Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel 6 Pro $250 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch SE 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel 6 Pro $250 off, M1 MacBook Air $849, and much more…

While Apple might have just released its Watch SE 2, it’s already seeing its first discount. Amazon is discounting the regularly $279 smartwatch to $270. This might only be a $9 discount, but it’s still a savings none-the-less. The Apple Watch SE 2 brings crash detection to the table as well as watchOS 9, heart rate and sleep tracking, as well as many more functions.

Are you more in the Google camp when it comes to smartphones? Well, fret not, as the Pixel 6 Pro unlocked Android smartphone is on sale for $250 off this week as we head into fall. Down to $649 from its normal $899 list price, the Pixel 6 Pro is the latest Google has to offer when it comes to smartphones. The Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, 50MP triple camera array, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Back over on the Apple side of things, did you see the M1 MacBook Air fell to $849 this week? That’s $250 off its original list price and still delivers plenty of value even though it might not be the latest of greatest Apple has to offer. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage in tow, the M1 MacBook Air features no fan for a silent operation and can last all day on a single charge, making it perfect for college, high school, or general use.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals review: A direct drive step into the big leagues [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

Turtle Beach expanding its flight simulator lineup with VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and Stand

New Products, Guides, more |

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO debuts this year’s annual Winter Village set with new 1,500-piece Holiday Main Street

Top Apple Deals |

Run watchOS 9 on the original Apple Watch SE at new all-time low of $199

Top Google Deals |

Google Nest Learning Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $189 (Save $50)

Top Deals |

Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear: Filament bulbs from $34, more starting at $19

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!