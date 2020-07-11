Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 iPad Pro is $500 off, Anker’s Amazon sale starts at under $9, 16-inch MacBook Pro $359 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro drops by $500, Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at under $9, Apple one-day MacBook sale with prices from $390, and more…

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is still a fantastic tablet for many, and it’s on sale for $500 off right now. Both Wi-Fi and cellular models are included in this sale, delivering ample connectivity depending on your needs. I personally use a 2018 iPad Pro every day and absolutely love it. From how powerful it is to having Face ID built-in, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro still has quite a bit to offer.

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon delivers quite a bit of saving in and of itself. You’ll find prices begin at below $9 and items range from chargers to smart scales, USB-C hubs, and much more. I love Anker’s products and these prices are hard to pass up on a number of items. From the $45 USB-C hub that includes HDMI, SD, USB-A, and more to the C1 Smart Scale with Apple Health integration at $25.50, you won’t want to miss this roundup.

If you missed our recent article, Woot is running an Apple discount extravaganza right now. You’ll find prices from $390 right now, but items are selling out quickly. Our headline deal is the latest-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro which got a $359 price cut in this sale. While in open-box condition, you’ll find that at least 120-days of an Apple warranty will still apply and you’ll also receive it in the original Apple packaging. Be sure to swing by this sale soon, as it ends tonight.

New Products, Guides, more |

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

AirPods Pro return to $220 with ANC, Siri integration, more (Reg. $249)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!