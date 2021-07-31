Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $100 off, Pixel 4 $390, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple M1 MacBook Air hits new low, $100 off Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+, Google Pixel 4 $390, and much more…

Apple’s M1 processor delivers quite a few unique features, like the fact that it’s ultra-powerful while also being able to be passively cooled without a fan. That’s right, Apple’s latest MacBook Air with the M1 processor doesn’t have a fan installed to cool it, meaning that you’ll enjoy completely silent computing while still enjoying the powerful processor. It’s enough to run 3D modeling software with ease, in my experience. Plus, the battery will last all day on a single charge, sometimes going multiple days before you have to plug back in. Right now, it’s on sale for $750, which is a full $249 off and new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

If you’re still rocking a previous-generation Apple Watch, it’s time to upgrade to Series 6. This week, we uncovered a discount that dropped the Nike+ models of Apple’s latest Watch Series 6 by $100, making it just $399. With an always-on display, built-in ECG, blood/oxygen monitoring, and the new U1 chip from Apple, there’s plenty to like here. Head on over to our coverage to learn more.

For those still on an older smartphone, Google’s Pixel 4 could be just the upgrade you need. Yesterday, we found that it’s down to $390 from its normal up to $799 list price, beating even Amazon’s sale by $9. with a 5.7-inch OLED display and high-end features like Night Sight, you’ll find that this smartphone is a great buy all around, especially since it’s unlocked and can work on just about any carrier.

