Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts, AirPod Pro 2021 low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts go live, AirPods Pro fall to $179, Apple’s new iPad mini 6 is on sale, and much more…

This week saw Apple Watch Series 7 finally go up for pre-order, and we’re already tracking some of the very first discounts on the all-new wearable. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Available in one of five aluminum colors or five more premium material styles, it now comes in either 41mm or 45mm sizes with a larger screen, added IP6X dust-resistance, and all of the usual fitness tracking functionality.

Continuing on the Apple front, we’re seeing a new 2021 low on the popular AirPods Pro. Dropping down to $179, you’re looking at a notable chance to finally try out the flagship earbuds. Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life.

And to round out our favorite three deals this week, those who missed out on the first discounts on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6 have yet another chance to lock-in some savings. Dropping down to $474, you’re looking at the second-best prices to date. Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

New Products, Guides, more |

Philips Hue launches new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with addressable RGB lighting

Latest LEGO news and reviews

Hands-on with LEGO’s new 3,300-piece UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship

Top Apple Deals |

Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount at up to $25 off

Top Deals |

DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $100 off with bundled goggles

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!