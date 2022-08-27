Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 $290, Pixel Buds Pro see first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 from $290, Pixel Buds Pro see first discount, Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad hits new low, and more…
With Apple’s upcoming event just around the corner, we’re expecting to see a new Apple Watch sometime next month. However, the current-generation Series 7 is still a solid choice for those who don’t feel like holding out and waiting for the upcoming model to come in stock. Featuring a larger and brighter display than previous models, the Apple Watch Series 7 also keeps tabs on workout stats like heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels. It’s on sale from $290 at Amazon right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there.
AirPods Pro are probably some of the most well-known true wireless earbuds on the market. However, Google is getting in on the premium earbuds game finally with its Pixel Buds Pro. Having recently released, they’re on sale for the first time at $175 on Amazon. This is a $25 discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering active noise cancellation, you’ll also find 11 hours of playback per bud and the Qi-enabled case delivers an extra 20 hours of usage before you have to recharge it.
Have you been holding off on getting a new iPad? Well, now’s your chance. Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $280 right now at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $49 from its normal going rate. With an A13 Bionic chip in tow, you’ll find that this iPad is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. This iPad is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, features a 10.2-inch display with True Tone support, and there’s even a Center Stage 12MP UltraWide front-facing camera that will automatically adjust by cropping and zooming on your face when on video calls.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review: For those who want it all and are willing to pay [Video]
- HyperX Armada 27 review: A bright but pricey gaming monitor and desk mount combo [Video]
- Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review: Cinema audio in your living room [Video]
- Review: Anker launches new Soundcore Space ANC Q45 headphones and A40 earbuds
- Review: Logitech’s new Aurora gaming collection wows with adorable yet feature-packed builds
Samsung intros new heat sink 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs for your battle station with RGB lights
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor with 55-inch mini-LED panel finally goes up for pre-order
- Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC
- Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming monitor that breaks the mold
- TP-Link brings 2.5Gb Ethernet to all-new Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System
- Valve confirms new Steam Decks are coming in the future with newly released booklet
- Amazon reportedly now set to acquire EA; announcement might hit later today
- Nintendo’s limited-edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED now available ahead of Splatfest weekend
- PlayStation DualSense Edge controller details: Modules, dome caps, charging case, more
- Sony just announced an official price increase on PlayStation 5; here’s what you need to know
- Moonbreaker is a unique turn-based tabletop-style strategy game from the Subnautica team
- ViewSonic’s ColorPro 27-inch 4K monitor is perfect for artists with true 10-bit color depth
- Sony officially unveils its first-ever pro PlayStation controller with the new DualSense Edge
- WaterField unveils new ballistic nylon Crossbody Pouch for Apple’s latest iPad mini
- SteelSeries finally enters the desktop audio game with Arena speakers plus new headsets
- Anker launches new slim MagSafe 5,000mAh power bank ahead of iPhone 14
- Sony confirms an early 2023 release window for its next-gen PlayStation VR2 platform
- Death Stranding is making its way to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow
- Neumann unleashes new KH 150 content creator monitors with DSP room calibration
- CASETiFY’s latest iPhone case collection taps Chun-Li and Ryu for Street Fighter II collab
LEGO’s next Marvel creation slated to be $500 Black Panther set dropping in November
- LEGO’s new 2022 Star Wars sets on sale: Mando and X-Wing helmets $56 each, more from $8
- LEGO’s popular Ideas Medieval Blacksmith sees rare price cut at $150 (Save $30)
Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with MagSafe on sale from $1,599 (Save $400)
- iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini see cert. refurb Woot discounts to second-best prices from $370
- Amazon clears out Apple Watch SE styles with $69 discounts from $210
- Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to Lightning Cable sees first discount to $24
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 improves your macOS desktop at $85 (Save $44)
- Apple’s Mac Studio powers your pro workstation at all-time lows from $1,849 (Save $150+)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $150 off across various storage capacities from $1,050
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 delivers S Pen support and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performance at $654
- OnePlus 10 Pro now up to $125 off with Hasselblad-backed photography from $800
- Save $100 on both of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE smartphones from $500
- Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat returns to $60 ahead of fall (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)
- Google’s Nest Wifi system includes three routers that double as Assistant speakers at $199
- Google’s official 30W USB-C Fast Charger falls to new low at $20.50 (Reg. $25)
- Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases with recycled builds fall to all-time lows at $10 Reg. $29)
Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $80 off, plus Series X deals and more
- Amazon’s latest watch sale has Tissot, Timex, Citizen, and Seiko timepieces from $23.50
- Add two 2,500-lumen solar outdoor LED spotlights to your yard for $20 (50% off)
- DJI’s latest OM 5 smartphone gimbal stabilizes iPhone and Android videos at $129 low
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event takes up to 55% off: Boots, loafers, sneakers, more
- Bose Labor Day sale goes live from $79: QuietComfort Earbuds, speakers, and more
- Amazon takes extra 15% off latest Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $20
