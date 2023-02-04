Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $800, Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch cash discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $800, Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch cash discounts, iPhone 13 hits $560 refurbished, and much more…

Apple’s M1 chip made waves when it was introduced with the MacBook Air, Pro, and mini lineups a few years ago. Now that we have M2, some might not think that the M1 is relevant anymore, but they’d be wrong. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still a solid computer for working at home or on-the-go, and delivers enough power to handle many workflows. Right now, the previous-generation laptop is on sale for $800, which is $199 below its normal going rate. This comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve seen for Apple’s popular laptop, so if you’re in the market for a new computer, now’s your chance to pick up a powerhouse with all-day battery life.

This week, Samsung launched a slew of new smartphones with the Galaxy S23 lineup. While these smartphones were just released this week, we’re already seeing cash discounts being offered on the latest Samsung has brought to the table. Ready to upgrade your smartphone? Well, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is down from $1,380 to $1,200 with a bonus $100 gift card, while the S23 Plus is discounted from $1,120 to $1,000 with the same $100 gift card at Amazon. For those who aren’t quite ready to drop $1,000 on a device, then the base S23 can be picked up at $800 from its normal $860 rate, and still score an additional $50 gift card.

Speaking of smartphones, did you see that Woot launched a refurbished iPhone sale this week? Well, the iPhone 13 fell to $560 in refurbished condition at Woot, which originally went for $799. While the iPhone 13 might not be the latest, you’ll still find an A15 Bionic chip here alongside a Super Retina XDR display, a smaller notch, and even a 2X optical zoom. The iPhone 13 even has 19 hours of battery life and 5G connectivity, rounding out its notable features. Take a look at all the other iPhones on sale in our coverage from earlier this week.

Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers

AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs starting at $449

LEGO’s new Ninjago City Markets set slated to launch in June with over 6,100 pieces

Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts starting at $349

Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with $100 off Arc AirPlay 2 soundbar, Beam 2 at $399, more

