Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale, AirPods Max $429, M1 MacBook Pro $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale, AirPods Max $429, M1 MacBook Pro $200 off, and much more…
While Black Friday is over a month away still, retailers are starting to dive into early sales. One of the most notable is Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale and price guarantee. Essentially, the guarantee means that if something drops in price further than what it is right now, Best Buy will refund you the difference, as long as you’re a My Best Buy member. Plus, the retail giant also launched a slew of early discounts including a HomePod mini bundle at $150, Beats Studio 3 for $170, Arlo Pro 4 bundle at $400, and much more.
If you’ve yet to try out Apple’s AirPods Max, then this week marks the perfect time to give it a shot. I have a pair and absolutely love Apple’s high-end headphones. Spacial Audio, Dolby Atmos, and the active noise cancellation are bar none the best I’ve ever experienced. While the $549 price is quite lofty when it comes to wireless headphones, the $429 sale starts to bring it down into the realm of reasonability, while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.
Have you been holding out on picking up a MacBook, now could be your chance. While Apple released new M1 Pro and M1 Max configurations this week, they’re still quite pricey. Well, you don’t have to worry about that with the company’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. It sports a compact design with the brand’s first in-house processor, ready to handle just about anything thrown at it. Right now it’s on sale for $200 off, which is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in months.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Epos H6Pro review: Premium wired gaming headset with incredible detail [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Tested: Is CLX Gaming’s pre-built PC worth the premium for a first-time gamer?
- Nintendo Switch OLED review: Incremental updates make for a next-gen. experience
- Tested: Nomad’s new Sport iPhone 13 MagSafe cases deliver eye-catching gloss finishes
- Govee Starpal Pro Review: Portable RGBWW smart desk lamp [Video]
- Tested: Is CASETiFY’s anti-microbial iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case worth the $70 price tag?
New Products, Guides, more |
iRobot Roomba J7 giveaway: Win the all-new smart robotic vacuum courtesy of Wellbots
- Razer’s new Zephyr Smart Mask is finally here + power supplies, Kraken V3 headsets, more
- Anker intros new 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand with Apple Watch dock
- Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide offers classic ideas for the whole family
- Pad & Quill unleashes Cartella Slim linen cloth cases for new MacBook Pros at 15% off
- New Fossil Everett Automatic Watch ditches batteries and is $75 off if you’re patient [Deal]
- Sony’s new a7 IV works as a USB-C webcam with updated 33MP sensor, flip-out display, more
- Oakley’s new snow collection has you hitting the slopes in style
- elago refreshes popular cases for Apple’s new AirPods 3: Retro Mac, Game Boy, more [Deal]
- New Govee smart home devices have arrived: LED Floor Lamp and RGBIC Wall Sconces [Deal]
- Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics have independent audio source control, more
- Anker launches new 40W Nano Pro charger with dual USB-C PD ports in four colors
- Levi’s Give Better holiday gift guide is live with denim for the whole family
- Twelve South’s new PowerPic mod Qi charger arrives with refreshed picture frame design
- Hallmark launches NES-themed Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments
- HYPER unveils ‘world’s first and most powerful’ 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack
- Dbrand launches redesigned PS5 face plates, once again ignoring Sony’s legal team
- Cole Haan’s Fall Boot Guide is live with the hottest trends in footwear
- elago brings iPod Shuffle vibes to your Apple AirTag with all-new case
- New Wyze Video Doorbell Pro intros package detection, wireless design, more at $65
- Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders kick off today! Where and when to score one
- New Neat King Bee II and Bumblebee II USB-C microphones now available for pre-order
- Ash makes her in-game debut with latest Apex Legends Escape trailer
- Luke Combs x Columbia Montana collaboration offers jackets, pullovers, more
Black Friday 2021 |
Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event
- LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more
- OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to new all-time lows at up to $270 off
- Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO officially unveils new 4,000-piece Ideas Home Alone McCallister House
- Save up to 25% on LEGO Star Wars, Art, Architecture, and much more from $16
- Go score LEGO’s new Advent Calendars while they’re on sale from $22: Star Wars, Marvel, more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless Steel falls to new all-time low at $30 off
- Weekend movie sale at Apple offers $10 or less Family-Friendly Frights in time for Halloween
- Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock makes for an ideal Series 7 companion at $69 (New low)
- Apple discounts Succession, His Dark Materials, Supernatural, more in latest TV show sale
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now down to $243 (New low)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees first Amazon discount to $50
- Apple’s latest movie sale has classic sci-fi flicks marked down to $10 or less + $1 HD rental
- Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low + more from $29
- Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone Case for iPhone 12 mini now $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
- Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack hits new Amazon all-time low + more from $74 (Reg. $99)
Top Deals |
Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time at $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Home Depot takes up to $300 off DEWALT, RYOBI, and more in exclusive tool kit sale
- Anker launches mid-week sale with iPhone essentials, HomeKit cameras, more from $13
- Lululemon offers up to 50% off styles from $29 + free shipping: Leggings, joggers, more
- Nordstrom Rack Golf Event offers up to 60% off Callaway, Travis Matthew, Oakley, more
- Home Depot takes up to $149 off all-new RYOBI combo kits with bundled free tools, more
- Amazon’s Kindle, Paperwhite, and Kindle Kids are on sale from $60
- Nike Outerwear Event offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more from $33
- Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs hit new all-time lows at up to $800 off
- Grab SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at the lowest Amazon price ever: $120 (Reg. $240)
- Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions see rare discounts from $60
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!