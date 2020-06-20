Best of 9to5Toys: 2018 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB for $954.50, RYOBI Days sale from $10, Anker Father’s Day discounts, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s 2018 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB hits $954.50, Home Depot’s RYOBI Days sale is live from $10, Anker’s Father’s Day sale discounts must-have essentials from $11, more…
If you’ve been looking for a killer tablet that’ll last you a while, Apple’s iPad Pro is a great option. Right now, we’re tracking the previous-generation 2018 11-inch 1TB Wi-Fi down to $954.50 at Amazon. Originally $1,350, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve owned a 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch since it launched (1TB, LTE for me) and absolutely love it. I use it daily for things like watching YouTube, browsing Reddit, or even for a few writing tasks here and there. The 2018 iPad Pro is still very powerful, is compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and at this price, is still worth the investment for sure.
Home Depot’s annual RYOBI Days are finally here. This sale is a must-see for any DIYer and something I’ve personally take advantage of this time around. As I’m in the process of purchasing a home, there are some DIY tools that are essential to make tasks easy. RYOBI Days includes site-wide sales on the company’s products at Home Depot, with prices starting at just $10. You’ll find two 4Ah batteries at $99 (with a free tool included), electric lawnmowers, and much more, so be sure to swing by before it’s too late.
Anker’s Father’s Day sale is still going. Given this sale takes place on Amazon, some locations might still be able to get a present before dad’s day tomorrow, so if you’ve forgotten to grab something, be sure to check it out. From portable batteries to USB-C cables, chargers, baby monitors, headphones, and much more, Anker is discounting a slew of items right now. Even if it won’t arrive before tomorrow, it might be worth picking something up for a belated present, as it’s the thought that counts, right?
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on: Elgato intros new Wave:3 Streaming Mic [Giveaway, Video]
- ViewSonic’s two new portable monitors pack USB-C and are just 0.6-inches thin
- Ubiquiti expands UniFi Protect offerings with new 1440p G4 Bullet camera
- CrowPi2 turns Raspberry Pi into a 1080p STEAM laptop with 22-sensors, more
- Zigbee Diary: Aqara is a gateway to a more reliable HomeKit setup
- Cyberpunk 2077 backwards compatibility confirmed for PS5/Xbox Series X + more
- Everything you need to know from EA Play, the E3 showcase we didn’t get
- Apex Legends is coming to Steam, Switch with cross-play + new event
- Solar-equipped Scout Yoho camper has a fireplace, weighs only 913-pounds, more
- Game of Thrones board game adaption now set for release on PC later this year
- Spigen Stand All dock arrives as a $20 home for your iPhone and Apple Watch
- Synology debuts new DS220+ NAS, a 2-bay powerhouse that’s ideal for beginners
- RexBuds are AI-powered true wireless headphones with a 100-hour battery
- New V-MODA Shield Kit delivers endless headphone customization
- Horizon Forbidden West confirmed for 2021 release on PS5 + more details
- Anker unveils first Thunderbolt 3 docks with expansive I/O and more
- LEGO debuts seven new Star Wars sets from the Clone Wars, Galaxy’s Edge, more
- Marvel Legends debuts new app-enabled Deadpool head collectible, pre-order now
- New Pokémon Snap game announced for Nintendo Switch, here’s the debut trailer
- EarFun Free Review: Wireless earbuds packed with features for just $50 [Video]
- CORSAIR’s latest computers sport RTX 2080 Ti, Ryzen 9 3950X, more
- Lenovo Flex 5G lands at Verizon with support for up to 2Gb/s speeds
- Madden 21 now available for pre-order with revamped controls, early access
- LEGO expands Mario theme with 9 sets including Yoshi, Mushroom Kingdom, more
- Nintendo releases completely FREE workout game for Switch, download now
- NZXT’s CRFT 06 H510 Rainbow Six Siege case will only have 500 made
- Samsung’s insane 49-inch 1000R curved monitor is a 240Hz gamer’s dream
- All-new Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is wire-free and doesn’t need a hub
- Ricoh GR III Street Edition arrives this fall with a slick design
- Star Wars Squadrons’ aerial space combat comes to PS4, Xbox, and PC this year
- LEGO unveils new 1,700-piece Mickey and Minnie Mouse buildable characters set
- 9to5Toys Father’s Day Gift Guide: Ideas for Dad at all price points
Top Deals |
Save on Google Nest cameras, alarm systems, smart locks, more from $149
- Apple’s new TV show sale offers complete series from $10
- Traeger Pellet Grills see rare discounts from $500 with free delivery
- Amazon’s EDC knife sale offers deals from $8: Smith & Wesson, more
- Apple’s weekend 4K movie and TV show sale starts at $5
- Apple’s new action movie sale starts at $5, plus Disney, $1 rentals, more
- New PS4 Remasters and Retro promo has over 100 PSN titles on sale from just $2
- Home Depot’s Last Chance Father’s Day sale takes up to 35% off tools and more
- These 1,000-lumen LED bulbs have motion and light sensors built-in at $6/ea.
- Score a new all-time low on LG’s 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor at $219 off
- Nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model is $100 off
- Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale cuts 50% off popular styles + free shipping
- Crate & Barrel’s Outdoor Event offers 40% off furniture, decor, more from $3
- DJI Father’s Day sale returns with deals on Mavic 2, Osmo cameras, more
- APC’s Desk Mount Power Station falls to all-time low of $23 with USB-C, more
- This 33-foot smart RGB LED strip is the perfect smart home upgrade at $23
- Home Depot’s new outdoor tool sale takes up to 40% off RYOBI, DEWALT, more
- ASUS Chromebit is a full-fledged Chrome OS computer in an HDMI stick for $70
- Tackle DIY projects on Craftsman’s 72-inch butcher block workbench at $199
- Save $294 on Dell’s UltraSharp 43-inch USB-C Monitor at $756, more from $270
- B&H launches Apple Father’s Day sale with notable discounts on latest Macs, more
- At $98, Gotrax’s Electric Scooter is a great buy (Amazon low)
- Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air returns to $899, taking $100 off various models
- WD’s ultra-portable 5TB My Passport External HDD drops to $100
- iPhone SE is FREE on Verizon with payment plan (Reg. $399)
