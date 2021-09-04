Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, and much more…
Monday is Labor Day, and with it comes a slew of discounts at our favorite retailers. Best Buy’s Labor Day sale is in full swing, though it only goes through the weekend. There, you’ll find discounts across various product categories including Apple, Chromebook, TVs, and much more. Whether you need a new Apple Watch, DJI drone, headphones, or anything else, Best Buy likely has it on sale right now. So, be sure to give Blair’s coverage a look to find out all the ways you can save.
If you’ve yet to experience Apple’s high-end AirPods Max, now’s the perfect change. At $450, you’re saving $99 and enjoying the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. As a once skeptic, I’m now a believer in these headphones. Sure, they’re a bit on the expensive side, but the build and sound quality is bar none, and that’s coming from someone who has headphone DACs and open backs that I used to frequently use. So, if that sounds interesting, Blair has all the details on how you can save the most on Apple’s AirPods Max.
However, for those who need a new computer, you don’t have to spend thousands to get a high-end experience. Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available at a $99 discount right now, falling to just $600. Shipping with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that’s more than enough thanks to its M1 processor. Not only that, but this computer can also run iPad and iPhone apps at your desk, which is something else that really no other system can do. Blair has you covered with everything you need to know regarding Apple’s M1 Mac mini, as well, so you’ll want to give their coverage a look for more in-depth information.
Turtle Beach Recon Controller review: Take Xbox headsets to the next level [Video]
- Tested: GravaStar Venus Bluetooth speaker pairs unique mecha vibes with solid sound
- Thrustmaster’s latest racing wheel has an integrated display, magnetic pedals, more
- Upgrade your battlestation with the best Intel Gamer Days discounts + giveaways
- TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more
- JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more
- LEGO Star Wars Battle Packs slated to return in 2022 with new Hoth army builder
- Nintendo reportedly set to add classic Game Boy titles to its FREE Switch Online game library
- Hands-on: Anker’s MagSafe 5K Power Bank now comes in four new delightful colors
- New StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter brings USB-A, AUX, 4K 60Hz HDMI, and more to iPad
- No Man’s Sky Frontiers update lets you become Overseer of your own alien settlement
- LEGO launches limited-edition blue Creator Expert Fiat 500; here’s how to buy it in the US
- adidas x Ivy Park new Rodeo collection offers 58 apparel pieces and 5 shoe styles
- Nintendo unveils new Big Brain Academy puzzle party game for Switch, coming this holiday
- Hands-on: Moment’s iPhone camera lenses deliver a spectacular photography experience
- StarTech’s new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock drives four 4K 60Hz displays with six ports to spare
- iBUYPOWER launches HYTE SFF Revolt 3 PC case + pre-builts to upgrade your gaming setup
- PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
- September Reading List 2021: Thrillers, romance novels, history, more
- LEGO unveils new minifigure-scale Batman Tumbler launching later this fall
- Check out all of LEGO’s September 2021 sets: Marvel minifigs, Star Wars, Camp Nou, more
- Our favorite LEGO Ideas from August include a rescue helicopter, classic fire truck, more
- Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]
- Kensington unleashes new USB-C hubs with up to 100W passthrough, 4K 60Hz HDMI, more
- Polaroid’s latest Now+ is the company’s ‘most creative’ analog camera yet
- LEGO officially unveils new 2,000-piece Batman Tumbler with two exclusive minifigures
- Timex x Coca-Cola collection makes time for peace, love, and harmony with 3 new watches
- SimpliSafe debuts first Outdoor Cam with 1080p recording and 140-degree field of view
- Twelve South intros new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad and MacBook with 4K HDMI
- Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars summer 2021 lineup: Variety meets value
- UniFi Diary: Wi-Fi 6 is finally here, but is it worth upgrading your Ubiquiti setup?
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
- New model PS5 teardown video highlights potentially less effective heatsink
- Case-Mate launches rugged Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount in a variety of colors
- LEGO announces upcoming FC Barcelona Celebration set with four football fan minifigs
- Amazon’s Fall Trend Edit offers top styles for this season that are budget-friendly
Amazon will ship this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set your way for $64
- Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools by as much as $570
- iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of this month’s keynote
- HomePod mini brings Thread to your Siri smart home with rare discount to $75 (Save 24%)
- Home Depot ends the summer with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air returns to second-best prices yet at $99 off
- Official Apple Watch bands see rare up to 33% discounts: Modern Buckle, Link, more from $29
- Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 15% off lamps, lightstrips, more
- Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra 25% off your purchase
- Amazon starts the week with latest Echo speakers and displays on sale from $20
- Save $149 on DJI Mavic Mini Combo and score a new all-time low at $350
- Backcountry Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off North Face, Columbia, more
- Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount at $50 off, more from $36
- Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within cents of all-time low at $9.50 + more
- Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set falls to $15 Prime shipped (1-year low)
- Anker wall chargers from $13.50: Atom III Slim USB-C 30W or Nano 20W up to 27% off
- Anker’s holiday weekend sale has iPhone and Android essentials, projectors, more from $16
- Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more
- Apple’s Smart Battery cases for iPhone 11 Pro/Max now down to $52 (Reg. $129)
- Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard sees rare discount to $30 all-time low
- Save 20% on Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for Mac + Keys, Ergo, and more at $80 each
- Spigen’s OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts drop to best prices yet from $22.50
- Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180
- Sony’s PS5-ready 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV touts 120Hz refresh rates at $200 off (New low)
- Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Ghostrunner, Terraria, Bloodstained, much more
