Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, BOGO FREE iPhone 11/Pro/Max, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s launches an all-new Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, Verizon offers BOGO iPhone 11/Pro/Max, and more…

Best Buy is back again with another Apple shopping event, this time offering up a different set of discounts. You’ll find the latest Powerbeats are on sale from $130, Powerbeats Pro are down to $200, Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $169, and many other great discounts that you should seriously check out if you’re in the market for any of Apple’s latest gear.

Apple’s latest AirPods are also on sale for $129 right now. Offering up to 24-hours of usage per charge of the case, you’ll enjoy around 5-hours of talk-time per charge of each bud here. Before upgrading to AirPods Pro, I absolutely loved my second-generation AirPods. The battery improvements were awesome and “Hey Siri” was far more useful than I originally imagined it to be.

Looking to pick up a new smartphone? Verizon is offering Apple’s latest and greatest devices at $350 off and even giving you a second phone free. You’ll need to be on an eligible plan to score the $350 off, and the second phone requires that you add a new line to redeem the discount. but, in the end, you could save upward of $1,350 on both devices if you pick up two during Verizon’s latest iPhone sale.

eufyCam 2 Review: No monthly fees, 365 day battery seamless setup [Video]

