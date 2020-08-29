Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit Amazon low, prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops by $350, Anker sale from $14, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit Amazon all-time low, 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops by $350, Anker’s sale offers deals from $14, and much more…

If you’re in the market for high-quality active noise cancelling in-ear headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro is among the best option to pick up. Since picking up AirPods Pro, I’ve rarely wore my other headphones (outside of putting on a pair of open-back cans at my desk from time to time.) You’ll find that the active noise cancellation feature works wonders if you’re at a coffee shop, and transparency mode allows you to hear what’s going on around you, even while still listening to music or taking a phone call. Right now, AirPods Pro is down to $220 at Amazon, which marks an all-time low there, so be sure to give them a look if you’re in the market for a new set of headphones.

Ready to pick up a new tablet? Well, it’s hard to beat Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The large screen is great for watching movies or YouTube, and the A12X Bionic CPU is blazing fast. While it was released in 2018, this tablet still packs a punch. I use my 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro daily and there’s never been a time where I’ve found it to be slow or sluggish at all. The deal we’ve found saves you $350, knocking the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model down to $799, which is a killer price for one of the best tablets on the market right now.

For those looking to pick up some iPhone and Android essentials, like portable batteries, chargers, and more, Anker’s latest sale has you covered. Deals start at $14 and you’ll find a wide array of products at great prices right now. Things like a 12-outlet power strip are down to $24.50, while the 18W PowerPort Nano Wall Charger has dropped to $14. Be sure to swing by our coverage of this sale to view everything that Anker has at discounted prices right now.

Anker Nebula Astro Review: Smart pocket projector for you or the kids [Video]

Costco memberships are essentially FREE with this gift card promotion

