Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 from $189, Disney+ for up to $80 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro $950, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 get a major discount, 3-year Disney+ membership for up to $80 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $950, more…
Nomad Base Station
Apple’s Series 5 Watch might be the newest, but that doesn’t always make it the best option. You can currently save quite a bit going with a previous generation. The Series 4 is available for up to $159 off currently, which is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Packing real-time ECG, an all-new display compared to previous models, fantastic battery life, and more, this is a great option for those who want all the features. However, you can save even more by opting for the Series 3, which is currently down to $189 at Amazon.
Disney+, the company’s new streaming service, will be the home of all Disney content going starting in November. However, if you pre-purchase the service for 3 years, you can save up to $80 currently. Let’s face it, who doesn’t want 3-years of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar, and more? Normally $7 per month, or $70 per year, you can currently get a 3-year membership for $170 when you follow the steps outlined in our guide here.
Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is currently down to $950 at Amazon. This saves you nearly $200, marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked. For those who are wanting to replace a laptop with an iPad, the latest 12.9-inch Pro is a great option. Packing USB-C for compatibility with a plethora of hubs and docks, this tablet also offers Face ID for easy authentication to apps. Plus, with iPadOS 13, Apple’s tablet is inching closer and closer to a full-time Mac replacement.
New Products, Guides, more |
Sphero Mini Soccer + Activity Kit Review: Fun and easy way to start coding [Video]
- Zhiyun’s latest gimbal offers a 14-hour battery, image transmissions, and more
- Anker takes aim at Ring with the new Eufy Smart Floodlight + Camera (Save 25%)
- Stay cozy in these sherpa pullovers for men and women from just $35
- PDP unveils its new sub-$30 Nintendo Switch Headset
- LEGO Resistance Y-Wing Review: A classic kit gets a fresh coat of paint
- Nomad details new Base Station Pro that charges 3 devices wirelessly
- Steam will soon make local-only multiplayer games online compatible
- TP-Link targets Wi-Fi 6 with two new and affordable routers, priced from $70
- IK Multimedia debuts new iPhone/iPad mics for streamers and YouTubers, more
- Check out our favorite pieces from Nordstrom’s new UGG Fall Line from $9
- Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox controller is a must-have for Star Wars fans
- Nikon Z 50 arrives as a new mirrorless camera from around $850
- Sennheiser’s latest gaming headset has up to 100 hours of battery life + more
- The Swan 699 camper van sleeps four and takes trips to the next level
- Sony’s next generation PSVR hardware might be totally wireless + more
- Harry Potter fans rejoice, Pottery Barn has a new themed holiday collection
- Amazon Smart Home Services offer to set up your tech and more from $50
- Skullcandy debuts Vert Clip-Anywhere Earbuds for outdoor adventurers, buy now
- The Swagskate NG3 is built for kids with “kick to cruise” and a 6-mile battery
- Review: Edifier TWS5 wireless earbuds are feature-packed for $80 [Video]
- Target Circle is a new customer loyalty program, here’s how it works
- Look stylish this fall with the best flannel shirts for men under $50
- UBTECH unveils new MeeBot 2.0 coding robot, available exclusively from Apple
- Toys R Us is reborn following new partnership with Target announced today
- PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more
- MSI introduces the first gaming laptop with AMD’s 7nm graphics card
- Walmart unveils simple and affordable Roku Smart Soundbar + Wireless Subwoofer
- LEGO’s 2019 Holiday Toy Book gives us a first look at exclusive sets and more
- Find your Halloween costume with Target’s new arrivals for the whole family
- Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle
- Get a first look at PowerA’s new Pokémon Sword and Shield Switch controllers
- Amazon intros new Fire HD 10 tablets with USB-C charging, more
Top Deals |
Night mode doesn’t have to cost $700, Google’s Pixel 3 XL is $380
- Apple launches rare Disney movie sale from $10, more deals starting at $1
- Save $248 on Pioneer’s 6.2-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver at a new Amazon low
- Anker’s latest power banks, speakers, USB-C gear on sale from $11
- This $8 RAVPower multi-tool offers great value at a new Amazon all-time low
- Amazon’s Echo Connect can turn Alexa into a phone for just $18 (Reg. $35)
- Mr. Beams’ wireless LED path light is motion-sensing for $8.50 each (2019 low)
- Apple hits the weekend with new movie bundle sale from $10
- eShop Switch games from $4.50: DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, PAC-MAN, more
- This highly-rated 10W Qi pad includes an Apple Watch charger at $18 (50% off)
- Twelve South leather iPhone cases on sale from $20 at Amazon
- Timberland boots for fall and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Event
- iPhone 7 is FREE at Verizon when opening a new line, no trade-in required
- Pad & Quill’s new Watch bands, iPhone cases, and iPad covers are 30% off today
- Amazon brings Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular down to new low with $110 off
- REI’s End of Season Event offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, more
- Google Nest Hub returns to $58, wielding both a touchscreen and Assistant
- Dell’s 27-inch 1440p HDR Monitor touts USB-C at $290 (22% off), more from $180
- Slash 50% off Samsonite’s MacBook + iPad Pro-stowing Kombi Backpack at $42
- Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max and XR Smart Battery Cases now $102 (Reg. $129)
- This professional grade hairdryer is 60% off at just $60 (Orig. $150)
- Refresh your PlayStation Plus membership for $39 today (Reg. $60)
- Cree Connected Smart LED Light Bulbs hit new Amazon low at $6
- This dual dash camera records multiple views for $88 (Reg. $130)
- Denon’s new X-Series AirPlay 2 AV Receivers get $200 discounts from $399
