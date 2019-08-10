Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 cellular from $309, CarPlay receiver $330, MacBook Pro up to $300 off, more
The Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great buy, even nearly 2-years into its release cycle. Best Buy’s latest sale makes the purchase even sweeter, however, by taking up to $175 off various cellular-enabled models. This will give you the ability to add LTE coverage to your wearable at any time you choose, which I love. Whenever I’d go out for a bike ride, or even a movie night, I could leave my phone at home and my Watch would do the heavy lifting. Prices start at $309 but hurry before the sale ends if you’re looking for a new smartwatch.
If your vehicle didn’t ship with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, it can be saddening to see your friends’ newer cars that offer this fantastic feature. Well, fret not, because you can add it yourself for $330 with Best Buy’s latest sale. This is accomplished by using a Sony car audio receiver that sports a 7-inch display. Once installed, you’ll be able to enjoy both CarPlay and Android Audio like it was there from the start, but at far less of a cost than buying a brand-new vehicle.
Amazon is taking up to $300 off Apple’s latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with varying specs. Whether you need something less-powerful and more portable or a computer that will be great for editing 4K, 6K, or 8K video on the go, Amazon has it on sale for you. I absolutely love my 15-inch MacBook Pro and still use it almost daily, despite it being three years old now. Thunderbolt 3 makes these computers super expandable, too, as you can add large storage arrays or external graphics cards for more power when your device starts to slow down a bit.
New Products, Guides, more |
Top Deals |
