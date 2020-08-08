Best of 9to5Toys: 2020 iMac sees first discount, 16-inch MacBook Pro is $419 off, eufy HomeKit Cameras from $30, more

- Aug. 8th 2020 11:00 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s all-new iMac sees first discount, 16-inch MacBook Pro is $419 off, eufy HomeKit camera drops to $30, and more…

If you missed it, Apple refreshed its iMac this week. Offering new processors, SSD storage options, and more, these all-in-one computers are great for minimal desk setups. We secured some exclusive pricing on Apple’s latest-and-greatest already, dropping prices by up to $150. If you’re in the market for a new computer, this is a great option and worth checking out.

Not to be outdone, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale this weekend, however, it’s achieved a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 6-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, you’ll find it’s on sale for $1,980 right now in open-box condition, saving you $419 from its regular price, plus much more from $880.

Need to keep an eye on your home from afar this summer? Anker’s HomeKit-enabled eufy cameras are a must-have. Right now, they’re more budget-focused than ever before with prices starting at $30 shipped on Amazon. There are multiple options available here, so be sure to swing by our roundup to find a camera that fits your needs.

Playing Forza through the Enclave CineHome II 5.1 wireless surround sound system

Enclave CineHome II Review: The easiest way to get 5.1 surround sound [Video]

Home Depot slashes up to 70% off door locks, thermostats, more this week

