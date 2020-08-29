Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit Amazon low, prev. gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops by $350, Anker sale from $14, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro hit Amazon all-time low, 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops by $350, Anker’s sale offers deals from $14, and much more…
If you’re in the market for high-quality active noise cancelling in-ear headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro is among the best option to pick up. Since picking up AirPods Pro, I’ve rarely wore my other headphones (outside of putting on a pair of open-back cans at my desk from time to time.) You’ll find that the active noise cancellation feature works wonders if you’re at a coffee shop, and transparency mode allows you to hear what’s going on around you, even while still listening to music or taking a phone call. Right now, AirPods Pro is down to $220 at Amazon, which marks an all-time low there, so be sure to give them a look if you’re in the market for a new set of headphones.
Ready to pick up a new tablet? Well, it’s hard to beat Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The large screen is great for watching movies or YouTube, and the A12X Bionic CPU is blazing fast. While it was released in 2018, this tablet still packs a punch. I use my 11-inch 2018 iPad Pro daily and there’s never been a time where I’ve found it to be slow or sluggish at all. The deal we’ve found saves you $350, knocking the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB model down to $799, which is a killer price for one of the best tablets on the market right now.
For those looking to pick up some iPhone and Android essentials, like portable batteries, chargers, and more, Anker’s latest sale has you covered. Deals start at $14 and you’ll find a wide array of products at great prices right now. Things like a 12-outlet power strip are down to $24.50, while the 18W PowerPort Nano Wall Charger has dropped to $14. Be sure to swing by our coverage of this sale to view everything that Anker has at discounted prices right now.
New Products, Guides, more |
Anker Nebula Astro Review: Smart pocket projector for you or the kids [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Journey to Batuu with the latest Sims 4 Star Wars expansion coming September 8
- Electrohome Kingston 7-in-1 Sound System Review: What can’t it do? [Video]
- LEGO planning to launch new Baby Yoda set ahead of Mandalorian season two
- Epic new Nintendo portable mod combines Wii, Switch, DS, and Game Boy Color
- Bose appears to be planning new smart glasses with a fresh design
- Tested: Choetech Charging Hub brings everything for iPhone and Apple Watch
- UGG’s new fall home collection has ultra-cozy throws, pillows, bedding, more
- Review: LEGO’s new Art Iron Man set masterfully blends bricks with home decor
- Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds for iOS and Android unveiled with jaw-dropping visuals
- New Apple TV remote case from elago looks like a vintage Nintendo
- Here’s our first look at the Star Wars: Squadrons single-player story campaign
- Sony sends PS5 pre-order invitations and allows any player to request one
- Vests are the perfect layering piece for fall, here are our top picks from $40
- LEGO and IKEA team up to assemble new brick-compatible storage bins
- CDPR unveils new Pokémon Go-like Witcher Monster Slayer game for iOS/Android
- Amazon Halo fitness tracker arrives with support for sleep data, requires monthly service
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches November 13 with cross-play, more
- Third-generation Minimaliste Ébène tiny house shrinks, but still sleeps 4
- Best men’s boots to transition into fall: Chelsea, Chukka, Duck, more
- ECOVACS launches DEEBOT T8 Robotic vacuum alongside new auto-empty dock, more
- Instant Pot releases new K-Cup and Nespresso-compatible coffee maker
- Twelve South intros new BookBook cases for iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard
- Logitech’s latest gaming line comes in four colors to express individual style
- Plugable launches new 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 87W passthrough charging [Deal]
- Nintendo reportedly working on upgraded 4K Switch console for 2021 and more
- NZXT’s new Starter PC lineup offers affordable gaming priced from $699
- Anker’s new eufy Drop is a smart mailbox designed to protect your packages
- Audible Plus is a brand new all-you-can-listen audiobook plan
- Polaroid Hi-Print brings a retro design and quick prints of your images
- adidas x Pharrell Williams Basic Collection starts at $12: Loungewear, more
- LEGO AT-AT, 501st battle pack, and other new Star Wars kits are now available
- Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League: Everything we know so far
Top Deals |
Costco memberships are essentially FREE with this gift card promotion
- Apple launches biggest $5 movie sale of the year so far covering every genre, more from $1
- Apple hits the weekend with fresh $5 comedy and drama movie sale
- Save up to $800 on LG’s 2020 lineup of 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs from $1,497
- Ka-Bar’s #1 best-selling Tactical Spork nears 2020 low at $5.50 Prime shipped
- Official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale across the board: Battery, folio, more
- Various retailers clear out Google Pixel 4 inventory with up to $300 off
- Tools you’ll find only at Home Depot are up to 35% off: RIDGID, RYOBI, more
- Score new all-time lows on LEGO’s Technic Lamborghini, more from $8
- LEGO’s 1,350-piece Millennium Falcon drops to new low at $145, more from $13
- Nintendo kicks off wide-ranging game sale from $3: Mega Man, Rayman, and more
- Picking up this $66.50 cabinet will help keep your garage neat and tidy
- Apeman’s 1080p mini dash cam should be in every car at under $28
- At 70% off, this Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch deal shouldn’t be missed, now $46.50
- Citizen Eco-Drive, Fossil, + Timex watches fall as low as $33 (Up to $94 off)
- LG 34-inch 1440p UltraWide sports HDR10, much more at $399 shipped ($100 off)
- Amazon Rivet sale takes hundreds off sofas, loveseats, more, priced from $101
- Add ample connectivity to your Mac with this $100 USB-C dock
- Apple’s new 27-inch Retina 5K iMacs are on sale across various models
- Canon’s latest refurb sale discounts DSLRs, lenses, more by up to 30%
- Apple’s 32-inch 6K Pro Display XDR hits all-time lows at $500 off
- See it all with WOWTAC’s 3,650-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight at under $40
- Lenovo’s pint-sized Smart Clock drops to a 2020 low at $37 shipped
- This 2-pack of LITOM solar LED lights illuminate your yard for just $6 each
- Back to school deals discount iPad mini 5 across the board by $50
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!