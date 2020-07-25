Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple Shopping Event, Anker’s biggest sale of 2020, RYOBI Days return, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s latest Apple Shopping event takes place, Anker’s biggest sale of 2020, RYOBI Days return, and more…

Best Buy is back with its latest Apple Shopping event offering wide-ranging discounts. You’ll find that the HomePod has returned to $200, iPhone XS/Max are up to $700 off, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro drops to $850, and much more in this sale. If you’ve been holding off on picking up some of Apple’s latest devices, now’s your chance to save on current- and previous-generation products.

Anker’s biggest sale of 2020 is here, offering discounts on a vast selection of the company’s products. One of the stand-out discounts is on the all-new PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock. Dropping down to $250, this is the first discount that we’ve tracked historically on the company’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock. This 13-port design delivers SD card access, 85W USB-C PD charging, and much more. You’ll also find other USB-C hubs on sale, along with chargers, security cameras, and much more.

RYOBI Days return at Home Depot, discounting quite a few DIY tools and other home improvement gear. This sale includes one of my favorite RYOBI discounts, which delivers two 4Ah batteries, a charger, a bag, and the tool of your choice for just $99. Some of the tools that you can pick from would generally retail for close to $80 alone, which allows you to save big when choosing this bundle. The deals don’t stop there, so be sure to swing by our coverage to find out what all you can save on.

New Products, Guides, more |

Sony ZV-1 Review: Portable and packed with features for new creators [Video]

Top Deals |

