Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, M2 Mac mini 512GB $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy weekend sale goes live, M2 Mac mini 512GB at new $700 all-time low, just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at its second-best price yet, and much more…

This weekend, Best Buy is running a sale on a number of items across its store. For starters, you’ll find the M2 Pro MacBook Pro discounted by $200, delivering Apple’s latest 13.3-inch Pro laptop to your desk for $1,099. While it might not be an M2 Pro or Max chip, the M2 itself is still plenty powerful for many tasks you might have at hand. Now coming with a ProRes encoder/decoder, the M2 can handle video editing, photo manipulation, document management, and much more without even breaking a sweat. Plus, there’s a lot of other ways to save in Best Buy’s latest sale, though it ends this weekend so be sure to check it out before prices go back up.

Are you looking for a desktop computer? Well, the M2 Mac mini is also on sale for a new all-time low right now. Down to $700 for the 512GB model, this delivers much the same power as the M2 MacBook Pro above, but in a lower-cost, desktop-style form-factor. You’ll find that the M2 Mac mini packs plenty of I/O on the rear, as well, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A, HDMI output, and even native Gigabit Ethernet. On top of that, there’s Wi-Fi 6E for multi-gig wireless networking should the need arise.

Now, if the M2 chip doesn’t pack enough power, than you’ll want to check out Apple’s just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro while it’s on sale for its second-best price yet. Delivering more power than the M2, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now features up to 8K HDMI output, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and up to 22 hour battery life. As one of the most powerful chips that Apple has released to date, this will be the ideal computer for video editors who work with higher-end 4K, 6K, 8K, or even 12K footage, and is perfect for high-resolution photo manipulation as well. Down to $1,899, this $200 savings makes Apple’s latest portable powerhouse more affordable and ready to land on your desk for spring projects.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

New Products, Guides, more |

Jackery’s new Explorer 3000 Pro is its most capable portable power station yet [Deal]

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO officially showcases new 2,300-piece Land Rover Defender Classic 90, lands April 1

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Top Deals |

T-Mobile’s popular $25 per month 5G Home Internet now includes a free $200 gift card

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!