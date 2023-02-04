Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $800, Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch cash discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $800, Samsung’s Galaxy S23/+/Ultra see launch cash discounts, iPhone 13 hits $560 refurbished, and much more…
Apple’s M1 chip made waves when it was introduced with the MacBook Air, Pro, and mini lineups a few years ago. Now that we have M2, some might not think that the M1 is relevant anymore, but they’d be wrong. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still a solid computer for working at home or on-the-go, and delivers enough power to handle many workflows. Right now, the previous-generation laptop is on sale for $800, which is $199 below its normal going rate. This comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve seen for Apple’s popular laptop, so if you’re in the market for a new computer, now’s your chance to pick up a powerhouse with all-day battery life.
This week, Samsung launched a slew of new smartphones with the Galaxy S23 lineup. While these smartphones were just released this week, we’re already seeing cash discounts being offered on the latest Samsung has brought to the table. Ready to upgrade your smartphone? Well, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is down from $1,380 to $1,200 with a bonus $100 gift card, while the S23 Plus is discounted from $1,120 to $1,000 with the same $100 gift card at Amazon. For those who aren’t quite ready to drop $1,000 on a device, then the base S23 can be picked up at $800 from its normal $860 rate, and still score an additional $50 gift card.
Speaking of smartphones, did you see that Woot launched a refurbished iPhone sale this week? Well, the iPhone 13 fell to $560 in refurbished condition at Woot, which originally went for $799. While the iPhone 13 might not be the latest, you’ll still find an A15 Bionic chip here alongside a Super Retina XDR display, a smaller notch, and even a 2X optical zoom. The iPhone 13 even has 19 hours of battery life and 5G connectivity, rounding out its notable features. Take a look at all the other iPhones on sale in our coverage from earlier this week.
Review: Wyze Cam OG, OG Telephoto, and Cam Pan v3 bring affordable new features
Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs starting at $449
- Monoprice makes it easy to have an at-home racing sim with new Dark Matter GT launch
- New Caseology Samsung Galaxy S23 cases arrive with launch discounts from $15
- Love Lululemon? Try out the new Like New program with deals on best-sellers from $15
- Razer’s new Viper Mini SE is its lightest gaming mouse yet with magnesium alloy exoskeleton
- Bellroy brings its ECCO leather and metal button cover cases to Samsung’s new S23 handsets
- SANDMARC unveils new Carbon iPhone Tripod exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers
- Ringke’s affordable new Samsung Galaxy S23 cases arrive starting from $16
- Spigen refreshes case collection for Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphones from $16
- CASETiFY announces new Samsung S23 case lineup: Thousands of designs, military protection, more
- Marshall’s new Middleton is its most capable portable Bluetooth speaker yet
- Spigen’s new Silicone Fit AirPods Pro 2 case comes with a rubber lanyard strap at $18
- Plugable’s new aluminum 8-in-1 USB-C dock doubles as an adjustable iPad stand [Deal]
- elago refreshes popular W3 stand for Apple Watch Ultra with same classic Mac design
- New Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Rogen’s Donkey Kong, Mario’s catsuit, and more
- Do you have little ones? Top baby items of 2023: Strollers, loungers, play kits, more
- Influx of PlayStation 5 console stock on the way to various retailers, according to Sony
LEGO’s new Ninjago City Markets set slated to launch in June with over 6,100 pieces
- Gift LEGO’s Succulents and Flower Bouquet sets for Valentine’s Day from $40 (Reg. $50+)
- Report: LEGO testing viability of UCS Sail Barge, Zelda Deku Tree, Snow White Cottage, more
- LEGO officially debuts new Star-Lord Helmet with over 600 pieces, pre-order now
- LEGO’s new Speed Champions James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5 sees first discount to $16
- LEGO continues to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with six upcoming BrickHeadz
Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows return with $50 discounts starting at $349
- Apple’s official Smart Folio Covers for latest iPad mini 6, iPad Pro, more on sale from $47
- Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallets deliver Find My features to iPhone 14 at $48 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio sees refurb discount to $90 (Orig. $199)
- Apple’s latest black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Keyboard $190, more from $95
- Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard works with iPad Pro and iPad Air 5 at $250 (Save $49)
- Apple’s OG leather MagSafe Wallet is a steal for iPhone 14 owners at just $25 (Orig. $59)
- Walmart clears out cellular Apple Watch Series 7 styles at $249 all-time lows (Save $250)
- Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases see rare discounts starting at $37.50 (Reg. $49+)
- Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 delivers an even more compelling iPadOS experience at $99 off
OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with $100 discounts from $550
- Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $499 Amazon low
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver Qi charging, ANC, and 29-hour battery at $95 (Save $55)
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5/Pro now start from $230 at Amazon (Reg. $280+)
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with ANC fall to $190 at Amazon (Reg. $230)
- Save $20 on NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick streamers with rare discounts from $130
Sonos Super Bowl sale goes live with $100 off Arc AirPlay 2 soundbar, Beam 2 at $399, more
- Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off denim, t-shirts, jackets, more from $5
- Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W power bank hits $70 (Save 30%), more from $45
- Score a 20-pack of live Altman succulent plants for just $15.50 Prime shipped (48% off)
- The North Face Big Savings Event takes up to 50% off sale items from $10
- Anker’s latest 8-in-1 USB-C dock also doubles as a 10W Qi charger at $120 (Save $80), more
