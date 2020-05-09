Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Shopping Event, 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount, Home Depot DEWALT sale, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets first discount, Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT sale of the year, and more…
Best Buy’s Apple Shopping Event is in full swing, offering discounts on a number of Apple devices. You’ll find the HomePod has dropped to $200, 10.2-inch iPad is available at $99 off, and even Apple Watch Series 5 is down $100. If you’ve been holding off on picking up Apple’s latest and greatest, now’s your chance to buy and save big before summer hits.
If you missed it, Apple launched a brand-new 13-inch MacBook Pro this past week, ushering out the old keyboard and making way for new. We’ve secured some exclusive sales for 9to5Toys readers, and the prices drop by as much as $131. While it’s not a huge discount, it’s rare that we get day-1 discounts on Apple devices, so this will likely hold the place for the lowest price for quite a while.
Home Depot is running it’s biggest DEWALT sale of the year right now. Nearly 200 items are discounted to fantastic prices. This couldn’t come at a better time, either, since summer is just around the corner. You’ll be able to snag some great deals on drill combo kits, oscillating tools, and more. Be sure to check out this sale before it ends, as we’re not sure when we’ll see a wide-ranging deal like this come around again.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on: Some of our favorite WFH accessories for the casual gamer [Video]
- Wyze Band Review: Track your heart rate and control Alexa for just $25 [Video]
- Best credit cards for college students
- Upgraded Lenovo Thinkpad E14 + E15 laptops affordably deliver AMD Ryzen CPUs
- Upgrade your daily cup of coffee with these tips and affordable accessories
- Bushnell’s new Wingman golf speaker with audible GPS distances now available
- Roborock S6 Pure robotic vacuum debuts with LiDAR and 2.5-hour runtime [Deal]
- Wyze steps up its budget-focused home security game with Noonlight partnership
- Tranya Rimor Review: Affordable true wireless earbuds for audiophiles [Video]
- Fresh Creality CR-6 SE 3D printer delivers simplicity with auto-leveling, more
- Sony’s new WF-SP800N truly wireless earbuds eye AirPods for supremacy
- Best Wink alternatives: SmartThings, Echo Plus, Aqara, and more
- First Xbox Series X gameplay debuts right now with AC Valhalla and much more
- Elevate your game with MSI’s 30-inch 200Hz USB-C UltraWide monitor at $350
- Latest Pioneer Wireless CarPlay Receivers have Alexa + Android Auto built-in
- Microsoft unveils refreshed Surface Go 2, new ANC headphones, and more
- RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
- New Ring Video Doorbell arrives with optional sleek solar mount
- SteelSeries’ latest limited-edition collection offers CS:GO Neon Rider designs
- Latest Cable Matters Thunderbolt 3 dock has nine inputs, is 4K60-ready, more
- Bell & Ross intros limited HUD watch with sleek matte black design
- LEGO Ideas reviews 26 builds including a Cybertruck, Untitled Goose Game, more
- Amazon’s free-to-play Crucible multiplayer team shooter launches this month
- Polk Audio’s Signa S3 soundbar with Chromecast for Audio arrives at $249
- HP 25L/30L OMEN desktops + monitors are built for high-end gaming from $500
- Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers
- New Theragun percussive therapy guns integrate with Apple Health
- Long-lost Star Wars Battlefront multiplayer gets revived + Vader Immortal VR
- LEGO D-O Review: Newest Star Wars droid gets the brick-built treatment
- LEGO Star Wars Helmets Review: UCS details in an accurate, affordable package
Top Deals |
Apple’s prev. gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch drops to $829 (Refurb, Orig. $1,149)
- Anker Amazon sale starts at $7: Liberty Air 2 Earbuds, eufy Video Doorbell, more
- Apple’s new sports movie sale starts at $5, 4K from $4, $1 rental, more
- Apple’s new TV and movie sale takes Friends Complete Series to $50, 4K films $5
- Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB hits Amazon all-time low at $1,199
- DEWALT’s black chrome 181-piece tool set drops to $97 (Reg. $120)
- Sam’s Club memberships are effectively FREE with this promotion
- Apple’s new TV show sale starts at $5: The Wire, Veep, Empire, Barry, more
- Nintendo launches new Ubisoft eShop sale from $5 + more deals from $2.50
- Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro as Amazon all-time lows return
- Google Pixel 4/XL hits a new all-time low with $350 off
- Apple Watch Series 5 Cellular is $100 off as various styles go on sale
- Add 128GB of SanDisk portable USB-C storage to your Mac or Chromebook for $20
- Verizon Mother’s Day promo offers BOGO FREE iPhone, Android, more
- Amazon discounts DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set to $20 (Save 20%)
- Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB drops to new all-time low at $828
- Many of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale at Amazon
- Sony launches new digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale with deals from just $3
- OG iPhone SE returns with pre-paid service at $60
- Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC at $400 (Save 33%)
- Anker’s popular dual Qi charger is $28 in the latest sale, more from $14
- Save $199 on Autel Robotics’ EVO Quadcopter bundle at a new all-time low
- Enjoy 2-months of Apple News+ absolutely FREE with this promotion ($20 value)
