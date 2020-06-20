Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB for $954.50, RYOBI Days sale from $10, Anker Father’s Day discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB hits $954.50, Home Depot’s RYOBI Days sale is live from $10, Anker’s Father’s Day sale discounts must-have essentials from $11, more…

If you’ve been looking for a killer tablet that’ll last you a while, Apple’s iPad Pro is a great option. Right now, we’re tracking the previous-generation 2018 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi down to $954.50 at Amazon. Originally $1,350, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve owned a 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch since it launched (1TB, LTE for me) and absolutely love it. I use it daily for things like watching YouTube, browsing Reddit, or even for a few writing tasks here and there. The 2018 iPad Pro is still very powerful, is compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and at this price, is still worth the investment for sure.

Home Depot’s annual RYOBI Days are finally here. This sale is a must-see for any DIYer and something I’ve personally take advantage of this time around. As I’m in the process of purchasing a home, there are some DIY tools that are essential to make tasks easy. RYOBI Days includes site-wide sales on the company’s products at Home Depot, with prices starting at just $10. You’ll find two 4Ah batteries at $99 (with a free tool included), electric lawnmowers, and much more, so be sure to swing by before it’s too late.

Anker’s Father’s Day sale is still going. Given this sale takes place on Amazon, some locations might still be able to get a present before dad’s day tomorrow, so if you’ve forgotten to grab something, be sure to check it out. From portable batteries to USB-C cables, chargers, baby monitors, headphones, and much more, Anker is discounting a slew of items right now. Even if it won’t arrive before tomorrow, it might be worth picking something up for a belated present, as it’s the thought that counts, right?

