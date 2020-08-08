Best of 9to5Toys: 2020 iMac sees first discount, 16-inch MacBook Pro is $419 off, eufy HomeKit Cameras from $30, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s all-new iMac sees first discount, 16-inch MacBook Pro is $419 off, eufy HomeKit camera drops to $30, and more…
If you missed it, Apple refreshed its iMac this week. Offering new processors, SSD storage options, and more, these all-in-one computers are great for minimal desk setups. We secured some exclusive pricing on Apple’s latest-and-greatest already, dropping prices by up to $150. If you’re in the market for a new computer, this is a great option and worth checking out.
Not to be outdone, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale this weekend, however, it’s achieved a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering a 6-core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, you’ll find it’s on sale for $1,980 right now in open-box condition, saving you $419 from its regular price, plus much more from $880.
Need to keep an eye on your home from afar this summer? Anker’s HomeKit-enabled eufy cameras are a must-have. Right now, they’re more budget-focused than ever before with prices starting at $30 shipped on Amazon. There are multiple options available here, so be sure to swing by our roundup to find a camera that fits your needs.
Enclave CineHome II Review: The easiest way to get 5.1 surround sound [Video]
- Viotek’s latest Super Ultra-wide 49-inch 120Hz monitor debuts at under $1,000
- Kabinka is an affordable tiny house perfect for trying out the lifestyle
- LEGO showcases upcoming 258-piece Iron Man Armory with new minifigures, more
- Batman Arkham creator Rocksteady announces new Suicide Squad game
- Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, crafting, more
- Arcade1Up brings Wi-Fi to its X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinet, pre-order now
- New Hachi Infinite M1 is a touchscreen projector for your desk and wall
- Ralph Lauren x Bitmoji Collection has 12 new looks you can physically match
- Anker releases new iPhone and Android gaming controller with universal design
- Sony debuts new WH-1000XM4 Headphones with improved ANC and competitive price
- Grovemade unveils new Slim Leather Notebook with brass binding, now 16% off
- Logitech G intros ‘ultra realistic’ TRUEFORCE racing wheel for next-gen gaming
- NOMAD’s portable grill stealthily disguises itself as a briefcase
- Levi’s x Peanuts new school-bound line has t-shirts, crewnecks, more from $17
- Herman Miller expands Logitech partnership with RGB standing desks, more
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
- Epic brings new cars to Fortnite as part of today’s Joy Ride update
- Olympus launches OM-D E-M10 IV with IBIS, tilting monitor, more
- Twelve South unveils BookBook for Kindle, supporting a brand other than Apple
- TOMS x Once Upon A Farm debut picnic-perfect shoes from $25
- Tested: Twelve South AirSnap Pro provides a leather home for your AirPods
- Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
- PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
- TCL’s latest 6-series TVs will offer “world’s first” THX Certified Game Mode
- Echo Dot Diary: Alexa Routines that simplify my life each day
- Under Armour’s Jordan Spieth collaboration features kits for each day of golf
- Refreshed storefront set to hit Xbox in coming months before next-gen. release
- Hands-on with LEGO’s must-have Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures
- Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
- LEGO celebrates Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary with new Bespin Duel set
- Check out all 44 of LEGO’s Nintendo, Star Wars, and other new sets for August
Home Depot slashes up to 70% off door locks, thermostats, more this week
- iPad Pro sees up to $500 discount as previous-gen. inventory is reduced
- Apple launches biggest 4K movie sale of the year, plus Disney deals, more
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: Over 450 games starting from $2
- Apple rolls into the weekend with new movie promo from $4, Spider-Man sale, more
- Anker deals from $10: USB-C chargers, wireless speakers, HomeKit cameras, more
- Amazon’s Makita, DEWALT, and WORX tool discounts start at $20 (Up to $35 off)
- Kershaw’s Folding 3.2-inch Pocket Knife hits the Amazon all-time low at $9.50
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Invicta, + Skagen watch prices fall by up to 45% at Amazon
- Nike+ Apple Watch Series 5 models as much as $80 off for a limited time
- Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky tool and garage organizers
- Nest Wifi bundles start at $199 as various models hit new lows
- LEGO Technic Liebherr R Excavator hits all-time low at $115 off, more from $12
- Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hiking shoes, apparel, more
- Microsoft offers FREE multiplayer + 10 Xbox/PC games for nothing this weekend
- Amazon’s SKIL + DEWALT discounts take up to 40% off, now priced from $17
- These 12W recessed lights require no can for install at $78.50 (Reg. $100)
- Ditch the Apple tax and score this new Nike-style Apple Watch Pride band for $9
- Respawn’s Fortnite-themed gaming chair has a footrest at a low of $73.50
- Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage gets $200 price cut
- Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro/Max Cases plummet as low as $12 (Up to 70% off)
- OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone drops to new all-time low at $399 (Save $200)
- adidas’ Flash Sale offers 30% off all styles of Ultraboosts + free shipping
- Best Pixel 4a deals: How to pre-order Google’s new phone and save
