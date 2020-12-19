Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low, Best Buy 3-day sale, Home Depot Last Chance Deals, much more…

If you’ve been looking for a great deal on Apple’s brand-new 13-inch M1-powered MacBook Pro, we’ve found it. Right now, it’s back down at its all-time low of $100 off, which is a match for the price that we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The M1 MacBook Pro is a fantastic machine for many, and offers immense power with amazing battery life.

You’ll also want to check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale, which many deals are still live in. While the 3-day sale might have officially ended, Best Buy has extended many of the discounts to still be available. For example, we’re still seeing the iPad Air from $450, iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case at $116, and many more deals still live.

Home Depot’s Last Chance Sale is also still going on. Up to 45% in savings is available here, allowing you to score some last-minute discounts on some of your favorite brands. I picked up the RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit at $199 earlier this year, and it’s a fantastic deal that should be taken advantage of any time it comes around. It’s the perfect woodworking starter kit, and you’ll find plenty of use out of the six included tools. There are several other discounts available here, so be sure to check out the sale for more.

