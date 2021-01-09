Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 up to $300 off at new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, much more…

Best Buy’s 3-day sale is currently going on and offers a number of ways to save on some of the hottest tech around, including HomePod mini. That’s right, Apple’s latest smart speaker is currently being bundled with a Wemo HomeKit-enabled smart plug at $110. While costing a bit more than the speaker itself, you’re saving around $14 with the bundle and expanding your smart home at the same time. There’s plenty of other ways to save in Best Buy’s sale though, so you’ll want to check it out before it’s gone for good.

In need of a new Apple Watch? Well, Series 5 is currently up to $300 off at Best Buy as well. This ushers in new all-time lows on Apple’s previous-generation smartwatch. I still rock an Apple Watch Series 4, and it’s fantastic. If that’s the case, Series 5 is absolutely a great option if you’re not ready to drop the cash on the latest-and-greatest Series 6.

Ready to upgrade other areas of your home? Well, Anker’s all-encompassing New Year’s sale offers deep discounts on a variety of items, including HomeKit cameras, Thunderbolt 3 docks, extension cords, and much more. Pricing starts as low as $11 and you’re bound to find something on sale to fit your needs here, so be sure to give the sale a look.

SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]

B&H clears out previous-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models with new all-time lows

