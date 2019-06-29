Best of 9to5Toys: 2019 MacBook Pro from $1,800, latest iPad Pro $249 off, iPhone 8/X/XR/XS/Max from $300, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup is discounted by up to $299 from $1,800, latest iPad Pro is up to $249 off, iPhone deals abound at Target, more…
Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro is quite the powerful beast, sporting eight-core Intel i7 processors and dedicated graphics cards. The 13-inch isn’t a slouch either, with its quad-core i5 processor and ultra-portable form factor. Both sizes are currently discounted at Amazon by up to $299, depending on which spec variation you’re looking for, so if you’re in the market for either size, be sure to check them out.
If you’re more of an iPad user that’s been holding out for iPad Pro discounts, now’s your chance. Amazon is currently taking up to $249 off both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in various configurations. I absolutely love my iPad Pro 11-inch and it’s my go-to for mobile browsing. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in all of 2019, so be sure to jump on it before the sale ends.
For those who are still holding onto an older iPhone, it’s finally time to upgrade if you’re an AT&T or Verizon customer. Target is currently offering $200 gift cards with the latest iPhone XR/XS/Max when you activate a new line or upgrade an existing one. Want to save some more cash? The iPhone 8/Plus or X are also on sale at $300 off with activation at Target, making the prices start at a quite affordable $300.
New Products, Guides, more
Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]
- Amazon Prime Day 2019 officially set for July 15 and 16 with one million deals
- Best Bluetooth and smart speakers for your summer vacations & day trips
- EON debuts Super N64, a plug-and-play Nintendo 64 HDMI adapter
- Score some FREE Prime Day game content for Apex Legends, EA Sports, more
- Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi Extender: Can this Amazon best-seller reach my yard? [Video]
- Mario Maker 2 secrets discovered in Story Mode: Mario Land power-up and more
- These medieval LEGO Ideas creations highlight June’s best fan-made models
- Amazon pushing shared Prime memberships ahead of Prime Day 2019
- Flappy Bird goes battle royale in FlappyRoyale.io on the web, iOS, and Android
- Walmart counters Amazon Prime Day with a 3-day sale that starts earlier
- Best pool floats for summer to drift away in starting at $13
- Amazon’s Prime Day Concert 2019 is intriguing, stars Taylor Swift and others
- New Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall RPG hits this year on iOS/Android
- Amazon Counter lets you pick up packages at pharmacies, gas stations, more
- LEGO debuts Junkrat, Roadhog and Wrecking Ball minifigs in new Overwatch kits
- VIVE Cosmos is HTC’s latest headset with 6 degrees of freedom & more
- Retro Games unveils THEC64, a 1:1 Commodore 64 clone with functional keyboard
- New ActRaiser game on the way? SEGA’s spiritual successor releases next month
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Review: This summer’s best Bluetooth speaker
- Get running this summer with Lululemon’s new line for women starting at $12
- Jerry and the gang come to life in this fan-made LEGO Ideas Seinfeld apartment
- eBay takes on Prime Day w/ up to 80% off tech and more in upcoming Crash Sale
- Target Deal Days takes on Amazon Prime Day w/ membership-free deals
- Hot Wheels and Nintendo bring Mario Kart to life with new toy line
- OWC unveils ‘the fastest USB-C SSD ever produced’ priced at $95
- Amazon Prime Day set to launch 50 exclusive products: LEGO, Belkin, many more
- It’s Tee Time! The best golf apparel for men under $50: Nike, Callaway, more
- New Star Wars Jedi gameplay highlights Metroidvania influences and more
- LEGO expands Speed Champions series with launch of new 1974 Porsche 911 set
- Osmo’s latest iPad-based learning tool is aimed at preschoolers
- 3D Printing Diary: What I’ve built, software I use, and helpful hardware
- Arturia might have just dropped one of the best 88-key controllers out there
- LEGO’s latest Technic creation is a 2,500-piece green Land Rover Defender set
- Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2019 with these simple tricks and tips
- Best outdoor games for your next summer get-together
- Samsung’s SmartThings lineup expands with new camera, smart plug and LED bulb
- Raspberry Pi 4 hits the scene with 4K support, ample I/O, still $35
- Dell Black Friday in July announced with PC and gaming deals, more
Top Deals
Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is the perfect backup phone at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $399)
- Apple HomePod falls below $200, its best new condition price of 2019
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Disney films from $10, Spider-Man titles $8, more
- Apple Retina iMacs up to $600 off as B&H reduces prices across the board
- New Anker USB-C hubs, Qi chargers, Roav car accessories, more on sale from $10
- Get this refurbished Samsung Chromebook, now just $100 (Orig. $599)
- Take 25% off Motorola’s Moto G6 Play Unlocked Android Smartphone at $150
- Sonos launches rare refurb sale with AirPlay speakers from $119
- ecobee’s new SmartThermostat with HomeKit sees first discount to $235 shipped
- Ray-Ban & Oakley sunglasses up to 75% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Pad & Quill seconds at up to 70% off: watch bands, iPhone cases, bags, more
- This highly-rated quadcopter is now 52% off, on sale for $15 Prime shipped
- August’s 3rd Generation Smart Door Lock drops to $100 (Reg. up to $150)
- Latest iPad Air hits new lows on select models at Amazon starting from $469
- Samsung’s Internal 860 QVO 1TB SSD drops to new all-time low at $90 (21% off)
- Brother’s AiO AirPrint Laser hits all-time low pricing at $80 (Reg. $100+)
- adidas shoes & apparel at up to 75% off during Hautelook’s 3-Day Flash Sale
- Cole Haan, Oakley, & more from $30 shipped during 6PM’s Annual Clearance Event
- Google Home Mini returns to Black Friday pricing at $25 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Expand your iPhoneography w/ this three lens kit for just $4.50 Prime shipped
- Add HomeKit, Alexa, & more to your home w/ Emerson’s $89 thermostat (2019 low)
- Samsonite slashes an extra 20% off MacBook backpacks, duffles, more: from $16
- Save $100 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice Alexa Speaker & Mesh Satellite at $199, more
- Samsung’s international unlocked Galaxy Note 9 is $500 (Reg. up to $1,000)
- Upgrade your home theater, office, or game room with 4K TVs from $160 shipped
- Apple Pencil hits best price of 2019 $60 (Reg. $90), Logitech Crayon now $50
- Latest iTunes weekend $5 movie sale is live, plus Pixar titles from $9
- Aukey’s USB-C Hubs drop to new lows: 7-in-1 $35 or 8-in-1 $48 (Up to 30% off)
