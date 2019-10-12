Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 from $189, Disney+ for up to $80 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro $950, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 get a major discount, 3-year Disney+ membership for up to $80 off, 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $950, more…

Apple’s Series 5 Watch might be the newest, but that doesn’t always make it the best option. You can currently save quite a bit going with a previous generation. The Series 4 is available for up to $159 off currently, which is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Packing real-time ECG, an all-new display compared to previous models, fantastic battery life, and more, this is a great option for those who want all the features. However, you can save even more by opting for the Series 3, which is currently down to $189 at Amazon.

Disney+, the company’s new streaming service, will be the home of all Disney content going starting in November. However, if you pre-purchase the service for 3 years, you can save up to $80 currently. Let’s face it, who doesn’t want 3-years of Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Pixar, and more? Normally $7 per month, or $70 per year, you can currently get a 3-year membership for $170 when you follow the steps outlined in our guide here.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB is currently down to $950 at Amazon. This saves you nearly $200, marking one of the best deals we’ve tracked. For those who are wanting to replace a laptop with an iPad, the latest 12.9-inch Pro is a great option. Packing USB-C for compatibility with a plethora of hubs and docks, this tablet also offers Face ID for easy authentication to apps. Plus, with iPadOS 13, Apple’s tablet is inching closer and closer to a full-time Mac replacement.

Sphero Mini Soccer + Activity Kit Review: Fun and easy way to start coding [Video]

Night mode doesn’t have to cost $700, Google’s Pixel 3 XL is $380

