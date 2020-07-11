Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 iPad Pro is $500 off, Anker’s Amazon sale starts at under $9, 16-inch MacBook Pro $359 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro drops by $500, Anker’s latest Amazon sale starts at under $9, Apple one-day MacBook sale with prices from $390, and more…
Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is still a fantastic tablet for many, and it’s on sale for $500 off right now. Both Wi-Fi and cellular models are included in this sale, delivering ample connectivity depending on your needs. I personally use a 2018 iPad Pro every day and absolutely love it. From how powerful it is to having Face ID built-in, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro still has quite a bit to offer.
Anker’s latest sale at Amazon delivers quite a bit of saving in and of itself. You’ll find prices begin at below $9 and items range from chargers to smart scales, USB-C hubs, and much more. I love Anker’s products and these prices are hard to pass up on a number of items. From the $45 USB-C hub that includes HDMI, SD, USB-A, and more to the C1 Smart Scale with Apple Health integration at $25.50, you won’t want to miss this roundup.
If you missed our recent article, Woot is running an Apple discount extravaganza right now. You’ll find prices from $390 right now, but items are selling out quickly. Our headline deal is the latest-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro which got a $359 price cut in this sale. While in open-box condition, you’ll find that at least 120-days of an Apple warranty will still apply and you’ll also receive it in the original Apple packaging. Be sure to swing by this sale soon, as it ends tonight.
The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]
- Amazon’s upcoming New World game delayed to spring 2021
- Monoprice undercuts the competition with new 49-inch curved UltraWide monitor
- Just-built Magnolia tiny house debuts with king-size bed, high-end look, more
- Tested: Twelve South Compass Pro arrives as a premium home for high-end iPads
- adidas HEAT.RDY Collection is sure to boost your summer training from $14
- Klipsch’s new T5 II earbuds debut next month alongside McLaren version
- Far Cry 6 leak details new setting and release date, stars Giancarlo Esposito
- RHA TrueConnect 2 truly wireless earbuds have new specs + 44 hours of battery
- Canon spills details on its upcoming 8K camera and more-affordable EOS R6
- Pottery Barn’s new Mason Collection offers beautiful stoneware for your kitchen
- Activision unveils new iOS/Android Crash Bandicoot game with debut trailer
- Belkin intros new iPhone, AirPod, and Apple Watch Qi chargers with sleek designs
- Dell refreshes XPS Desktop with new design, Intel 10th Gen. processors, more
- Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]
- Pad & Quill debuts its first magnetic leather iPad Pro cases at over 25% off
- OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 holds up to 128TB, has a PCIe slot, 85W charging, more
- Garmin chases solar smartwatches by adding four new offerings to its lineup
- Tested: Aukey Graphite Qi Charger pushes 15W speeds with LED lighting
- Best men’s golf polos to perfect your swing and look under $50
- Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
- eufyCam 2 Pro is all-new with 1-year battery life, HomeKit, 2K recording, more
- New Timex PAC-MAN watch pays homage to iconic arcade game
- Walmart+ set for July launch with less-than-Prime price tag, report says
- Top five kids subscription boxes for learning this summer from $13
- SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
- Microsoft x 8Bitdo Bluetooth controller works with xCloud, ideal for Stadia
- Atari VCS 800 pre-orders open with AMD Ryzen, 8GB RAM, 4K streaming, more
- New HyperJuice 100W charger for MacBook Pro, iPads, more hits the market today
- Ray-Ban Ferrari Sunglass Collection is perfect for summer, prices from $175
- Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
AirPods Pro return to $220 with ANC, Siri integration, more (Reg. $249)
- Lululemon Warehouse Sale is huge! Find deals from just $9 + free shipping
- Apple’s new ‘Around the World’ movie sale starts at $8, 4K films, more from $1
- Apple’s historical movie sale starts at $5, plus Tom Hanks films, more
- Anker discounts additional power accessories, speakers, more up to 40% off
- Home Depot will sell you this complete RYOBI electric outdoor tool set for $149
- Add 6,000-lumens of light to your home with a best-selling $15 deformable bulb
- Amazon slashes up to $340 off TV stands, ottomans, benches, and more
- Prop your iPhone, iPad, or Switch up on a $7.50 Prime shipped adjustable stand
- Nearly every official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case is on sale starting at $25
- Grape Solar’s 200W off-grid solar starter kit is down to $239 (Reg. $300)
- Sony launches massive July PSN sales with over 250 PS4 games from $2
- Amazon slashes up to 45% off DEWALT and SKIL tool kits, now priced from $81
- Ray-Ban’s Weekend Sale cuts 50% off select sunglass styles + free shipping
- Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro is down $200 in this limited time deal
- DJI’s Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo hits new all-time low at $869 (Reg. $988)
- LEGO’s 1,700-piece Empire State Building drops to low of $110, more from $12
- Merrell takes extra 30% off sandals, hiking shoes, boots, more from $40
- Add 33-feet of TaoTronics LED string lighting to your outdoor space for $6.50
- For just $4, you can never worry about tying your shoes again (Save 50%)
- Amazon’s Echo lineup starts at $17.50 as various models go on sale
- Apple Watch Modern Buckle in Black strikes $99 (Amazon low, Reg. $149)
