Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, AirPods Max $429, M1 MacBook Pro $200 off, more

While Black Friday is over a month away still, retailers are starting to dive into early sales. One of the most notable is Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale and price guarantee. Essentially, the guarantee means that if something drops in price further than what it is right now, Best Buy will refund you the difference, as long as you’re a My Best Buy member. Plus, the retail giant also launched a slew of early discounts including a HomePod mini bundle at $150, Beats Studio 3 for $170, Arlo Pro 4 bundle at $400, and much more.

If you’ve yet to try out Apple’s AirPods Max, then this week marks the perfect time to give it a shot. I have a pair and absolutely love Apple’s high-end headphones. Spacial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and the active noise cancellation are bar none the best I’ve ever experienced. While the $549 price is quite lofty when it comes to wireless headphones, the $429 sale starts to bring it down into the realm of reasonability, while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Have you been holding out on picking up a MacBook, now could be your chance. While Apple released new M1 Pro and M1 Max configurations this week, they’re still quite pricey. Well, you don’t have to worry about that with the company’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. It sports a compact design with the brand’s first in-house processor, ready to handle just about anything thrown at it. Right now it’s on sale for $200 off, which is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months.

Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]

iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway: Win the all-new smart robotic vacuum courtesy of Wellbots

Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event

LEGO officially unveils new 4,000-piece Ideas Home Alone McCallister House

Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel falls to new all-time low at $30 off

Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time at $22.50 (Reg. $30)

