Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel 6 Pro $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel 6 Pro $250 off, M1 MacBook Air $849, and much more…
While Apple might have just released its Watch SE 2, it’s already seeing its first discount. Amazon is discounting the regularly $279 smartwatch to $270. This might only be a $9 discount, but it’s still a savings none-the-less. The Apple Watch SE 2 brings crash detection to the table as well as watchOS 9, heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as many more functions.
Are you more in the Google camp when it comes to smartphones? Well, fret not, as the Pixel 6 Pro unlocked Android smartphone is on sale for $250 off this week as we head into fall. Down to $649 from its normal $899 list price, the Pixel 6 Pro is the latest Google has to offer when it comes to smartphones. The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP triple camera array, and 128GB of onboard storage.
Back over on the Apple side of things, did you see the M1 MacBook Air fell to $849 this week? That’s $250 off its original list price and still delivers plenty of value even though it might not be the latest of greatest Apple has to offer. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage in tow, the M1 MacBook Air features no fan for a silent operation and can last all day on a single charge, making it perfect for college, high school, or general use.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals review: A direct drive step into the big leagues [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Review: Logitech’s new Blue Sona XLR mic pairs slick looks with even cleaner audio
- Tested: MUJJO’s leather and microfiber iPhone 14 cases with machined metal buttons
- Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 14 cases remain as some of the best bang for your buck out there
- Review: Anker’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger is an iPhone 14’s best friend
- Tested: Nomad’s new iPhone 14 covers continue to shine as the best leather cases around
Pre-Orders |
Turtle Beach expanding its flight simulator lineup with VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and Stand
- Amazon offers another chance to save $99 on OnePlus 10T 256GB pre-orders at $650 low
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Sony launches latest ‘Feel a New Real’ PS VR2 trailer today, plus complete spec breakdown
- Splinter Cell is getting a rewritten and updated storyline using the original game as a foundation
- Twelve South refreshes AirFly transmitter with better battery and more affordable price
- Caseology’s new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case arrives from $17 (Reg. up to $25)
- Hilary Duff x Carters exclusive collection is live and features fall designs for your little ones
- Shark’s new 3-in-1 air purifiers combine heating and cooling for small and large rooms alike
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro premium portable gaming PC has a standard M.2 slot for storage
- Nomad launches new Ultra Orange rugged iPhone 14 Pro case and Apple Watch Ultra strap
- elago’s new silicone AirPods Pro 2 cases: Standard, carabiner, nightglow, more from $9
- elago debuts new AirPods Pro 2 lanyard strap with more affordable $10 price tag
- Iron Man will come to life in an upcoming EA game developed by Motive Studios
- Logitech reveals new Blue Sona XLR microphone alongside Litra Beam key light
- New Smartish iPhone 14 cases: Crossbody strap, side-entry wallets, MagSafe, more from $15
- Amazon refreshes Fire HD 8 tablet lineup with improved performance, 13-hour battery, more
- Nikon’s new ‘wide, bright, and super light’ Nikkor Z 17-28mm mirrorless lens bolsters lineup
- Kyte BABY launches a new Harry Potter Collection with pricing starting at $11
- Bellroy launches new eco-tanned leather AirTag case with elastic lanyard strap
- Peak Design’s new fabric-wrapped charcoal and sage iPhone 14 MagSafe cases are now live
- NVIDIA intros RTX 40-series lineup with two RTX 4080 models and RTX 4090 from $899
- Bandai Namco unveils new official Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi for your collection today
- Sony reportedly working on new PlayStation 5 with a removable USB-C disc drive
- Tile intros new scannable Lost and Found QR Labels to help track down misplaced items
- ZAGG iPhone 14 accessory giveaway: Win Gear4 cases, mophie MagSafe chargers, more
- ASRock’s first gaming monitors are pretty standard… except for the built-in Wi-Fi antenna
- Govee launches new M1 smart lightstrip with individually-addressable LEDs [Deal]
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO debuts this year’s annual Winter Village set with new 1,500-piece Holiday Main Street
- LEGO’s 771-piece Succulents set assembles nine different cacti with rare discount to $42
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming UCS Razor Crest
- LEGO’s new 608-piece Orchid set sees first price cut to $42, plus other brick-built plants
Top Apple Deals |
Run watchOS 9 on the original Apple Watch SE at new all-time low of $199
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases from $30 at Amazon (Reg. $49+)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case hits $30 on Amazon (Reg. $49)
- Apple Watch Series 7 cellular styles fall to new all-time lows at up to $200 off from $379
- Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 now starts from $559 at Amazon with $70 off 256GB capacities
- Apple launches Iconic Moments iTunes movie sale from $5, plus latest $1 HD rental
- Best Buy clears out prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro with up to $499 price cuts from $950
- Save up to $199 across Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros with Amazon lows from $900
Top Google Deals |
Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)
- Save 51% on Google’s prev-gen Wired Nest Doorbell down at new Amazon low of $113
Top Deals |
Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear: Filament bulbs from $34, more starting at $19
- Amazon’s latest watch sale from $16: Citizen, mechanical Seiko, Timex, more up to $300 off
- Nike End of Season Sale takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card now going for under $211 at Amazon
- adidas cuts up to 60% off new fall markdowns: UltraBoost, slides, apparel, backpacks, more
- DEWALT’s FlexTorque 35-piece impact driver bit set sees 20% discount to $20
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!