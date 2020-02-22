Best of 9to5Toys: 10.2-inch iPad hits new low, B&H Apple sale, Amazon Fire Tablets from $40, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad hits a new all-time low, B&H discounts Apple’s latest devices, Amazon Fire Tablets starts at $40, and more…

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is one of the best values in tech right now, and it just got even better. The 32GB is still available at its $249 going rate right now, which is a killer price. However, the 128GB model is down to $320 currently, which is the lowest price that we’ve ever seen it offered for. This iPad sports both Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, making it a great option for students and anyone who wants a portable machine to use while on-the-go, especially with its all-new 10.2-inch display.

Looking for other Apple devices? Well, B&H has just the ticket for you. Through its latest Apple event, you can save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, $500 on Mac Pro, up to $400 on the latest iMacs, and more. We detail the entire sale in our deal coverage, so be sure to swing by and give it a peek. These prices bring Apple’s latest devices to all-time lows (or within a few bucks), making it a sale that you seriously need to check out.

More of an Amazon fan? Well, you’re in luck. You can currently score some major discounts on the company’s Fire tablet lineup, with prices starting at just $40. This sale even includes Amazon’s latest 10-inch tablet that sports USB-C, making it a must-see if you have any upcoming trips. Fire tablets are great for on-the-go users due to its inclusion of a MicroSD slot, ensuring that you’ll always have enough storage to keep movies and music offlined for your kids to stay entertained in the car.

