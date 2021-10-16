Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off, Google Nest Hub $40, MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off, Google Nest Hub $40, MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My $50, and much more…

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a lot to like about it, even though it normally goes for a fairly high price. Featuring the M1 processor and a 1,600-nit XDR display, it’s perfect for doing video or photo editing while on the go. Alongside that, the 120Hz ProMotion display pairs well with Apple Pencil support, Wi-Fi 6, and even Thunderbolt for an all-encompassing experience. If that sounds intriguing, right now it’s up to $174 off, which marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time.

If you’ve been considering smart home expansion, then we recommend picking up Google’s Nest Hub. I’ve got one in my kitchen and absolutely love using it to set timers for cooking, ask questions about ingredients, or control smart home gear. Normally $90, it’s down to $40 right now which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, so be sure to pick one up before stock runs out.

If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, it’s time to consider giving MagSafe a shot if you haven’t already. Apple’s latest MagSafe Leather Wallet, which has Find My support as well as capacity for a few different cards for you to always have at the ready. I’ve had the MagSafe Leather Wallet and it’s great for those who only carry a couple cards with them. Currently down to $50 from its normal $59 going rate, this model offers Find My integrations helping make it virtually impossible to lose your wallet.

