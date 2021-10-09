Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts, AirPod Pro 2021 low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order discounts go live, AirPods Pro fall to $179, Apple’s new iPad mini 6 is on sale, and much more…
This week saw Apple Watch Series 7 finally go up for pre-order, and we’re already tracking some of the very first discounts on the all-new wearable. Apple Watch Series 7 arrives as the latest iteration of fitness tracker with some notable improvements over its predecessors. Available in one of five aluminum colors or five more premium material styles, it now comes in either 41mm or 45mm sizes with a larger screen, added IP6X dust-resistance, and all of the usual fitness tracking functionality.
Continuing on the Apple front, we’re seeing a new 2021 low on the popular AirPods Pro. Dropping down to $179, you’re looking at a notable chance to finally try out the flagship earbuds. Arguably the most compelling aspect of AirPods Pro is the active noise cancellation, which pairs with one of the best transparency modes on the market to deliver an enticing listening experience. That’s alongside newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos that launched earlier this summer on top of other new lossless streaming features. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life.
And to round out our favorite three deals this week, those who missed out on the first discounts on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6 have yet another chance to lock-in some savings. Dropping down to $474, you’re looking at the second-best prices to date. Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]
- Review: Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro arrives with personalized ANC in four fresh colors
- Hands-on: WD Black SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 edition + open beta first impressions [Video]
- Hands-on: Pokémon’s new Celebrations TCG gets in on the 25th anniversary fanfare
- Tested: Nomad’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases continue to be the best leather covers around
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s surround streaming & ergonomic Windows/macOS setup
- Tested: Incipio’s Slim iPhone 13 clear case protects against 14-foot drops and bacteria build-up
- Tested: Is OtterBox’s luxurious leather Strada iPhone 13 wallet case worth the price with no MagSafe?
- Review: Walabot 2 puts traditional stud finders in the rearview
- Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion
- Review: Wyze Robot Vacuum uses LiDAR to make cleaning a chore of the past
New Products, Guides, more |
Philips Hue launches new Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip with addressable RGB lighting
- Microsoft just unveiled the new 20th anniversary Xbox controller and headset, pre-orders now live
- Seagate brings solid-state speeds and green LED bars to its new 1TB Xbox Game Drive
- Rockstar’s new Grand Theft Auto Trilogy hits PS, Xbox, Switch, and PC in 2021, iOS/Android next year
- Arcade1Up expands retro collection with new Tron, Killer Instinct, and Ridge Racer cabinets
- Microsoft teams up with adidas for new 20th anniversary Xbox footwear campaign
- HORI releases Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch
- J.Crew fall re-boot collection drops an array of stylish footwear
- PowerA tidily refuels two Xbox Series X|S controllers with new Duo Charging Station
- Sora from Kingdom Hearts joins the battle as final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter + more
- Monique Lhuillier x Pottery Barn Holiday Collection offers beautiful pieces for your home
- New Nyko Smart Clip Plus for DualSense and Series X|S controllers level up mobile gaming
- Backcountry’s ”90s are back’ guide features the most on-trend jackets, shoes, more
- Reebok x Ghostbusters Collection features five new footwear styles you will love
- Acer announces three new Windows 11 laptops + free update to existing computers
Latest LEGO news and reviews
Hands-on with LEGO’s new 3,300-piece UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship
- LEGO’s new 9,090-piece Titanic has been officially unveiled, measures 53 inches long
- LEGO officially debuts four ‘The Batman’ sets with all-new minifigures, pre-order now
- LEGO’s latest Art set lets you assemble a custom mosaic from over 4,100 pieces
- LEGO Skywalker Adventures Pack slated to release in 2021, but what is this mysterious new set? [Update]
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 7 sees pre-order discount at up to $25 off
- AirPods Pro have dropped to a new 2021 low at $179 (Save $70), more from $109
- Here’s another chance to save on Apple’s all-new iPad mini 6, now down to $474
- Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones
- Save up to $180 on Apple’s latest Mac mini and finally take M1 for a spin
- An all-time low returns Apple MagSafe Duo to $97 (Reg. $129)
- Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $99 off starting at $749
Top Deals |
DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $100 off with bundled goggles
- Google Nest Mini expands your Assistant setup for just $25 (Reg. $49)
- Today’s best game deals: Mario Party Superstars $49, Bayonetta $10, Golf Story $7.50, more
- Save up to $249 on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at Amazon all-time lows
- Hisense’s new A6G 4K Android TV lineup now up to $160 off at new lows from $310
- New all-time lows take $197 off OnePlus 9 Pro or bundle OnePlus Buds Pro at $320 off
- Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 shipped (Reg. $110+)
- Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up to $220 off starting at $120
- Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest sale starting at $13
- simplehuman refurbed motion detection smart mirror pro now $195 (Reg. $250) + more from $54
- Govee’s unique new smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip sees first discount to $51
- Bundle Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 Kids 2nd Gen with an Echo Glow for $75 (Save $50)
- eufyCam HomeKit security systems, floodlight cams, more up to $80 off starting at $36
- Bring HomeKit to your smart lighting setup with LIFX’s mini white bulb for just $11 (Reg. $27)
