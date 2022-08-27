Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 $290, Pixel Buds Pro see first discount, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 7 from $290, Pixel Buds Pro see first discount, Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad hits new low, and more…

With Apple’s upcoming event just around the corner, we’re expecting to see a new Apple Watch sometime next month. However, the current-generation Series 7 is still a solid choice for those who don’t feel like holding out and waiting for the upcoming model to come in stock. Featuring a larger and brighter display than previous models, the Apple Watch Series 7 also keeps tabs on workout stats like heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels. It’s on sale from $290 at Amazon right now, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there.

AirPods Pro are probably some of the most well-known true wireless earbuds on the market. However, Google is getting in on the premium earbuds game finally with its Pixel Buds Pro. Having recently released, they’re on sale for the first time at $175 on Amazon. This is a $25 discount and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering active noise cancellation, you’ll also find 11 hours of playback per bud and the Qi-enabled case delivers an extra 20 hours of usage before you have to recharge it.

Have you been holding off on getting a new iPad? Well, now’s your chance. Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is on sale for $280 right now at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you $49 from its normal going rate. With an A13 Bionic chip in tow, you’ll find that this iPad is said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. This iPad is also compatible with the Apple Pencil, features a 10.2-inch display with True Tone support, and there’s even a Center Stage 12MP UltraWide front-facing camera that will automatically adjust by cropping and zooming on your face when on video calls.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review: For those who want it all and are willing to pay [Video]

Samsung intros new heat sink 7,450MB/s 990 PRO SSDs for your battle station with RGB lights

CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming monitor that breaks the mold

LEGO’s next Marvel creation slated to be $500 Black Panther set dropping in November

Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros with MagSafe on sale from $1,599 (Save $400)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now $150 off across various storage capacities from $1,050

Xbox Series S has never been more affordable at up to $80 off, plus Series X deals and more

