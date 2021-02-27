Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 $69 off, up to $100 off M1 MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 sees $69 discount, up to $100 off M1-powered MacBook Pro, Anker MagSafe charger $19, and much more…

If you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch, it’s time to upgrade. The Series 6 offers plenty of features that are a fairly large upgrade for those who have a Series 4 or older. You’ll notably gain an always-on display, a U1 chip for faster charging, and this time around cellular connectivity. Most notably, on sale right now is the Series 6 GPS + Cellular 40mm model at $429.98, dropping $69 off its normal going rate. So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, check out our deal coverage for more.

Ready to upgrade to a new computer? Well, Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro is a fantastic choice. Sporting Apple’s first in-house laptop processor, the latest MacBook Pro features the ability to go all-day on a single charge and do so with enough power to handle anything you throw at it. Right now, this laptop is up to $100 off with prices starting from $1,219, giving you the ability to work from the couch, bed, or even local coffee shop later on down the road.

Do you have Apple’s latest smartphone? Well, the iPhone 12 lineup offers a unique feature: MagSafe. If Apple’s $39 MagSafe charger is a bit more than you want to spend right now, then Anker’s $19 alternative is absolutely worth considering. I’ve got a 12 mini arriving later today and I’m considering picking up one or two of Anker’s chargers instead of Apple’s, since I can pick up multiple for essentially the same cost of one.

Razer Kiyo Pro Review: Is this the best camera for streaming and video calls? [Video]

