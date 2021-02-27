Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, up to $100 off M1 MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 sees $69 discount, up to $100 off M1-powered MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, and much more…
If you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch, it’s time to upgrade. The Series 6 offers plenty of features that are a fairly large upgrade for those who have a Series 4 or older. You’ll notably gain an always-on display, a U1 chip for faster charging, and this time around cellular connectivity. Most notably, on sale right now is the Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm model at $429.98, dropping $69 off its normal going rate. So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, check out our deal coverage for more.
Ready to upgrade to a new computer? Well, Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro is a fantastic choice. Sporting Apple’s first in-house laptop processor, the latest MacBook Pro features the ability to go all-day on a single charge and do so with enough power to handle anything you throw at it. Right now, this laptop is up to $100 off with prices starting from $1,219, giving you the ability to work from the couch, bed, or even local coffee shop later on down the road.
Do you have Apple’s latest smartphone? Well, the iPhone 12 lineup offers a unique feature: MagSafe. If Apple’s $39 MagSafe charger is a bit more than you want to spend right now, then Anker’s $19 alternative is absolutely worth considering. I’ve got a 12 mini arriving later today and I’m considering picking up one or two of Anker’s chargers instead of Apple’s, since I can pick up multiple for essentially the same cost of one.
Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint will receive updates and new content throughout 2021
- New Anker Thunderbolt 4 Hub turns a single port into three with 8K support, 40Gb/s speeds, more
- Star Wars x Society6 collection takes your home to a new galaxy with limited-edition prints, more
- A brick-built astronaut, Spot robot, more headline February’s best LEGO Ideas
- GameStop Tax Day sale event: B3G1 FREE Funko, amiibo, Switch games, apparel, more
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games: Final Fantasy VII remake, Farpoint VR, Maquette, more
- Special ‘Pokémon Presents’ showcase: Diamond and Pearl, Legends Arceus RPG, more
- PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year
- ESR’s new MagSafe Kickstand is also a charging puck with detachable USB-C cable [Deal]
- Target x Levi’s collection features home goods, pet supplies, denim jackets, more from $5
- Aukey unveils affordable new MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 lineup
- PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 showcase: New games, updates, more
- Corsair Katar Pro XT Review: An incredible mouse for $30 [Video]
- Star Wars Republic Commando redeploys on PS4, PS5, and Switch on April 6
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and XSX
- Arcade1Up debuts new 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet, pre-order now
- HP acquires HyperX PC gaming peripherals business for $425 million
- Ring officially unveils Video Doorbell Pro 2 with 3D Motion Detection
- Stardew Valley makes its physical debut on your dining room table
- Lenovo unveils 39.7-inch Thunderbolt 4 monitor with 2500R curvature, USB-C hub, more
- Best sunglasses to pick up for men this spring: Nike, David Beckham, more
- Sony relaunches COVID-19 Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank for FREE + more
- Nomad refreshes iPad Air case lineup with new leather Rugged Folio and more
- Sony is ‘introducing the next generation of VR on PlayStation’ today
- HyperX’s new Alloy Origins 60 keyboard cuts down on desk clutter with a compact build
- Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’
- Synology debuts new 25GbE NIC, refreshed caching NVMe SSDs, more
- Watch Dogs Legion multiplayer set for release next month with co-op, Spiderbot PvP, more
- Carhartt partners with Guinness for St. Patrick’s Day with gear from $20
Save on just about all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15
- Merrell shoes currently up to 75% off from just $20 at Hautelook: Boots, hiking shoes, more
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off Milwaukee tools in new mix and match sale
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Seiko Solar, and more watches are discounted as low as $59 (Up to $124 off)
- Anker kicks off week with deals on USB-C chargers, projectors, more from $13
- Illuminate anything with Govee’s 1,000-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at $18 (39% off)
- Score rare discounts on Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad 2, more from $94
- Philips Hue launches up to 30% off sale with deals on smart lamps, vanities, more
- Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers now up to 36% off from $7
- Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this wireless kit at $77.50 (Reg. $106)
- Sony 55-inch AirPlay 2 OLED 4K Smart TV now $400 off + 70-inch models from $500
- Prop an iPhone, iPad, or Switch with this folding aluminum stand at $7.50 on Amazon
- Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale offers sneaker deals for $35 (Reg. up to $80)
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 is a work-from-home must with its ergonomic design, more at $80
- Timex’s latest Metropolitan Smartwatches wield up to 2-week battery life, more from $140
- Apple discounts iconic movie collections to $20 or less: John Wick, Hunger Games, more
- Get ready for spring BBQs with 48-feet of waterproof outdoor LED lights at $26 (Save $10)
- Amazon SanDisk memory card deals from $14: 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC, 64GB models, more
- Apple launches iTunes TV show season sale for $10 or less: Friends, Community, more
- Adopt two HomeKit Smart Plugs while they’re $7 each (41% off)
- PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60)
- Amazon’s Smith & Wesson knife sale starts at $11: Sear $16.50, Stave $15, more up to 33% off
