Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, BOGO FREE iPhone 11/Pro/Max, more

- Aug. 1st 2020 11:01 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s launches an all-new Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, Verizon offers BOGO iPhone 11/Pro/Max, and more…

Best Buy is back again with another Apple shopping event, this time offering up a different set of discounts. You’ll find the latest Powerbeats are on sale from $130, Powerbeats Pro are down to $200, Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $169, and many other great discounts that you should seriously check out if you’re in the market for any of Apple’s latest gear.

Apple’s latest AirPods are also on sale for $129 right now. Offering up to 24-hours of usage per charge of the case, you’ll enjoy around 5-hours of talk-time per charge of each bud here. Before upgrading to AirPods Pro, I absolutely loved my second-generation AirPods. The battery improvements were awesome and “Hey Siri” was far more useful than I originally imagined it to be.

Looking to pick up a new smartphone? Verizon is offering Apple’s latest and greatest devices at $350 off and even giving you a second phone free. You’ll need to be on an eligible plan to score the $350 off, and the second phone requires that you add a new line to redeem the discount. but, in the end, you could save upward of $1,350 on both devices if you pick up two during Verizon’s latest iPhone sale.

New Products, Guides, more |

Holding the eufyCam 2 on its magnetic mount.

eufyCam 2 Review: No monthly fees, 365 day battery seamless setup [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Official Apple Watch Sport + Milanese Loop bands go as low as $39 at Amazon

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide