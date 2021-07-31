Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $100 off, Pixel 4 $390, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple M1 MacBook Air hits new low, $100 off Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+, Google Pixel 4 $390, and much more…
Apple’s M1 processor delivers quite a few unique features, like the fact that it’s ultra-powerful while also being able to be passively cooled without a fan. That’s right, Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the M1 processor doesn’t have a fan installed to cool it, meaning that you’ll enjoy completely silent computing while still enjoying the powerful processor. It’s enough to run 3D modeling software with ease, in my experience. Plus, the battery will last all day on a single charge, sometimes going multiple days before you have to plug back in. Right now, it’s on sale for $750, which is a full $249 off and new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
If you’re still rocking a previous-generation Apple Watch, it’s time to upgrade to Series 6. This week, we uncovered a discount that dropped the Nike+ models of Apple’s latest Watch Series 6 by $100, making it just $399. With an always-on display, built-in ECG, blood/oxygen monitoring, and the new U1 chip from Apple, there’s plenty to like here. Head on over to our coverage to learn more.
For those still on an older smartphone, Google’s Pixel 4 could be just the upgrade you need. Yesterday, we found that it’s down to $390 from its normal up to $799 list price, beating even Amazon’s sale by $9. with a 5.7-inch OLED display and high-end features like Night Sight, you’ll find that this smartphone is a great buy all around, especially since it’s unlocked and can work on just about any carrier.
Dark Matter 27-inch monitor review: 240Hz brings hyper smooth gameplay [Video]
- Fluance Ai41 bookshelf speaker review: More power and versatility [Video]
- Hands-on: LEGO Seinfeld Jerry’s Apartment delivers a 1,300-piece kit packed with references
- elago refreshes its retro Siri Remote case to bring SNES styling to latest Apple TV 4K
- AMD announces RX 6600 XT entry-level GPU made for 1080p gaming at $379
- Nike partners with Malbon golf for an exclusive collection
- The $1M bike from Pokémon Red and Blue has now been made into an official full-scale model
- July’s best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more
- Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for August — Ideals Sailboat, Shang-Chi, more
- PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price
- Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work
- Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration features iconic tie-dye, dancing bears, more
- Speck unveils four new AirTags cases including carabiner, luggage tag, more
- Third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support hits alongside PS5 software beta program
- Latest ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor now available with VRR support for PS5 and XSX
- Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends
- Anker launches smart eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 2K recording, AI pan/tilt, more
- Pottery Barn Kids x Nuna collaboration debuts three new prints for summer
- Sony has sold a record-setting 10 million PS5 consoles, but we still can’t really get one
- Review: Flexispot Pro series standing desk hits above its price point
- Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard debuts with vintage camera dial, Bluetooth, USB-C, more
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Xbox first impressions: Am I really playing on a console?
- Anker expands PowerWave lineup with its very first MagSafe charger car mount
- Skip Hop back-to-school guide has essentials with fun designs that your kids will love from $3
- New details and pre-order info announced for upcoming retro Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet
- UniFi Diary: After 3 years with the USG, I’m finally upgrading to the Dream Machine Pro
- New live-action Detective Pikachu-like Pokémon Netflix show reportedly in the works
- TCL 8K Mini-LED TV lineup debuts with VRR, Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2, competitive pricing, more
- Drop partners with Marvel to launch a limited-edition Captain America keycap set
- Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends collection offers apparel, more from $13
- LEGO officially unveils 12 all-new collectible Marvel minifigures
Score the 20W USB-C charger that should have come with your iPhone for just $5 (Save 58%)
- Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when adding $100 to your Amazon gift card balance
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals from $18: Dri-FIT, Air Max, more
- Nike cuts up to 50% off new fall markdowns for back to school: Air Force 1, Dri-FIT, more
- Go on, give Apple’s official MagSafe Charger a try now that it’s down to $28 (Reg. $39)
- Latest Anker sale discounts Life Q35 ANC headphones to $110, USB-C gear, more from $9
- Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo is finally worth picking up at a new low of $389
- Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 20000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 60%), more
- Verizon takes up to 50% off accessories including Pixel Buds A-Series from $50, more
- SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife falls to $11, more multi-tools and pocket knives from $9
- Oakley, Costa, SMITH, more up to 60% off at Steep and Cheap with deals from $28
- Greenworks offers up to 48% off summer sale on electric mowers, leaf blowers, more from $50
- Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hiking shoes, boots, more from $20
- Gain’s 96-load Laundry Detergent Eco-Box just dropped to $9 Prime shipped (35% off)
- The North Face past-season gear up to 60% off from $10 at Steep and Cheap
- Apple’s $10 or less movie sale is packed with classics, fan-favorites, and more + $1 rental
- SanDisk’s metal USB-C flash drive puts 1TB of storage in your pocket for $110 (Amazon low)
- OtterBox MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro/Max Wallet Folio Case on sale from $40 (Save 20%), more
- Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is on! Save up to 50% off new fall items for the whole family
- Take $185 off Sony’s Extra Bass waterproof wireless smart speaker at low of $65
- Lenovo’s Tab P11 with 11-inch 2K display nears all-time low from $190 shipped
