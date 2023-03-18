Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, M2 Mac mini 512GB $700, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy weekend sale goes live, M2 Mac mini 512GB at new $700 all-time low, just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at its second-best price yet, and much more…
This weekend, Best Buy is running a sale on a number of items across its store. For starters, you’ll find the M2 Pro MacBook Pro discounted by $200, delivering Apple’s latest 13.3-inch Pro laptop to your desk for $1,099. While it might not be an M2 Pro or Max chip, the M2 itself is still plenty powerful for many tasks you might have at hand. Now coming with a ProRes encoder/decoder, the M2 can handle video editing, photo manipulation, document management, and much more without even breaking a sweat. Plus, there’s a lot of other ways to save in Best Buy’s latest sale, though it ends this weekend so be sure to check it out before prices go back up.
Are you looking for a desktop computer? Well, the M2 Mac mini is also on sale for a new all-time low right now. Down to $700 for the 512GB model, this delivers much the same power as the M2 MacBook Pro above, but in a lower-cost, desktop-style form-factor. You’ll find that the M2 Mac mini packs plenty of I/O on the rear, as well, including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A, HDMI output, and even native Gigabit Ethernet. On top of that, there’s Wi-Fi 6E for multi-gig wireless networking should the need arise.
Now, if the M2 chip doesn’t pack enough power, than you’ll want to check out Apple’s just-released 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro while it’s on sale for its second-best price yet. Delivering more power than the M2, the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro now features up to 8K HDMI output, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and up to 22 hour battery life. As one of the most powerful chips that Apple has released to date, this will be the ideal computer for video editors who work with higher-end 4K, 6K, 8K, or even 12K footage, and is perfect for high-resolution photo manipulation as well. Down to $1,899, this $200 savings makes Apple’s latest portable powerhouse more affordable and ready to land on your desk for spring projects.
Here’s how MG-1: Shroud Edition, NZXT Player: Three PCs compare to a custom rig [Video]
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 review: Summer’s best speaker just got greener
- Review: Solo Stove’s Pellet Adapter makes your backyard bonfire easier
- Tested: Hands-on with SANDMARC’s soft as butter leather Apple Watch Band [Exclusive deal]
- Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Mandalorian iPhone 14 cases: As premium and cute as it gets
- Glorious Model O 2 Wireless review: Is the price increase worth it? [Video]
- Review: Here’s how LEGO’s new Commander Cody, Captain Rex, and Boushh helmets stack up
SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
- New Garmin Forerunner smartwatches have AMOLED displays and up to 23 days of battery
- Sony’s all-new 50mm f/1.4 G Master full-frame lens pairs great bokeh with fast autofocus
- Canon’s new EOS R50 APS-C and R8 full-frame mirrorless cameras capture 24MP pictures
- Samsung finally announces pricing and availability for its first OLED gaming monitor
- Score deals on pre-orders and new Switch games with these official Nintendo vouchers
- Sony intros new Float Run pressure-free headphones for runners and athletes
- Wahoo! This epic new official Mario Kart statue with LED base is a must-see – pre-order at $10 off
- ROCCAT launches new 60% gaming keyboard for entry-level setups
- New official Forza Horizon 5 Xbox Series X bundle with up to $40 in savings, pre-order now
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-orders available following reveal trailer drop at The Game Awards
- Sony confirms February 2023 PS VR2 release date and $550 price tag, pre-order this month
- PlayStation DualSense Edge pre-orders go live today
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom now up for pre-order at $60
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller from $130, plus add-on component pack
Jackery’s new Explorer 3000 Pro is its most capable portable power station yet [Deal]
- Bellroy reimagines its leather passport wallet as the ultimate travel folio with hidden micro pen
- Hohem’s latest iSteady M6 smartphone gimbal packs AI motion tracking and an LED light
- Belkin refreshes Boost↑Charge MagSafe power bank in two new spring styles
- NETGEAR unveils all-new tri-band Nighthawk RS700, the ‘first Wi-Fi 7 capable router’
- Anker now finally shipping new M650 wireless dual microphone kit for iPhone and Mac
- Razer’s new Atlas mouse pad is made of tempered glass for ‘pure polished precision’
- Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release
- Garmin’s all-new GPS handhelds feature entry-level navigation to satellite communication
- Edifier’s new hi-res QD35 tabletop Bluetooth speaker packs a retro translucent design
- TerraMaster’s latest NAS has built-in dual SFP+ 10Gb Ethernet for 20Gb/s link aggregation, more
- Spigen unleashes new Rugged Armor Apple Watch Charger Stand at just $15 Prime shipped
LEGO officially showcases new 2,300-piece Land Rover Defender Classic 90, lands April 1
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s new 1,983-piece Land Rover Defender Classic
- LEGO expands summer lineup with new Spider Tank set from ‘The Mandalorian,’ pre-order now
- LEGO’s 5,700-piece Ninjago City Gardens set returns to low with rare $50 discount to $300
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad comes with 256GB of storage at new all-time low of $389 ($90 off)
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $104 on Amazon
- Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at the best price of the year, now $50
- Giant 62% price drop live on Apple’s AirTag Leather Loops at $15 Prime shipped today
- Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $275 off at new all-time lows
- Save $450 on Apple’s elevated M1 MacBook Air 1TB at low of $1,199, base config hits $800
- Apple’s latest black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Trackpad $120, more from $89
- Rare discount delivers new all-time low on official Apple Watch 45mm Milanese Loop band at $81
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet comes in four styles with discount to $27 (Reg. $59)
- Outfit your Apple Watch Series 8 with an affordable leather band at $9.50 (Reg. $15)
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard delivers Touch ID at new $120 low, plus Magic Mouse at $64
- AirPods Pro 2 deliver ANC, Spatial Audio, more at second-best price of $200 (Reg. $249)
Turtle Beach’s Switch-style Atom Android Game Controller returns to Amazon low at $75 (25% off)
- Samsung Galaxy S22/+ 256GB smartphones are now a better value from $701 (Reg. $850+)
- Amazon clears out OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from $550 with all-time lows at $150+ off
- TCL’s unlocked 30XL smartphone packs a 50MP AI quad camera array at new low of $127.50
- Outplay the competition with this SteelSeries Stratus Duo Android controller at $40 (Save 33%)
- Save $101 on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen at $249
- OnePlus 10T 5G packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with $156 discounts from $494 all-time low
T-Mobile’s popular $25 per month 5G Home Internet now includes a free $200 gift card
- Anker’s launches weekend MagSafe accessory sale: Power banks, chargers, more from $14
- Anker’s latest Nano 3 USB-C GaN chargers on sale from $19 all-time lows (Reg. $23+)
- PlayStation 5 digital and disc version consoles are now in-stock at Amazon from $400!
- Brooks Last Mile Sale takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more + free shipping
