 Monochrom debuts with 40MP sensor fully-committed to B&W photography
- Best and most exciting new gear from NAMM 2020: Moog, Apogee, Akai, more
- Jarvisen Review: Hands-on with the fastest handheld translator [Video]
- Target’s new Hearth & Hand collection features beautiful home decor items
- Mackie expands headphone lineup with affordable pro sets for content creators
- LEGO Dinosaur Fossils Review: Museum-quality collectibility in a 910-piece kit
- Xbox console streaming to Android takes a step forward with global preview
- The Ultraloq Lever offers four ways to enter your home, including fingerprint
- Universal Audio unveils incredible new Luna music recording platform for Mac
- Target’s new All In Motion athletic collection offers prices from just $4
- LEGO unveils new Disney BrickHeadz including Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto
- Mackie unveils new Bluetooth speakers for content creators from under $100
- TAG Heuer celebrates 160 years with re-release of iconic 1964 Carrera watch
- Nextbase’s latest dash cam offers ‘world firsts’ including image stabilization
- Pad & Quill debuts walnut iPhone 11 Pro cases, launch pricing from $34 or less
- The latest Bang & Olufsen earbuds leapfrog AirPods with 35-hour battery life
- Amazon’s Gabrielle Union Store has plenty of essentials for your next workout
- Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2020: Eve, Philips Hue, more
- Samson debuts new hybrid USB-C microphone with XLR connector for Mac/PC
- Sony introduces new affordable camera grip but it skips one big feature
- Hands-on: Logitech’s Ergo K860 actually made me like ergonomic keyboards
- Razer revamps the DeathAdder with optical switches, onboard memory, and more
- Kensington unleashes new ergonomic mouse with nine programmable buttons, more
- Arturia unveils new hybrid MIDI keyboard sequencer for Mac at NAMM 2020
- Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Gift Guide has sweet ideas for someone you love
- Legendary audio company SSL debuts first audio interfaces for Mac from $230
- Hori Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch cases, bags, more are on the way
- Nintendo World theme park features wearables for life-size video games, more
- Amazon moves to crack down on counterfeit items with new standards
- Edifier’s latest products include truly wireless gaming headphones and more
- Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]
- Cuisinart smart grills arrive with temperature monitoring, timers, more
- Nordstrom’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers hundreds of ideas from $25
- Feast your eyes on the new Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set
- LEGO unveils 3,900-piece Creator Expert Manchester United football stadium kit
Anker’s iPhone-matching power banks, more on sale this weekend from $10
- Sony launches massive PSN sale with hundreds of PS4 games under $20
- Apple has The Office complete series for $30, more movies from $5 this weekend
- Anker’s GaN USB-C chargers, batteries, security cameras, more on sale from $9
- Apple’s latest sale features ‘buddy’ films, more from $5, plus $1 rentals
- Get three of these best-selling Apple Watch bands for $8.50 (Reg. up to $15)
- Dell’s XPS 13 gets a near $1,000 discount with 2TB NVMe SSD, more from $999
- Add a Raspberry Pi 4 2GB starter kit to your smart home at just $65 (Reg. $90)
- This 1200-lumen rechargeable flashlight comes with batteries for $15
- Our exclusive code takes up to $35 off Jeda Model 3 wireless smartphone chargers
- Amazon slashes $380+ off Pioneer’s 7-inch flagship Wireless CarPlay Receiver
- A new Amazon low slices $800 off LG’s 4K Smart Laser Projector, more from $669
- Outlite’s highly-rated 2000-lumen LED flashlight is yours for just $8
- Stay always charged with this Portable Apple Watch Charger for $17 (Orig. $30)
- Amazon’s Warehouse sale event takes an extra 20% off already discounted items
- Dock your iPhone with vintage styling: elago M4 stands $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Score nearly $95 in savings on a Ring Alarm 5-Pc. Home Security Kit, now $105
- Husky’s 65-Pc. Mechanic’s Tool Set is down to just $25 at Home Depot
- Curb package theft with one of these Ring Video Doorbells priced from $66
- Google Pixel 4/XL comes bundled with $200 gift cards, on sale from $699
- Cut another cord with Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $300)
- Secure your backyard + driveway with two Ring Stick Up Cams for $140 (30% off)
