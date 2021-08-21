Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide sale, FREE Sam’s Club membership, much more…
Are you still rocking an older laptop? Well, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic upgrade, especially at $199 off. That’s right, you can pick up Apple’s latest ultra-lightweight laptop for $800 from its normal $999 going rate, enjoying all the M1 processor has to offer. You’ll find multi-day battery life, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the ability to run both iPhone and iPad apps natively.
Ready to upgrade your accessory game? Well, Satechi’s sitewide back to school sale is here with 20% off various Apple accessories. From USB-C hubs to chargers, wireless pads, keyboards, MagSafe stands, power banks, and more, basically everything Satechi makes is on sale as we head back to the classroom, so be sure to check out Blair’s previous coverage to learn more.
If you’re still unsure on whether or not wholesale clubs are worth the paid membership, now’s a great time to try them out. Sam’s Club is offering its membership bundled with a $45 gift card, essentially making 12 months of access for FREE. That’s right, you’ll pay $45 for the membership but then get $45 to spend in club on things like milk, eggs, and anything else you may need for the house.
New Products, Guides, more |
WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- BLUETTI intros new expandable flagship power station with modular battery system
- LEGO officially debuts four upcoming Marvel Eternals sets with all-new minifigures
- UGREEN intros 5 new accessories: 4K/60Hz USB-C hub, MagSafe-compatible stand, more
- MSI Aegis RS 11 review: RTX 3080 + 11th Gen. i7 delivers an insane gaming experience
- Pro studio recording brand KRK unleashes new content creator headphones from $99
- Anker refreshes its popular MagSafe 5K Power Bank with four new colors
- Sanuk x Airstream collection offers travel-friendly sandals and slip-on sneakers from $35
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition comes to Xbox and PlayStation soon with 500 pieces of new content
- Satechi debuts new MagSafe Dock with low-profile aluminum design [Deal]
- Stylish BISSELL MYair purifiers debut with USB, nightlights, and emit as low as 27dB of noise
- Dell’s new video conferencing monitor has a pop-up camera + USB-C portable display, more
- LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas creations
- Enso Rings x Star Wars collaboration features 6 new styles with your favorite characters
- Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear-cup controls at under $60
- Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: They nailed comfort and sound quality
- LEGO Ideas Home Alone set slated to launch in November — here’s everything we know so far
- Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
- Anker launches new PowerWave Sense charging stand with 2-in-1 fabric design
- Lightweight jackets for men this fall under $50: Amazon, Banana Republic, more
- Pokémon Presents: all-new details on Legends Arceus, Diamond + Pearl remakes, more
- All-new The Office Funko POP! and Mini Moments unleashed; pre-order now
- Grovemade’s new Desk Pads provide a natural home for your mouse, keyboard, more
- Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming collaboration takes your gear to the next level
- SCUF announces ‘first wireless performance controller’ for Series X with Instant Triggers, more
- PNY announces XLR8 DDR5 RAM with 4800MHz speed and 16GB modules, available Q4 2021
- STM dux Tech Backpack surfaces with Mil-Spec protection, water-resistant shell, more
- Levoit’s upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier is here with launch discount
- Ulta beauty is now at Target with thousands of top brand items from $3
- Intel announces ARC high-performance GPU brand with ray tracing + more, coming Q1 2022
Top Deals |
Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15
- adidas takes up to 50% off hundreds of popular styes: UltraBoosts, NMD, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s North Face Sale takes up to 65% off jackets, vests, pants, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, North Face, more
- Just $10 scores you Aukey’s 1080p webcam at a new all-time low of 80% off
- Amazon meross smart HomeKit gear from $22: Garage opener, switches, lighting, more
- Anker ends the week with discounted iPhone and Android essentials from $13
- AUKEY’s PowerHub Tower XL streamlines your workstation with 17 ports at $30 (Save 50%)
- Anker Nebula projectors, power strips, more fall up to 46% at lows from $14
- Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16
- Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display hits $310 (Reg. $499)
- Google Home Mini expands your smart home setup at a low of just $13
- Levi’s Exclusive Sale takes up to 75% off closeout styles with deals from $4
- Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $28
- Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its official Amazon store (Reg. $249)
- Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios now 50% off with our exclusive code
- Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven heats to 950F for an authentic wood-fired pizza, now $200
- RESPAWN’s reclining gaming chair is a high-end upgrade to your office at $220.50 (Reg. $300)
- 4K TVs from $580: Samsung 75-inch + $400 Amazon credit, The Frame $300 off, more
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loops and Band drop to $29 (Sunflower or Cactus, Reg. $49)
- OtterBox launches 20% off sitewide flash sale on MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12 cases, more
- Nike takes extra 20% off hundreds of styles from $15: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more
- Oakley takes up to 50% off new styles for back-to-school: Sunglasses, t-shirts, more
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!