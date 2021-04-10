Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 VRR 55-inch 4K UHDTV hits $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more…
Are you still rocking an older smartphone? Well, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra packs some amazing features. Right now it’s down to an Amazon low of $200 off, making it $1,000 after all is said and done. With 128GB of built-in storage and 5G connectivity, the S21 Ultra is great if you’re in the market for something on the higher-end of things. You’ll find that it delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM.
Maybe your smartphone is fairly new, but your home theater is starting to show its age. If that’s the case, you should consider picking up the VIZIO 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV. It’s $50 off right now, bringing the price down to $500. It offers HDMI 2.1 with variable refresh rate, meaning this TV ready to be used with next-generation consoles like the Series X or PS5.
Did you pick up a device from Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this time around? If so, have you tried out MagSafe yet? Apple’s official charger can be a bit expensive, but Anker is here to save the day in its latest sale. Right now you can grab an Anker MagSafe charger for just $16, but the deals don’t end there as the company has a plethora of other accessories on sale from $13.
New Products, Guides, more |
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [Video]
- Cricut Mug Press review: Custom, dishwasher- + microwave-safe mugs have never been easier
- New 86-inch LG webOS TV debuts with 4K, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HomeKit, AirPlay 2, more
- Nixon’s new sport watch “The Heat” and spring arrivals to elevate your look
- Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker
- Check out this $700 voice-activated auto-Transforming Optimus Prime bot for iOS/Android
- Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers
- TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving watch is also one of its priciest at a lofty $3,000
- New Elgato Cam Link Pro card has four HDMI ports, lets you use a DSLR in Zoom calls, more
- Birkenstock launches a new sandal collection with Too Good that looks incredibly comfortable
- Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer
- Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker with two new colorways
- Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more
- Hipsters and art nerds rejoice: Fujifilm announces new Instax Mini 40 camera dropping this month
- New Belkin SOUNDFORM Freedom Earbuds take on AirPods with Qi, Apple Find My, $99 price
- HOKA x Cotopaxi collaboration to boost your spring workouts: running shoes, backpacks, more
- Ring announces new Floodlight Cam Pro alongside Video Doorbell 4, pre-order now
- Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members
- Review: THX Onyx DAC amp delivers powerful mobile audio clarity [Video]
- Grand Theft Auto V, MLB The Show 21, more coming to Game Pass this month
- Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, here’s how you can get one
- Latest HyperX Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless Keyboard embraces noise
- adidas celebrates Stan Smith with new styles including a character collection
- E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event
- Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount delivers a premium iPhone 12 dock
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’
- Supreme x Dr. Martens Spring ’21 collaboration brings bold looks to your summer wardrobe
- All-new Cooler Master Connect Stand keeps network thermals in check with an integrated fan
- Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection has you cooking in color
- LEGO showcases six upcoming 20th anniversary golden Harry Potter minifigures
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Looney Tunes minifigures
Top Deals |
Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale is filled with tools, combo kits, more
- Timex Celestial Opulence Watch plunges to $55, more standout timepieces up to 47% off
- LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti Chiron sees rare $70 discount, more from $8
- Birkenstock Last Chance Sale takes up to 50% off sandals, slippers, more + free shipping
- Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $150 (Up to $110 off)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more
- LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV now up to $2,500 off with Visa gift card + more from $500
- Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day battery life: $143 (All-time low)
- Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)
- Govee’s 1,000-lumen LED flashlight illuminates your spring walks at a low of $17
- Wyze Cam Outdoor sees rare Amazon discount to all-time low of $52 shipped
- adidas Men’s Shoe Sale offers up to 50% off over 300 styles from $13
- Dell’s GTX 1650 Super + 6-core i5 desktop hits new low at $355 off, now $545
- Oakley’s new spring markdowns offer up to 60% off sunglasses, shoes, polo shirts, more
- Dell’s high-end XPS 13 features a 4-core i7, 32GB RAM, and 2TB PCIe SSD at low of $500 off
- Upgrade your DIY abilities with DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, more power tools from $17
- Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare discount down to $99
- Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at all-time lows
- Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand sees first discount to $27, more at 20% off
- Don’t need Samsung’s latest? Galaxy Note 10/+ are on sale from $450 (Save $580)
- Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has Knives Out, Fight Club, more from $1
- Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17
- Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill strikes new Amazon low of $100
- Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, MFi Lightning cables, more from $8
- Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25: Adjustable kettlebells, dumbbells, more
- Apple discounts select TV show seasons to $10 or less: The Office, Fleabag, more
- Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter back to all-time low at $300 ($100 off)
