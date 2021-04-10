Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra hits Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 55-inch 4K TV $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low, VIZIO HDMI 2.1 VRR 55-inch 4K UHDTV hits $500, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more…

Are you still rocking an older smartphone? Well, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra packs some amazing features. Right now it’s down to an Amazon low of $200 off, making it $1,000 after all is said and done. With 128GB of built-in storage and 5G connectivity, the S21 Ultra is great if you’re in the market for something on the higher-end of things. You’ll find that it delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM.

Maybe your smartphone is fairly new, but your home theater is starting to show its age. If that’s the case, you should consider picking up the VIZIO 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV. It’s $50 off right now, bringing the price down to $500. It offers HDMI 2.1 with variable refresh rate, meaning this TV ready to be used with next-generation consoles like the Series X or PS5.

Did you pick up a device from Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup this time around? If so, have you tried out MagSafe yet? Apple’s official charger can be a bit expensive, but Anker is here to save the day in its latest sale. Right now you can grab an Anker MagSafe charger for just $16, but the deals don’t end there as the company has a plethora of other accessories on sale from $13.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Review: The king of low latency [Video]

