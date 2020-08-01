Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, BOGO FREE iPhone 11/Pro/Max, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s launches an all-new Apple shopping event, AirPods hit $129, Verizon offers BOGO iPhone 11/Pro/Max, and more…
Best Buy is back again with another Apple shopping event, this time offering up a different set of discounts. You’ll find the latest Powerbeats are on sale from $130, Powerbeats Pro are down to $200, Apple Watch Series 3 pricing starts at $169, and many other great discounts that you should seriously check out if you’re in the market for any of Apple’s latest gear.
Apple’s latest AirPods are also on sale for $129 right now. Offering up to 24-hours of usage per charge of the case, you’ll enjoy around 5-hours of talk-time per charge of each bud here. Before upgrading to AirPods Pro, I absolutely loved my second-generation AirPods. The battery improvements were awesome and “Hey Siri” was far more useful than I originally imagined it to be.
Looking to pick up a new smartphone? Verizon is offering Apple’s latest and greatest devices at $350 off and even giving you a second phone free. You’ll need to be on an eligible plan to score the $350 off, and the second phone requires that you add a new line to redeem the discount. but, in the end, you could save upward of $1,350 on both devices if you pick up two during Verizon’s latest iPhone sale.
New Products, Guides, more
eufyCam 2 Review: No monthly fees, 365 day battery seamless setup [Video]
- Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming headset arrives at $200
- Ubiquiti’s new UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell takes on Ring with $199 price tag
- Nerf readies Halo MA40 blasters, launching pre-orders that bundle game content
- Tested: Joby Gorillapod Rig is a do-it-all home for your DSLR camera
- The North Face’s Backpack Guide has options for school, work or travel
- A Chinese garden, medical office, and more highlight July’s best LEGO Ideas
- Leak points at free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer, new features, and more
- New PAC-MAN Monopoly board game includes mini arcade machine
- Is Prime Day just around the corner? Amazon’s new storefront offers a clue
- New Baby Yoda Echo Dot stand from Otterbox unveils Alexa’s inner Jedi
- Edie Parker x J.Crew Summer Collection is full of bright prints to wear
- RYOBI refreshes its popular 18V tool lineup with new compact design
- Scosche unveils three new Extendo car mounts with Qi charging and more
- Razer BlackShark V2/X Review: Get the edge for competitive gaming [Video]
- FREE Sekiro DLC content update on the way with boss gauntlets and more
- SmallRig’s all-new Sony A7S III Master Kit is a must for any user
- iRobot Root rt0 debuts as the latest Swift coding robot with 20 sensors in tow
- TravisMathew’s Summer collection offers brand new sunglasses and swimsuits
- Hands-on: Scosche’s MagicGrip delivers a premium in-car charging experience
- Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer
- Plugable’s latest USB-C dock lets you work on-the-go or at home easier [Deal]
- Gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept can now be ordered for a reasonable price
- Nordstrom’s Back to School Guide features tons of backpacks, apparel, more
- Sony debuts video-focused A7S III mirrorless camera with 4K recording, more
- Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more
- Sony’s flagship 4K SXRD pro laser projector packs HDR 10 + more
- Tested: Mophie’s Powerstation Hub is a versatile portable charger with Qi, USB-C, and USB-A
- New BenQ portable projector resembles vintage Mac with USB-C, AirPlay, more
- Vineyard Vines JAWS Line launched today with t-shirts, polos, more from $32
- CASETiFY’s new line of Pokémon Apple accessories includes iPhone cases, more
- Netflix announces The Witcher prequel series known as Blood Origin
Top Deals
Official Apple Watch Sport + Milanese Loop bands go as low as $39 at Amazon
- Apple’s five for $15 movie bundle sale is now live, plus more from $1
- Home Depot launches new Milwaukee tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits
- Anker’s new PowerExtend Charger drops to $50, more from $12 in latest sale
- These DEWALT and SKIL tool deals are priced from $51 at Amazon (Up to $84 off)
- LG’s 49-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor hits 2020 low at $203 off, more from $129
- Amazon slashes $613+ off ViewSonic’s 4K Short Throw Portable LED Projector
- Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4: Collection of Mana, Final Fantasy, more
- Save up to 50% on LEGO Star Wars, City, Minecraft, Technic, and more from $5
- A new all-time low has struck for this solar-powered outdoor LED light
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 and MX Keys Advanced drop to $80 each in latest sale
- Put an electric Masterbuilt Hollow Smoker in the yard: $118 (Reg. up to $240)
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale drops Liberty Air 2 Earbuds to $80, more from $17
- Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more
- Save $2,200 on LG’s refurb 77-inch 4K OLED Smart AirPlay 2 TV, more from $700
- Nike’s new Flash Sale takes up to 25% off next season’s styles from $20
- Refresh your space with a new Amazon or Novogratz sofa from $229
- Ring Alarm kits hit all-time lows with prices from $150 for Prime members
- Save nearly 40% on this 50-foot app-enabled RGB LED strip, now just $20
- Save on official Apple Thunderbolt and Lightning accessories, more from $19
- Mac mini is nearly $175 off at Amazon, right now
- Our exclusive code brings Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro to $2,079
- Respawn’s Fortnite OMEGA-R gaming rocker chair nears all-time low at $140
