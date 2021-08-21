Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide, Sam’s Club membership FREE, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 MacBook Air $199 off, Satechi 20% off sitewide sale, FREE Sam’s Club membership, much more…

Are you still rocking an older laptop? Well, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is a fantastic upgrade, especially at $199 off. That’s right, you can pick up Apple’s latest ultra-lightweight laptop for $800 from its normal $999 going rate, enjoying all the M1 processor has to offer. You’ll find multi-day battery life, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the ability to run both iPhone and iPad apps natively.

Ready to upgrade your accessory game? Well, Satechi’s sitewide back to school sale is here with 20% off various Apple accessories. From USB-C hubs to chargers, wireless pads, keyboards, MagSafe stands, power banks, and more, basically everything Satechi makes is on sale as we head back to the classroom, so be sure to check out Blair’s previous coverage to learn more.

If you’re still unsure on whether or not wholesale clubs are worth the paid membership, now’s a great time to try them out. Sam’s Club is offering its membership bundled with a $45 gift card, essentially making 12 months of access for FREE. That’s right, you’ll pay $45 for the membership but then get $45 to spend in club on things like milk, eggs, and anything else you may need for the house.

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

