Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad hits new low, B&H Apple sale, Amazon Fire Tablets from $40, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad hits a new all-time low, B&H discounts Apple’s latest devices, Amazon Fire Tablets starts at $40, and more…
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is one of the best values in tech right now, and it just got even better. The 32GB is still available at its $249 going rate right now, which is a killer price. However, the 128GB model is down to $320 currently, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen it offered for. This iPad sports both Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, making it a great option for students and anyone who wants a portable machine to use while on-the-go, especially with its all-new 10.2-inch display.
Looking for other Apple devices? Well, B&H has just the ticket for you. Through its latest Apple event, you can save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, $500 on Mac Pro, up to $400 on the latest iMacs, and more. We detail the entire sale in our deal coverage, so be sure to swing by and give it a peek. These prices bring Apple’s latest devices to all-time lows (or within a few bucks), making it a sale that you seriously need to check out.
More of an Amazon fan? Well, you’re in luck. You can currently score some major discounts on the company’s Fire tablet lineup, with prices starting at just $40. This sale even includes Amazon’s latest 10-inch tablet that sports USB-C, making it a must-see if you have any upcoming trips. Fire tablets are great for on-the-go users due to its inclusion of a MicroSD slot, ensuring that you’ll always have enough storage to keep movies and music offlined for your kids to stay entertained in the car.
Drop ALT Keyboard Review: Clean, well-built, and customizable [Video]
- Bethesda pulls out of NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW game streaming service
- New Bruce Lee-inspired G-Shock watch debuts with Bluetooth, solar power, more
- Check out the new Pokémon My Partner Eevee and Snooze Action Snorlax toys
- LEGO unwraps five upcoming Minions kits complete with new minifigures and more
- Mongoose React electric scooter line starts at $120 with a kid-focused design
- Amazon partners with KidKraft for an interactive, Alexa-enabled mini kitchen
- Trio of new HTC Vive Cosmos VR headsets debut with support for wireless add-on
- New Fortnite spy-themed season ends chapter two’s long drought
- Best spring wreaths to brighten up your front porch with prices from $30
- Pad & Quill launches new leather Cafe Cuff Apple Watch band at 20% off
- Nintendo showcases new Animal Crossing gameplay, customization features, more
- TRENDnet’s latest Wi-Fi mesh system has 4,000-sq. ft. of coverage + more
- Anker PowerCore III Sense 10k Review: Stylish battery for new devices [Video]
- AUKEY releases AirPods Pro competitor with USB-C, Qi, and ANC for $139
- Yamika integrates solar into its latest car rooftop storage solutions
- Crate & Barrel’s Japan x Scandi Collection brings new culture into your home
- Retro Tiger LCD gaming handhelds make a triumphant return in 2020 at $15 each
- PC cross-saves may have a future on Switch if new Witcher 3 update is any hint
- House of Marley’s AirPods Pro competitor, Redemption ANC, launches at $200
- Halo-inspired Nerf blasters are on the way, and yes, the Needler is among them
- Amazon to expand its retail footprint in 2020 with new locations across the US
- The North Face debuts new collection of jackets, shoes, and more from $24
- Marshall debuts new Monitor II ANC Headphones with 45-hour battery life, more
- Nintendo unveils new coral Switch Lite console, coming in April
- Rocketbook launches a digital reusable legal pad dubbed The Orbit
- State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition is a massive free update to the game
- Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier Review: Amazon fav gets smart update [Video]
- Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title
- Supreme drops latest collabs including Oreo, Mac Tools, many more
- Nordstrom’s Pet Pop-Up Shop has the most adorable items for your furry friends
- Footage and a playable version of the long lost StarCraft Ghost appear online
- Nike brings its auto-lacing tech to new pair of Adapt BB 2.0 basketball shoes
Apple TV 4K discounts don’t come around often, save now from $169
- Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro and X/S Max cases hit all-time lows
- Apple launches movie bundle sale from $10, action films starting at $5, more
- Save on Anker USB-C essentials, car chargers, more from $8.50 in latest Amazon sale
- Apple’s $5 weekend parody movie sale is now live
- Latest BundleHunt app sale offers up to 44 top-rated titles from $0.50 each
- adidas President’s Day Sale offers up to extra 40% off: Ultraboosts, more
- August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock drops to best price since the holidays at $81
- Illuminate your yard with this motion-sensing LED spotlight for just $10
- These Bosch and CRAFTSMAN bit sets are priced from $6.50 at Amazon
- Guitar deals from $110: Fender Strats, Martin acoustics, Gretsch, much more
- Apple’s iPhone XS with 512GB of storage gets price drop to $600 (Orig. $1,349)
- Birkenstock sandals and sneakers up to 55% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Upgrade your kitchen or home theater with this LED light strip for just $8.50
- Save $625 on the ASUS ROG 512GB Gaming Smartphone at $400, more from $75
- Nomad takes 30% off leather iPhone 11 Pro cases, Apple Watch bands, and more
- Apple’s official Smart Battery Case for various iPhones on sale from $68
- Converse Boot Flash Sale offers 50% off select styles from just $35
- Microsoft’s Xbox One S All-Digital has hits a new low of $135 with this code
- Razer’s Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop returns to Amazon low after $500 discount
- RAVPower delivers 100W and USB-C on its travel power pack, all-time low at $110
