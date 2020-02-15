Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple + Presidents’ Day Sales, iPad Pro $199 off, CarPlay Receiver $250, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple and Presidents’ Day sale events, iPad Pro gets a $199 discount, JVC CarPlay Receiver $250, more…

Best Buy is back again, this time offering multiple sales. You’ll find the Apple Event live with $200 off Apple Watch Series 4, discounts on iPad Pro, MacBooks, and more. During this Apple Sale Event, you’ll find great deals on products that rarely go see price drops. MacBook Air, for example, is $200 off right now. Plus, PowerBeats Pro are down to $200 as well, which is $50 in savings. However, Best Buy didn’t stop there, as the Presidents’ Day Sale is also in full swing with discounts across the entire store. This sale event brings HomePod to $250, which is $49 in savings. Plus, you’ll find Pixel 4 up to $400 off on various carriers, smart bulbs, Chromebooks, and more in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day Sale.

Looking for Apple’s latest tablet? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon is once again offering $199 off various configurations, including higher-end models. I have the 11-inch iPad Pro with LTE and love it. From watching YouTube videos to even testing out Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service, iPad Pro does it all. Don’t fret if you want to pick up an iPad in store, either, as Best Buy is also matching these discounts. If you’ve yet to check out what Apple’s latest tablet is capable of, this sale is a great time to look.

Looking for upgrades that can make road trips a bit easier? Well, Best Buy has JVC’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver on sale right now for just $250. This in-dash receiver ups your road trip game by bringing Apple CarPlay to any vehicle. I added an aftermarket CarPlay head unit to my SUV a few years ago and it made taking trips super simple. From having Apple Maps on a large display in front of you to easily browsing Apple Music, CarPlay keeps everything at your fingertips. Plus, text messages (and iMessage) will be read aloud so you can listen to and respond to messages without taking your eyes off the road.

