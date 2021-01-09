Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Series 5 up to $300 off at new lows, Anker New Year’s sale, much more…
Best Buy’s 3-day sale is currently going on and offers a number of ways to save on some of the hottest tech around, including HomePod mini. That’s right, Apple’s latest smart speaker is currently being bundled with a Wemo HomeKit-enabled smart plug at $110. While costing a bit more than the speaker itself, you’re saving around $14 with the bundle and expanding your smart home at the same time. There’s plenty of other ways to save in Best Buy’s sale though, so you’ll want to check it out before it’s gone for good.
In need of a new Apple Watch? Well, Series 5 is currently up to $300 off at Best Buy as well. This ushers in new all-time lows on Apple’s previous-generation smartwatch. I still rock an Apple Watch Series 4, and it’s fantastic. If that’s the case, Series 5 is absolutely a great option if you’re not ready to drop the cash on the latest-and-greatest Series 6.
Ready to upgrade other areas of your home? Well, Anker’s all-encompassing New Year’s sale offers deep discounts on a variety of items, including HomeKit cameras, Thunderbolt 3 docks, extension cords, and much more. Pricing starts as low as $11 and you’re bound to find something on sale to fit your needs here, so be sure to give the sale a look.
SCUF H1 Headset Review: Kings of customization enter the audio world [Video]
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War gains new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
- Hands-on with LEGO’s 2021 X-Wing Starfighter: What’s old is new again
- Amazon closes Prime Pantry after trying different strategies for six years
- Sony brings AirPlay, HomeKit, more to its 2021 TV lineup with displays up to 100 inches
- L.L.Bean starts 2021 with a new athleisure line to help achieve your goals
- OWC debuts first Thunderbolt 4 Dock for M1 Macs alongside new SSDs, more
- Attach JLab’s new $50 JBuds Frames headphones directly to your existing glasses
- EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18, bringing with it an “exciting journey”
- New Wave Toys launches limited-edition, fully-playable Asteroids Replicade
- New Acer 2K and 4K monitors target latest consoles with up to 275Hz refresh rates
- Anker expands Nebula projector lineup with new ‘Solar’ portable model, more
- Refresh your kitchen for 2021 with Le Creuset’s latest Valentine’s Day collection from $8
- JBL intros new vintage-style, milled aluminum amplifier with AirPlay 2
- Satechi debuts lineup of backlit aluminum keyboards alongside new iPad stand [Deal]
- Anker intros more affordable MagSafe accessories for iPhone 12 lineup
- Sonnet launches new eGPU docks with support for Pro Display XDR, more
- CASETiFY launches new Disney collaboration with Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, more
- New LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum can mop and empty its own dustbin
- Nordstom’s new Reset section has you ready to take on 2021 workouts: Nike, Brooks, more
- Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, more
- A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian and Shadow of the Colossus creator
- Mad Catz returns in 2021 with all-new R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse
- LEGO intros new BricQ Motion lineup with pair of tech-free STEAM creations
- Amazon doubles down on fast shipping with ‘first-ever purchase’ of aircraft
- Dell refreshes UltraSharp lineup with 40-inch Curved 5K Thunderbolt 3 monitor, more
- Bose intros floating-above-the-ear truly wireless workout buds today
- C by GE rebranded as Cync alongside new smart home accessories, more
- Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches tomorrow with ‘brawl arena’, more
- It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done, download now
- discovery+ launches today: Here’s everything you need to know including promotions
- Levi’s drops new collaboration with Disney to start 2021: Sweatshirts, t-shirts, more
- LEGO’s latest Ideas review includes 25 builds from LOTR, Avatar, Among Us, more
- Start your podcast with M-Audio’s new Mac/iOS audio interfaces from just $49
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games: Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more
B&H clears out previous-gen. MacBook Air and Pro models with new all-time lows
- Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more
- Latest iPad Air from Apple drops to $559 shipped ($40 off)
- Joe’s New Balance New Year Sale cuts up to 60% off styles to boost your workouts
- Upgrade your outdoor space with Govee waterproof LED lighting kits from $10
- LEGO Bugatti Chiron now $73 off + new all-time lows on LEGO Art mosaics, more from $16
- Store your bikes and clean up your garage with two AmazonBasics hooks at $10 each (27% off)
- Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV returns to all-time low at $600 (Save $150)
- Leather Apple Watch band in various styles down to $8.50 from $15+
- Nike, adidas, more up to 50% off during Finish Line’s End of Season Sale with deals from $5
- Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine with $160 off
- Aukey’s 9-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub packs 100W PD charging at $42 (Save 30%)
- Add two 3200-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED lights to your yard for just $9.50 each
- Under Armour Semi-Annual Event is live! Save up to 40% off outerwear, shoes, more
- TP-Link’s latest Deco mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems see first price cuts from $240
- New Apple movie sale discounts 4K films from $5, more starting at $1
- Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week takes up to 70% off door locks, lights, more
- The North Face outerwear, t-shirts, accessories, more up to 65% off with deals from $10
- Home gym gear up to 55% off from $32: Flat benches, bikes, yoga gear, more
- Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts history and action films, more
- Crocs New Year Sale takes up to 60% off clogs, sneakers, sandals, more from $10
