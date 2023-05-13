Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, latest HomePod 2 sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy weekend sale, latest HomePod 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen now $59, and much more…

As we entered into the weekend, Best Buy has launched a 3-day sale to give you some spring savings. It’s been a few weeks since we’ve seen the last weekend sale, so it’s nice to see its return. Leading the way is, of course, plenty of Apple discounts. Apple’s latest AirPods Max are on sale at $450, which delivers the best price of the year so far. On top of that, the Pixel 7a is shipping for $499 with a bundled $50 gift card. And, to round things out, the latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is down to its best price yet of $1,749.

Have you been holding out on picking up the latest HomePod 2 for a discount? Well, you’re in luck. B&H is now offering the first chance to save on Apple’s latest smart speaker with several upgrades. Down from $299, the retail giant is discounting the HomePod 2 to $279. This $20 sale marks the first price drop since it released at the beginning of the year and makes now the best time yet to pick up the latest Apple has to offer. You’ll get a bunch of solid features here, including an integrated temperature sensor, the ability to function as a HomeKit/Thread hub, Dolby Atmos playback, Siri support, and much more.

Those with a Pixel know that the Pixel Stand is the best wireless charging stand for the smartphone. Well, it got updated with the launch of the Pixel 7, and we’re now tracking a solid $20 discount on the 2nd Generation Pixel Stand. Coming in at $59, you’ll find the refreshed design will compliment any desk space and the functions provided are pretty great. For starters, there’s 23W charging as well as the fact that the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen turns your smartphone into a mini Nest Hub to control your smart home products too.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Philips Evnia 7000 gaming monitor review: It’s bright, but at what cost? [Video]

Pre-Orders |

Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features

New Products, Guides, more |

Best Buy rolls out new My Best Buy Plus membership with 2-day shipping and more

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

LEGO’s Ninjago summer 2023 wave revealed with 12 upcoming sets

Top Apple Deals |

Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best prices of the year from $500

Top Google Deals |

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!