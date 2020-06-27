Best of 9to5Toys: Anker WWDC Sale, Home Depot Red White and Blue discounts, $28 smart garage door opener, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Anker’s WWDC Sale starts at $7, Home Depot Red, White, and Blue sale, $28 smart garage door opener, and more…
Anker’s annual WWDC sale is still going on and is packed with some must-have gear. One of my favorites from this discount extravaganza is the 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $80. Saving you $20 from its regular rate, this charger has two USB-C ports and two USB-A hookups, providing up to 100W of charging power. This is more than enough to keep your 16-inch MacBook Pro powered while still charging your iPad Pro at the same time. But, the deals don’t end there. Pricing starts at just $7 on other must-haves, so be sure to swing by our coverage to find out everything that’s on sale.
Home Depot’s Red, White, and Blue sale is in full swing right now. Here, you’ll find notable discounts on DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI tools, and more. Whether you’re just starting out on your DIY journey or need to upgrade to some higher-end tools, this sale has you covered. One of the Everybody needs a quality circular saw, and right now Milwaukee’s M18 kit is on sale with an extra 5Ah battery. Dropping to $249, it’s $50 off the normal rate and will really help ensure you have quality cuts of all your lumber during DIY projects.
If you’re living in a home that has a garage door opener, but you don’t have smartphone control if it yet, now’s your chance to change that. Meross’ Wi-Fi Garage Door Adapter is on sale for just $28 right now, delivering Alexa and Assistant voice control, alongside app compatibility to just about any garage door. It retrofits your existing setup, which is much more budget-friendly than replacing your entire opener with a new one. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, be sure to swing by our deal coverage to learn more.
Moshi Lounge Q Wireless Charger review: Upgrade your workspace [Video]
