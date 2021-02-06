FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band just $17, BOGO free iPhone at Verizon, much more…

Apple has yet to refresh its Apple TV 4K, but even still, it’s rare that we see any type of discount here. Well, this week, it dropped as low as $150 at Amazon. This delivers $29 in savings and marks a rare time that we see this streaming media player on sale. Just how rare is this? Well, we didn’t see a single Apple TV 4K sale for Black Friday last year. If you’re in the market for a multi-function smart home hub and streaming media player, the Apple TV 4K is my go-to personally.

Do you love the look of the Solo Loop Apple Watch band that released last year? Well, if so, but you find the asking price a bit high, we’ve got you covered. Just $17 scores you a uniquely-styled braided Solo Loop band on Amazon. While not first-party, you’ll get a similar look, feel, and design without having to pay the pricy Apple tax on this band.

Ready to pick up a new iPhone? For Valentine’s Day, Verizon is offering buy-one-get-one-FREE iPhones. That’s right, if you’re still rocking an older device, it might be time to finally upgrade. Going from an older device, like the iPhone 7 to the latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max is a huge leap in technology. You’ll enjoy two to three camera lenses depending on which model you get, and regardless, will upgrade to an OLED display with HDR. Plus, Face ID, MagSafe, and more round out the notable features you’ll gain when picking up a new device during this sale.

Hands-on with OtterBox mobile gaming accessories for Xbox controllers [Video]

Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 85-inch 4K $520 off, more from $70

