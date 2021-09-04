Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, and much more…

Monday is Labor Day, and with it comes a slew of discounts at our favorite retailers. Best Buy’s Labor Day sale is in full swing, though it only goes through the weekend. There, you’ll find discounts across various product categories including Apple, Chromebook, TVs, and much more. Whether you need a new Apple Watch, DJI drone, headphones, or anything else, Best Buy likely has it on sale right now. So, be sure to give Blair’s coverage a look to find out all the ways you can save.

If you’ve yet to experience Apple’s high-end AirPods Max, now’s the perfect change. At $450, you’re saving $99 and enjoying the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. As a once skeptic, I’m now a believer in these headphones. Sure, they’re a bit on the expensive side, but the build and sound quality is bar none, and that’s coming from someone who has headphone DACs and open backs that I used to frequently use. So, if that sounds interesting, Blair has all the details on how you can save the most on Apple’s AirPods Max.

However, for those who need a new computer, you don’t have to spend thousands to get a high-end experience. Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available at a $99 discount right now, falling to just $600. Shipping with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that’s more than enough thanks to its M1 processor. Not only that, but this computer can also run iPad and iPhone apps at your desk, which is something else that really no other system can do. Blair has you covered with everything you need to know regarding Apple’s M1 Mac mini, as well, so you’ll want to give their coverage a look for more in-depth information.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller review: Take Xbox headsets to the next level [Video]

Amazon will ship this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set your way for $64

