Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple + Presidents’ Day Sales, iPad Pro $199 off, CarPlay Receiver $250, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Apple and Presidents’ Day sale events, iPad Pro gets a $199 discount, JVC CarPlay Receiver $250, more…
Best Buy is back again, this time offering multiple sales. You’ll find the Apple Event live with $200 off Apple Watch Series 4, discounts on iPad Pro, MacBooks, and more. During this Apple Sale Event, you’ll find great deals on products that rarely go see price drops. MacBook Air, for example, is $200 off right now. Plus, PowerBeats Pro are down to $200 as well, which is $50 in savings. However, Best Buy didn’t stop there, as the Presidents’ Day Sale is also in full swing with discounts across the entire store. This sale event brings HomePod to $250, which is $49 in savings. Plus, you’ll find Pixel 4 up to $400 off on various carriers, smart bulbs, Chromebooks, and more in Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day Sale.
Looking for Apple’s latest tablet? Well, you’re in luck. Amazon is once again offering $199 off various configurations, including higher-end models. I have the 11-inch iPad Pro with LTE and love it. From watching YouTube videos to even testing out Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service, iPad Pro does it all. Don’t fret if you want to pick up an iPad in store, either, as Best Buy is also matching these discounts. If you’ve yet to check out what Apple’s latest tablet is capable of, this sale is a great time to look.
Looking for upgrades that can make road trips a bit easier? Well, Best Buy has JVC’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver on sale right now for just $250. This in-dash receiver ups your road trip game by bringing Apple CarPlay to any vehicle. I added an aftermarket CarPlay head unit to my SUV a few years ago and it made taking trips super simple. From having Apple Maps on a large display in front of you to easily browsing Apple Music, CarPlay keeps everything at your fingertips. Plus, text messages (and iMessage) will be read aloud so you can listen to and respond to messages without taking your eyes off the road.
New Products, Guides, more
Eufy HomeVac H11 Review: Discrete design for quick clean-ups [Video]
- Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl is now available on Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo PlayStation auction is heating up with bids reaching $350K
- Target takes on Away with new Open Story luggage collection priced from $20
- The Bentley Centennial Stroller Trike brings classy design to your kid’s ride
- LEGO International Space Station Review: Exquisite collectible for NASA fans
- Reports suggest higher price tag for PlayStation 5, new PS VR headset, more
- Canon’s SELPHY Square is designed to bring your photos to life in an instant
- New Canon DSLRs deliver affordability and pro-grade features with 8K video
- Keep warm during winter workouts with Under Armour’s Cold Gear apparel
- Jordan Brand Xbox One X console is a must-see, but good luck getting one
- KFC gets in the footwear game with a pair of bizarre, chicken-scented Crocs
- The Witcher card game GWENT finally lands on Android next month
- Ubisoft will resurrect Prince of Persia as a VR escape game
- Sony unveils new remote control speaker hybrid with charging stand, more
- Olympus takes the wraps off new OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera, available now
- Sweatsuits are very trendy this season, here’s our favorite options under $50
- Nintendo adding four SNES/NES games to its Switch Online service this month
- LEGO announces two Ideas kits including Winnie the Pooh and blacksmith shop
- Sprint’s WatchMeGo is perfect for the vigilant parent
- How to make your gaming headset microphone sound better for free [Video]
- Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand debuts with Matte White aluminum finish
- Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p, 60fps, and USB-C in a sleek build
- Score some FREE gear from Nintendo’s new Switch-themed US airport lounges
- Hokko Life is the closest you’ll get to playing Animal Crossing on PC
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 hits Feb 11 with Rust, new weapons, more
- Check out Nintendo’s unboxing video for the upcoming Animal Crossing Switch
- Portable Retro Champ console debuts with support for NES + Famicom cartridges
- Nike’s upcoming Space Hippie shoes are made of 100% recycled material
- Vest season is upon us! Find the best packable styles for men under $60
- Puma collaborates with SEGA on collection of retro Sonic shoes, shirts, more
Top Deals
Pixel 4 hits a new low at $400, XL now $500 ($400 off)
- Apple’s Disney movie sale delivers new all-time lows, more from $1
- Nintendo launches giant eShop sale from $5: Rayman, Resident Evil, Mario, more
- AirPods Pro are sold out just about everywhere, lock-in a sale price today at $235, more
- Anker Valentine’s Day sale now live at Amazon: Save on chargers, audio, much more
- Apple $5 Valentine’s Day movie sale now live plus bundles from $10
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air is $200 off, including the 128GB model at $899
- Amazon takes $200 off Pixel 4/XL from $599, more from $200
- Samsung’s 70-inch 4K Smart UHDTV is a bargain at $578 (All-time low)
- Verizon offering iPhone 11 BOGO FREE with a year of Disney+ included, more
- Finally add remote start to your car with a 2-way Compustar system from $140
- Wrap your AirPods in elago’s vintage-inspired case for $9.50
- Satechi kicks off Valentine’s Day sale with up to 20% off Apple accessories
- Lululemon’s February We Made Too Much Deals offer up to 50% off jackets, more
- 4K, UltraWide, and 240Hz displays adorn today’s monitor deals, priced from $299
- Drop up to $300 from Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, deals from $1,100
- Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hubs pack Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD from $18
- Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker returns to all-time low at $100 (Save $99)
- Mac mini deals start at $699 as various retailers take up to $200 off
- Amazon Warehouse sale: Elite Controller 2 $121.50, iPad 10.2 128GB $236, more
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 and S4 tablets return to Amazon lows from $448
- Monoprice’s Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor drops to under $16 shipped
