Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Shopping Event, Anker’s biggest sale of 2020, RYOBI Days return, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s latest Apple Shopping event takes place, Anker’s biggest sale of 2020, RYOBI Days return, and more…
Best Buy is back with its latest Apple Shopping event offering wide-ranging discounts. You’ll find that the HomePod has returned to $200, iPhone XS/Max are up to $700 off, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $850, and much more in this sale. If you’ve been holding off on picking up some of Apple’s latest devices, now’s your chance to save on current- and previous-generation products.
Anker’s biggest sale of 2020 is here, offering discounts on a vast selection of the company’s products. One of the stand-out discounts is on the all-new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Dropping down to $250, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked historically on the company’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock. This 13-port design delivers SD card access, 85W USB-C PD charging, and much more. You’ll also find other USB-C hubs on sale, along with chargers, security cameras, and much more.
RYOBI Days return at Home Depot, discounting quite a few DIY tools and other home improvement gear. This sale includes one of my favorite RYOBI discounts, which delivers two 4Ah batteries, a charger, a bag, and the tool of your choice for just $99. Some of the tools that you can pick from would generally retail for close to $80 alone, which allows you to save big when choosing this bundle. The deals don’t stop there, so be sure to swing by our coverage to find out what all you can save on.
New Products, Guides, more |
Sony ZV-1 Review: Portable and packed with features for new creators [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
- FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more
- Razer Cynosa V2 debuts with cable management, per-key RGB, Xbox support, more
- GORE-TEX x Marmot Collection has jackets and accessories for this winter
- Hands-on with Jasco’s new Zigbee 3.0 outdoor smart plug, the first of its kind
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie gets an official release date + more
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
- Audeze LCD-1 headphones review: Amazing clarity with reference sound [Video]
- New Amazon packaging turns cardboard into rockets, cat condos, box cars, more
- Best cashback, points, and travel credit cards for July 2020
- New cookbooks to pick up this summer to inspire you
- Xbox Series X game showcase: Halo Infinite, Forza, Avowed, much more
- LEGO debuts 3,600-piece playable Grand Piano as latest fan-inspired creation
- Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall
- Black Friday at Walmart takes on new form with Thanksgiving Day closure
- GAP, Old Navy, and Banana Republic’s new Deal Shop: Our top picks from $5
- Hasbro unveils new Smuggler’s Run Millennium Falcon + more Star Wars figures
- Yakuza Like a Dragon will release in November with Xbox Smart Delivery, more
- Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair arrives with Logitech seal of approval
- LG’s latest monitor is built for high-end gaming with 4K 144Hz G-SYNC, more
- New Mint Tiny House has premium build that’s 41 feet long, sleeps 8, more
- Tested: Anker PowerExtend brings juice to your desk with multiple ports/outlets
- Best new women’s perfume for this summer: Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, more
- Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE
- Nikon debuts new Z5 full-frame mirrorless camera with a more affordable price
- Monument Valley devs unveil Alba Wildlife Adventure for console, iOS, and PC
- Wyze Cam to test ‘pay what you want’ for upcoming AI person detection feature
- Samsung Galaxy Book S is ‘first device’ to adopt hybrid Intel Lakefield CPU
- Best hiking shoes for men under $60: Chaco, Teva, KEEN, more
- LEGO gives fans a first look at its upcoming playable Ideas piano set
- Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more
- Anker’s Nebula Astro portable projector arrives with a small footprint [Deal]
Top Deals |
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro hits to $2,040 open-box ($359 off), more from $260
- Apple’s movie bundle and Marvel sale starts at $10, rentals, more from $1
- Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 Qi chargers, speakers, and more from $12
- T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score 1-year of MLB.TV and The Athletic FREE
- New PSN Summer Sale now live: Over 450 PS4 games starting from $2
- Apple’s new iPhone SE drops to $120 on Verizon or Sprint (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale has Powerbeats Pro at $200, Apple deals, more
- Bose AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 700 now $200 off in new outlet sale from $80
- New AmazonBasics sale offers heavy focus on tech accessories from $5
- B&H launches new Apple Back to School sale with deals on Mac, iPad, and more
- Nylon sport Apple Watch bands from $6.50 in various styles and colors
- Bundle iPad Pro with AppleCare+ and save up to $530 for a limited time
- An all-time low brings this Raspberry Pi 4 kit down to $40 (Save 33%)
- GE’s LED+ linkable motion 1,200-lumen flood lights hit Amazon low of just $15
- Save $69 on Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air at its lowest price in months
- Satechi takes up to 20% off Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories from $32
- Herman Miller upgrades your work from home setup: 15% off chairs, desks, more
- Kano coding kits fall as low as $16 at Amazon and Best Buy (Up to $50 off)
- Amazon has the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones down at $70 (Reg. up to $200)
- This waterproof, 3,650-lumen flashlight is rechargeable at $40 (Save 20%)
- Samsung’s latest T7 Portable SSDs drop to new Amazon lows from $110
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!