Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off, Google Nest Hub $40, MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My $50, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $174 off, Google Nest Hub $40, MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My $50, and much more…
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a lot to like about it, even though it normally goes for a fairly high price. Featuring the M1 processor and a 1,600-nit XDR display, it’s perfect for doing video or photo editing while on the go. Alongside that, the 120Hz ProMotion display pairs well with Apple Pencil support, Wi-Fi 6, and even Thunderbolt for an all-encompassing experience. If that sounds intriguing, right now it’s up to $174 off, which marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time.
If you’ve been considering smart home expansion, then we recommend picking up Google’s Nest Hub. I’ve got one in my kitchen and absolutely love using it to set timers for cooking, ask questions about ingredients, or control smart home gear. Normally $90, it’s down to $40 right now which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, so be sure to pick one up before stock runs out.
If you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series handset, it’s time to consider giving MagSafe a shot if you haven’t already. Apple’s latest MagSafe Leather Wallet, which has Find My support as well as capacity for a few different cards for you to always have at the ready. I’ve had the MagSafe Leather Wallet and it’s great for those who only carry a couple cards with them. Currently down to $50 from its normal $59 going rate, this model offers Find My integrations helping make it virtually impossible to lose your wallet.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Abode Cam 2 review: How does it compare to Wyze Cam v3? [Video]
- Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Rugged design ready to track any adventure
- Tested: Hands-on with CYRILL’s $19 MagSafe vegan leather iPhone 13 case
- SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless Review: Is it better than the bigger brother? [Video]
- Review: Nanoleaf Lines deliver a unique new modular HomeKit lighting experience
- Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag is one of the best clear cases yet, now at $19
- Tested: Is Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 Wrap Case worth the price tag?
- Hands-on: Tile refreshes lineup of item finders with sleek designs, improved range, more
- Tested: iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe Air Vent Mount delivers a premium in-car upgrade
New Products, Guides, more |
Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
- Philips unveils all-new ANC wireless headphones with USB-C, 30-hour battery, more for $100
- ‘Can it run Crysis?’ The answer is yes as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available
- Nintendo unveils steep $50 price tag for Switch Online N64 and SEGA games + release date
- Our first peek into Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone gives us a closer look at the new game mode
- Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case glows in the dark and beats competitors at $10
- Official Xbox Mini Fridge goes up for pre-order next week at $100
- UGREEN’s new MagSafe-compatible Qi charger has an integrated cable organizer, more
- AMD announces budget-focused $329 RX 6600 GPU for 1080p gaming at 100+ FPS
- Best Buy’s holiday toy guide details this year’s must-have gifts
- Nike’s new cold weather collection debuts jackets, boots, more from $6
- Anker launches new Soundcore Frames smart sunglasses with customizable designs
- Bowers & Wilkins refreshes iconic Zeppelin speaker with AirPlay 2, Alexa, more
- V-MODA debuts first true wireless Hexamove earbuds: Decorative shields, 24-hr. battery, more
- Spigen releases tailor-made MagSafe mounts for Tesla EVs with 20% off launch discount
- Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign detailed in latest announcement
- 8Bitdo’s customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox and Windows 10 now up for pre-order
- Crocs x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection features clogs and charms from $5
- Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD is designed for the PS5 with a built-in heatsink
- UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 by 60% in ‘under 30 minutes’ [Deal]
- Amazfit’s GTR 3/Pro & GTS 3 wearables have high-quality AMOLED screens, 21-day battery life
- Hearth and Hand with Magnolia x Target debut their holiday collection
- Nintendo 64 & SEGA Genesis Switch Online: Game list, details, new wireless gamepads, more
- Microsoft unveils new TMNT and SpongeBob Xbox Series X consoles
Latest LEGO news and reviews
LEGO Marvel 2022 sets: Thor: Love and Thunder, Wakanda Forever, Multiverse of Madness, more
- LEGO launches latest double VIP points promotion: Save on new kits, pre-orders, more
Top Apple Deals |
At $22 each, a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags can keep you from losing your items (Rare discount)
- Treat your iPhone 13 to Apple’s official MagSafe Charger while it’s on sale for $30 (Reg. $39)
- Apple’s (Product)RED iPhone 12/Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe now $30 (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts popular seasons to $10 or less
- Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41
- Apple TV Siri Remote and its refreshed design are on sale for $50 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees first Amazon discount to $50
- Save $150 on Apple’s latest Mac mini and finally take M1 for a spin
- Apple launches $10 or less movie sale with Halloween classics and more
- Latest Apple TV 4K with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $160
- Save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at an Amazon low from $850
- Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones
- Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack drops to new all-time low of $74 (Reg. $99)
- Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Ring falls to new all-time low of $29 (Reg. $35)
- Apple’s white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are down to new Amazon lows from $270
Top Deals |
Home Depot takes up to $200 off Milwaukee, DEWALT, more + $199 6-tool RYOBI combo kit
- Anker’s latest sale discounts new P3 ANC earbuds, MagSafe chargers, more from $13
- TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs on sale for first time at $100 off
- L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off + extra 10% off your purchase: Outerwear, shoes, more
- Nordstrom Rack Outerwear Flash Sale offers up to 60% off North Face, Spyder, more
- Samsung’s 2021 65-inch The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TV falls to new low following $500 discount
- Smith & Wesson’s aluminum tactical pen sees new 2021 low at $18.50 (20% off), more
- The North Face Seasonal Sale offers deals from $18 + free shipping: Jackets, pants, more
- Moosejaw’s Carhartt Sale offers up to 50% off best-sellers from $13
- Philips Hue launches 20% off outdoor HomeKit lighting bundle sale just in time for Halloween
- Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi 802.11ac access points see rare discounts from $160 (Save up to $50)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for Mac, Keys, Ergo, and more all drop to $80 each (Save $20)
