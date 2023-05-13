Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, latest HomePod 2 sees first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy weekend sale, latest HomePod 2 sees first discount, Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen now $59, and much more…
As we entered into the weekend, Best Buy has launched a 3-day sale to give you some spring savings. It’s been a few weeks since we’ve seen the last weekend sale, so it’s nice to see its return. Leading the way is, of course, plenty of Apple discounts. Apple’s latest AirPods Max are on sale at $450, which delivers the best price of the year so far. On top of that, the Pixel 7a is shipping for $499 with a bundled $50 gift card. And, to round things out, the latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is down to its best price yet of $1,749.
Have you been holding out on picking up the latest HomePod 2 for a discount? Well, you’re in luck. B&H is now offering the first chance to save on Apple’s latest smart speaker with several upgrades. Down from $299, the retail giant is discounting the HomePod 2 to $279. This $20 sale marks the first price drop since it released at the beginning of the year and makes now the best time yet to pick up the latest Apple has to offer. You’ll get a bunch of solid features here, including an integrated temperature sensor, the ability to function as a HomeKit/Thread hub, Dolby Atmos playback, Siri support, and much more.
Those with a Pixel know that the Pixel Stand is the best wireless charging stand for the smartphone. Well, it got updated with the launch of the Pixel 7, and we’re now tracking a solid $20 discount on the 2nd Generation Pixel Stand. Coming in at $59, you’ll find the refreshed design will compliment any desk space and the functions provided are pretty great. For starters, there’s 23W charging as well as the fact that the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen turns your smartphone into a mini Nest Hub to control your smart home products too.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Philips Evnia 7000 gaming monitor review: It’s bright, but at what cost? [Video]
- Razer Blackshark V2 Pro 2023 review: Great new updates mixed with new issues [Video]
- Review: Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 might not be AirPods Max, but it’s the next best thing
- Tested: Shargeek’s latest charger merges classic Macintosh vibes with 67W GaN power
- Tested: Pad & Quill’s Adventure Apple Watch bands feature the softest leather around, now 30% off
Pre-Orders |
Canon’s new PowerShot V10 camera is made for vlogging with creator-specific features
- Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today
- xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199
- 8BitDo intros new Ultimate C 2.4G wireless PC controller in springy pastel colors
- New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month
- SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now
- Benro Theta launches as ‘world’s first’ auto-leveling tripod with motorized legs
- Sony intros new ZV-E1full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K120, 10-bit 4:2:2, and AI features
- Amazon announces three more Fire TV Omni QLED sizes and new 2-series models from $200
- SwitchBot’s Hub 2.0 supports Matter and HomeKit, now available for pre-order
- Ring announces new Battery Doorbell Plus with ‘head-to-toe’ HD+ video, more
New Products, Guides, more |
Best Buy rolls out new My Best Buy Plus membership with 2-day shipping and more
- Nintendo Zelda Tears of the Kingdom merch features epic engraved earthenware mug, apparel, more
- HORI debuts new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Split Pad Pro Switch controller and sling pack
- Nintendo set to show off new spoiler-free Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay tonight!
- Pad & Quill’s new handmade leather wallets and card carriers now live at 20% off, deals from $48
- Teenage Engineering’s magical new TP–7 field recorder automatically transcribes audio to text
- Powerful new ASUS Ally Windows 11 handheld gaming PC pre-orders set to kick off today
- ESR’s 2023 Red Dot award-winning new SHIFT iPad Pro case arrives with a 35% launch deal
- Roku partners with Wyze to make its new smart home monitoring system affordable
- GE’s latest Cync LED smart rope light strip is now shipping to let you make any shape on the wall
- Sony upgrades your summer parties with new SRS-XV800 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, more
- SANDMARC expands Apple Watch band lineup with new navy blue leather, exclusively 10% off
- Totallee debuts new 100% recycled branding-free AirPods cases for Apple’s latest earbuds
- UGREEN’s new PowerRoam portable power stations pack dual 100W USB-C, more [Deal]
- Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide arrives with Atlas of Hyrule, more from $27.50
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO’s Ninjago summer 2023 wave revealed with 12 upcoming sets
- LEGO officially reveals new 6,100-piece Ninjago City Markets, the theme’s largest set to date
- LEGO’s 608-piece Orchid set falls to new 2023 low at $40 (Reg. $50), plus other brick-built plants
Top Apple Deals |
Save $99 on Apple’s latest M1 iPad Air 5 at best prices of the year from $500
- Apple AirTag item trackers now up to 15% off: single $25 or 4-pack at $90
- Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger with hits Amazon all-time low at $44, more
- Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back to best price of 2023 at $450 shipped (Reg. $549)
- Save $100 on Apple’s elevated M2 Pro Mac mini with rare discount to $1,199
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 14 drops to $27 in four styles
- Apple launches $10 or less Mother’s Day iTunes movie sale, plus weekly $1 HD rental
- Save $499 on M2 MacBook Air from $800 in Woot refurb sale, plus M1 MacBook Air at $550
- Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four aluminum styles at all-time lows from $329 (Reg. $399+)
- AirPods Pro 2 deliver improved ANC, battery life, and Find My features at $200 (Save $49)
- Save $249 on Apple’s latest 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at all-time lows from $2,250
Top Google Deals |
Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat regulates spring temps with Assistant at $185 (Reg. $249)
- Google Pixel Watch monitors sleep, heart rate, ECG, and more at second-best price of $300
- Google brings ANC, ‘Hey Google’ support, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro at $160
Top Deals |
Satechi launches annual Mother’s Day sale with 20% off popular Apple chargers, hubs, more
- Nest Smart Thermostat supports HomeKit via Matter at new $55 low (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)
- Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Best-selling t-shirts, shorts, more
- Stay powered up all day with OtterBox MagSafe iPhone power banks from $25 (50% off)
