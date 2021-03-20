Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB $1,179, iPad Air hits all-time low, Apple Watch from $170, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 hits $1,179, iPad Air drops to all-time low, Apple Watch models from $170, much more…
Apple’s latest MacBook Air is a fantastic machine for many people, given that it uses the all-new M1 processor. This allows the laptop to run for up to 18 hours before it’s time to be recharged. The huge thing is that’s not just a claim from Apple, many users have reported similar or better battery life during usage. Plus, the model that’s on sale delivers 512GB of storage, ready to keep music, movies, and documents offline and ready to access at a moment’s notice. Coming in at $1,179 on Amazon, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked to date.
Prefer handling on-the-go tasks on an iPad? Well, you’re in luck. Apple’s latest iPad Air is down to a new all-time lows from $559, which saves you up to $69 from its normal going rate. While it doesn’t sport Face ID, you’ll find Touch ID has been implemented into the power button for quick and easy unlocking. An edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard make this a compelling tablet option for many.
Ready to get fit this spring? Well, today only, we’re seeing a number of notable Apple Watch deals with various models on sale. Pricing starts at $170, but the stand-out discount is on the company’s Series 5 44mm at $270. Sporting an always-on display, ECG, and Fitness+ integration, the Apple Watch Series 5 is ready to go the distance with you as you work on getting fit this spring and summer. I still sport a Series 4 personally (on sale from $215), and will be using it to track bike rides, walks, and more once the weather warms up.
Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]
- EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
- Everything we know about LEGO’s summer 2021 Marvel kits: Infinity Saga collection, more
- Samsung Sound Tower unveiled with powerful 300-watt output, multi-device pairing, more
- H&M Easter Home Collection offers pricing from just $3: pillows, curtains, more
- Bandai’s upcoming Millennium Puzzle model kit purposefully ditches the instructions
- Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
- Review: Samson Q9U delivers great sound in a versatile USB/XLR package [Video]
- Best Cricut alternatives for at-home DIY, crafting, and vinyl cutting
- LEGO unveils new details on upcoming UCS Republic Gunship
- New Smith & Wesson 24/7 Tanto Knife is always ready for an outdoor adventure, pre-order now
- Dick’s Sporting Goods launches new men’s apparel line ‘VRST’ with essentials for life on the go
- Braun celebrates 100 years with new must-see ‘Wandanlage’ hi fi audio wall unit by Virgil Abloh
- CASETiFY’s latest Disney collection has iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, more
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers with haptic feedback and finger touch detection
- LEGO launches new BrickLink Designer Program with 31 upcoming fan-made builds
- Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century
- All-new 2021 Garmin Approach golf watch lineup arrives with sunlight-readable displays, more
- Sony Play at Home updates: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 indie/VR games go FREE this month
- Callaway’s new spring arrivals have you ready for golf season in style
- DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter has you riding dragons, set for release tomorrow
- Ring debuts first outdoor smart plug alongside new weather-resistant siren, more
- Intel’s new 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S CPUs have up to 8 cores and 5.3GHz clock speeds
- All-new Seinfeld Funko Pop! characters unveiled, pre-order now
- Traveling for spring break? Here’s the best luggage options under $100
- Hands-on: Logitech’s all-new G333 Earbuds are perfect for casual gaming
- Dell’s latest XPS Desktop is powered by 11th gen. Intel CPUs sporting up to 5.3GHz speeds
- Nutribullet founder launches Beast Health and new 12-rib B10 Blender + Hydration System
- Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
- Our favorite next-gen Xbox skins give your Series X or S the flair it deserves
- Review: LEGO’s new Resistance X-Wing is affordable, but misses the mark
- Kohl’s debuts new Lululemon look-alike activewear with prices from $19
- 8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller with back buttons, mapping, more
iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit
- Carhartt takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $10: Outerwear, t-shirts, more
- Nike 40% off clearance event discounts popular styles: FlyKnit, Adapt, Jordans, more
- adidas Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Ultraboosts, apparel, more from $15
- Sony’s 75-inch BRAVIA 4K HDR Smart TV with AirPlay 2 now up to $800 off + more from $480
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off patio furniture and seating sets ahead of spring
- DEWALT’s Flip Drive Attachment makes countersinking a cinch at $13 (Save 22%)
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale
- These two LED bulbs add 16,000-lumens of light to your garage for just $23 (49% off)
- Anker’s latest sale discounts 3-in-1 Qi chargers, HomeKit cameras, more
- Apple Watch Series 5 now up to $300 off with deals on Nike+, Cellular models, more
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pad drops to new low at $11.50 Prime shipped
- Microsoft’s Surface Pro X has LTE + 512GB of storage at Amazon low of $500 off
- Nintendo launches Capcom and Ubisoft eShop spring sales with digital game deals from $4
- New Apple movie sale discounts MCU flicks, leading actress films, more from $1
- At $4 each, these #1 best-selling IRWIN One-Handed Bar Clamps are 27% off
- Swiss-Tech’s 19-in-1 Micro Pocket Multitool will let you instantly fix problems: $11 (Save 31%)
- Stylize your Apple Watch with this stainless steel link band at $14 (Save 28%)
- Essentially FREE gift card credit from $20: Domino’s, Uber, adidas, Pet Smart, more
- Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch ships for $100 (Save $40)
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop band sees rare discount to best price of the year at $42
- Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet sees rare discount to Amazon low of $55
- Apple’s Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 Pro/Max/mini from $78 (Reg. $129)
