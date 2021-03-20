Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB $1,179, iPad Air hits all-time low, Apple Watch from $170, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 hits $1,179, iPad Air drops to all-time low, Apple Watch models from $170, much more…

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is a fantastic machine for many people, given that it uses the all-new M1 processor. This allows the laptop to run for up to 18 hours before it’s time to be recharged. The huge thing is that’s not just a claim from Apple, many users have reported similar or better battery life during usage. Plus, the model that’s on sale delivers 512GB of storage, ready to keep music, movies, and documents offline and ready to access at a moment’s notice. Coming in at $1,179 on Amazon, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked to date.

Prefer handling on-the-go tasks on an iPad? Well, you’re in luck. Apple’s latest iPad Air is down to a new all-time lows from $559, which saves you up to $69 from its normal going rate. While it doesn’t sport Face ID, you’ll find Touch ID has been implemented into the power button for quick and easy unlocking. An edge-to-edge display, USB-C, and compatibility with the Magic Keyboard make this a compelling tablet option for many.

Ready to get fit this spring? Well, today only, we’re seeing a number of notable Apple Watch deals with various models on sale. Pricing starts at $170, but the stand-out discount is on the company’s Series 5 44mm at $270. Sporting an always-on display, ECG, and Fitness+ integration, the Apple Watch Series 5 is ready to go the distance with you as you work on getting fit this spring and summer. I still sport a Series 4 personally (on sale from $215), and will be using it to track bike rides, walks, and more once the weather warms up.

New Products, Guides, more |

Corsair K65 RGB Mini Review: The fastest 60% keyboard [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

iPhone 11 Pro goes FREE at Verizon with bundled $250 credit

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!