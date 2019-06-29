Best of 9to5Toys: 2019 MacBook Pro from $1,800, latest iPad Pro $249 off, iPhone 8/X/XR/XS/Max from $300, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup is discounted by up to $299 from $1,800, latest iPad Pro is up to $249 off, iPhone deals abound at Target, more…

Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro is quite the powerful beast, sporting eight-core Intel i7 processors and dedicated graphics cards. The 13-inch isn’t a slouch either, with its quad-core i5 processor and ultra-portable form factor. Both sizes are currently discounted at Amazon by up to $299, depending on which spec variation you’re looking for, so if you’re in the market for either size, be sure to check them out.

If you’re more of an iPad user that’s been holding out for iPad Pro discounts, now’s your chance. Amazon is currently taking up to $249 off both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in various configurations. I absolutely love my iPad Pro 11-inch and it’s my go-to for mobile browsing. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked in all of 2019, so be sure to jump on it before the sale ends.

For those who are still holding onto an older iPhone, it’s finally time to upgrade if you’re an AT&T or Verizon customer. Target is currently offering $200 gift cards with the latest iPhone XR/XS/Max when you activate a new line or upgrade an existing one. Want to save some more cash? The iPhone 8/Plus or X are also on sale at $300 off with activation at Target, making the prices start at a quite affordable $300.

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]

Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is the perfect backup phone at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

