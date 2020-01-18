Best of 9to5Toys: $199 off iPad Pro, Verizon offers $250 GC for switching, 16-inch MacBook Pro $400 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro gets a $199 discount, Verizon offers $250 gift cards when you bring your own phone, latest 16-inch MacBook Pro drops by $400, more…

Apple’s latest iPad Pro packs quite a few great features like USB-C and Face ID. I pre-ordered one upon release and it’s been a go-to of mine for on-the-go work. I love using it for editing my photos while out and about, browsing Twitter or Reddit, or even writing up some reviews from time to time. You can find just about every configuration of Apple’s latest tablet at $199 off right now, so if you’ve been in the market for one, now’s a great time to buy.

Not a Verizon customer yet? Well, now’s your chance to switch. Verizon is offering a $250 prepaid MasterCard to all who bring their own device right now. That’s right, if you use Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program or just own your Google Pixel outright, this is a great way to save some additional cash. Plus, if you have an LTE-enabled tablet, Verizon is offering a $100 prepaid MasterCard when you bring it. Learn more in our deal coverage here.

If you’ve yet to pick up Apple’s latest laptop, well, it’s never been a better time. You can currently save $400 when nabbing the 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB. That’s right, for under $2,000 you can upgrade to Apple’s latest and greatest. If you have a 2016-2018 MacBook Pro and hate the keyboard, or have a 2015 or older model and have been waiting for Apple to come to their senses, this is it. You’ll get an all-new keyboard with a larger 16-inch screen on Apple’s latest laptop.

New Products, Guides, more |

Focal Arche Headphone Amp/DAC Review: Premium sound for Hi-Fi headphones [Video]

Top Deals |

Anker’s iPhone-matching power banks, more on sale this weekend from $10

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!