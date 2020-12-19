Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, much more…
If you’ve been looking for a great deal on Apple’s brand-new 13-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro, we’ve found it. Right now, it’s back down at its all-time low of $100 off, which is a match for the price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The M1 MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine for many, and offers immense power with amazing battery life.
You’ll also want to check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale, which many deals are still live in. While the 3-day sale might have officially ended, Best Buy has extended many of the discounts to still be available. For example, we’re still seeing the iPad Air from $450, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case at $116, and many more deals still live.
Home Depot’s Last Chance Sale is also still going on. Up to 45% in savings is available here, allowing you to score some last-minute discounts on some of your favorite brands. I picked up the RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit at $199 earlier this year, and it’s a fantastic deal that should be taken advantage of any time it comes around. It’s the perfect woodworking starter kit, and you’ll find plenty of use out of the six included tools. There are several other discounts available here, so be sure to check out the sale for more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Best Headset for Xbox Series X and S: The ultimate comparison [Video]
- Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS modes in 2021
- BenQ TK850 Review: 4K HDR projector done right with 3,000 lumens for a bright, vivid picture [Video]
- Hands-on: Synology’s new 5-bay DS1520+ shines as one of its most versatile NAS yet
- eBay’s new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee verifies Jordan and Yeezy shoes for free
- LEGO gives rejected Ideas projects a second chance with new BrickLink Designer Program
- Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PlayStation Store, but it might be easier to get a refund now
- [Update: Day 19] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars
- Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
- Fan-made 5,000-piece LEGO Razer Crest gives us a look at what to expect from a UCS model
- PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
- Need gift wrapping? Here are our favorite options that will get here before Christmas
- Microsoft unveils pair of limited-edition Mandalorian Xbox controllers
- New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding, but only on PC
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons, maps, modes, and more
- Amazon unveils $25 tailored shirts using 3D technology, available for order now
- Tested: ElevationHub delivers extra ports + an SD card reader to your MacBook charger
- Eddie Bauer has four new collaborations to end the year: JJJJound, Sub Pop, more
- Amazon is handing out free Fall Guys in-game content, copies of Yooka-Laylee, and more today
- LEGO announces its 150th BrickHeadz figure is on the way following fan vote
- Among Us makes its console debut on Nintendo Switch, now available for $5
- Oculus Quest 2 Review: VR just got better and more affordable [Video]
- Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC catalog expansion until 2021
- The Spy Within arrives on Fortnite as a new Among Us-type mode
- Plugable debuts Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac with 100W passthrough charging [Deal]
- New Wyze Plug Outdoor packs energy monitoring, Alexa/Assistant, more at just $10
- Donkey Kong Country 3 and more hit Nintendo Switch Online SNES library this week
- Meister debuts two new Mandalorian watches for Mando Mondays, more
- New HyperDrive Power Hub is ‘smaller than a deck of cards,’ powers Switch, MacBooks [Deal]
- New LEGO 2021 sets on the horizon: Ideas Vintage Car, Pet BrickHeadz, much more
- CDPR now issuing Cyberpunk 2077 refunds for broken PS4/Xbox One version
- Amazon Halo fitness tracker leaves beta period, now available to all
9to5Toys Gift Guides |
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last-minute gifts arriving by Christmas
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s favorite affordable fitness essentials
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Ali’s favorite fashion gifts for men
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s space-saving tech upgrades from $25
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Blair’s next-level smart home upgrades
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Patrick’s must-have PC gaming upgrades from under $55
- 9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s favorite gear for musicians and producers
Top Deals |
The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off jackets, t-shirts, boots, more from $15
- Marmot’s offering up to 70% off jackets, vests, pants, and more from $14
- Apple movie sale brings Star Wars and Disney films to new lows at $10, more from $1
- LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167
- Govee’s under-cabinet LED lights feature motion sensors and are powered over USB at just $13
- Apple launches TV and movie show sale: Schitt’s Creek, Seinfeld, The Office, more
- Add a Solo Loop band to your Apple Watch in various sizes and colors for $12
- Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB-C accessories, more from $14
- adidas End of Season Sale slashes up to 50% off sitewide: Ultraboosts, more + free shipping
- Current and prev-gen. iPad Pro models up to $370 off in early B&H Christmas sale
- Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low at $299 discount
- Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System sees first price cut to $175
- Holiday guitar deals from $70: Fender Strat, Gibson, acoustics, and more up to $900 off
- iPad mini 5 discounted from $350 as holiday pricing returns
- Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250
- Sorel takes up to 40% off popular boots and sneakers for winter + free expedited delivery
- Eastbay’s Flash Sale takes up to 70% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, more
- Apple’s official iPad Smart Keyboards plunge as low as $99 at Amazon (Up to $60 off)
- Score a new all-time low on Motorola’s One Action Smartphone at $180 (Save 48%)
- Save up to 52% on Lenovo Smart Clocks and Assistant displays from $24
