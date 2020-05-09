Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Shopping Event, 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount, Home Depot DEWALT sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount, Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT sale of the year, and more…

Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is in full swing, offering discounts on a number of Apple devices. You’ll find the HomePod has dropped to $200, 10.2-inch iPad is available at $99 off, and even Apple Watch Series 5 is down $100. If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest and greatest, now’s your chance to buy and save big before summer hits.

If you missed it, Apple launched a brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro this past week, ushering out the old keyboard and making way for new. We’ve secured some exclusive sales for 9to5Toys readers, and the prices drop by as much as $131. While it’s not a huge discount, it’s rare that we get day-1 discounts on Apple devices, so this will likely hold the place for the lowest price for quite a while.

Home Depot is running it’s biggest DEWALT sale of the year right now. Nearly 200 items are discounted to fantastic prices. This couldn’t come at a better time, either, since summer is just around the corner. You’ll be able to snag some great deals on drill combo kits, oscillating tools, and more. Be sure to check out this sale before it ends, as we’re not sure when we’ll see a wide-ranging deal like this come around again.

New Products, Guides, more |

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!