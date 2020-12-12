FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple sale, AirPods Pro hit $190, Apple Watch SE up to $40 off, much more…

Best Buy’s 4-day Apple sale is coming to a close soon, so if there’s something at a discount here that you’ve been looking for, you’ll want to act fast. We’re seeing up to $100 off Apple Watch models, deals on iPad Air, and much more. Sales like this don’t come around often, so you’ll want to make sure to take advantage of it before it’s gone.

Another great deal that we’ve found is that AirPods Pro are back at $190. While we did see them breifly hit $170 during Black Friday sales, those discounts didn’t last long at all. The deal that we’ve recently spotted saves you $59 from the normal going rate of Apple’s in-ear ANC headphones and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen.

However, those on the hunt for an Apple Watch SE can still save up to $40 on various models. You’ll find a few different options to pick from here, so be sure to browse the entire selection to find the perfect one for you. Apple Watch SE is the latest from Apple and offers both budget-friendly and feature-packed models.

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s next-level smart home upgrades

Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $550 (Orig. $799)

