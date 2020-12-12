Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, much more…
Best Buy’s 4-day Apple sale is coming to a close soon, so if there’s something at a discount here that you’ve been looking for, you’ll want to act fast. We’re seeing up to $100 off Apple Watch models, deals on iPad Air, and much more. Sales like this don’t come around often, so you’ll want to make sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone.
Another great deal that we’ve found is that AirPods Pro are back at $190. While we did see them breifly hit $170 during Black Friday sales, those discounts didn’t last long at all. The deal that we’ve recently spotted saves you $59 from the normal going rate of Apple’s in-ear ANC headphones and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen.
However, those on the hunt for an Apple Watch SE can still save up to $40 on various models. You’ll find a few different options to pick from here, so be sure to browse the entire selection to find the perfect one for you. Apple Watch SE is the latest from Apple and offers both budget-friendly and feature-packed models.
Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]
- [Update: Day 12] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars
- Microsoft unveils Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X/S with ‘same level of depth as the PC’
- Nike’s new holiday gear adds festive touches to shoes, apparel, more from $30
- iOttie Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount debuts with Alexa and 10W Qi charging
- The Game Awards recap: Perfect Dark reboot, Dragon Age, Elder Scrolls, more
- New Leica SL2-S arrives with a familiar retro design under $5,000
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Review: Entry-level performance has never been so good
- LEGO expands Art collection with official look at upcoming Mickey Mouse mosaic
- Early indications show PS5 could be ahead in the next-generation console war
- The best beauty advent calendars to pick up this year: haircare, makeup, more
- Synology debuts new AMD-powered 8-bay DS1821+ NAS with 2.3GB/s speeds
- Grovemade intros new walnut and maple Wood Notebooks with brass bindings
- Samsung MicroLED TV stands at 110-inches, set for 2021 release
- SCUF H1 is the company’s first fully customizable gaming headset
- All-new Fire TV update delivers profiles, Alexa improvements, streamlined main menu, more
- Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more
- Tested: meross Smart Lamp delivers HomeKit control at an affordable price
- Meross debuts new smart garage door remote with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant
- Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for polishing gameplay and design
- Mario Kart Live review: Nintendo delivers a gaming-changing AR experience for Switch
- GoSun Dream tiny house takes you off-grid with solar power, water purification, more
- New MagSafe cases from Gear4 arrive today for latest iPhones
- December’s best new perfumes: Valentino, Jo Malone, Tiffany, more
- New Wyze Home Monitoring offers 24/7 security for just $5 per month…including hardware
- LEGO collaborates with Monster Jam for new Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits
- Classic Star Wars KOTOR 2 lands on iOS and Android later this month
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuketown make a comeback
- LEGO showcases upcoming 2021 catalog with Star Wars, Creator, and other new kits
- New HP EliteBook and ZBook Firefly laptops boast Tile integration, 5G, 64GB of RAM, more
- Disney teams up with Hasbro for new 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica
9to5Toys Gift Guides
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s next-level smart home upgrades
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have PC gaming upgrades from under $55
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians and producers
Top Deals
Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $550 (Orig. $799)
- Latest Apple movie sale offers up sports films, holiday favorites, rentals, more from $1
- Anker deals start at $11 this week: 2-pack HomeKit cams $76.50, USB-C gear, more
- Apple starts the weekend with $5 movie sale featuring ’90s, ’00s, and ’10s hits
- iRobot’s flagship Roomba S9/+ vacuums now up to $400 off at new all-time lows
- DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit bundles two 5Ah batteries at $70 off, more from $28
- Renogy’s flexible solar panel offers 175W of 12V power for your off-grid needs at a low of $222.50
- eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh routers return to Amazon lows from $71
- Pick up four Philips Hue Bluetooth smart bulbs for just $7.50 each (50% off)
- TCL’s 55-inch Mini-LED 4K 120Hz TV falls to new all-time low at $578
- Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC Mini PC at a new low of $279 (Save 38%)
- Lululemon’s new markdowns offer up to 50% off leggings, jackets, more + free shipping
- Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks, solar panels, more from $16
- Save up to $450 on Alienware UltraWides, Dell monitors, and more
- Powerbeats Pro drop to $150 in even more colors ($100 off), more
- Google Pixel 4 falls to one of its best prices yet at $300 (Save up to $499)
- Save up to 42% on TP-Link smart power strips, cameras, LED bulbs, more from $14
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad starts at $299: Wi-Fi 128GB model $380, more
- WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off
- Amazon offers PUMA’s motorsport collection from $10 Prime shipped: T-shirts, joggers, more
- AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped (Reg. $149)
