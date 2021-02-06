Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band just $17, BOGO free iPhone at Verizon, much more…
Apple has yet to refresh its Apple TV 4K, but even still, it’s rare that we see any type of discount here. Well, this week, it dropped as low as $150 at Amazon. This delivers $29 in savings and marks a rare time that we see this streaming media player on sale. Just how rare is this? Well, we didn’t see a single Apple TV 4K sale for Black Friday last year. If you’re in the market for a multi-function smart home hub and streaming media player, the Apple TV 4K is my go-to personally.
Do you love the look of the Solo Loop Apple Watch band that released last year? Well, if so, but you find the asking price a bit high, we’ve got you covered. Just $17 scores you a uniquely-styled braided Solo Loop band on Amazon. While not first-party, you’ll get a similar look, feel, and design without having to pay the pricy Apple tax on this band.
Ready to pick up a new iPhone? For Valentine’s Day, Verizon is offering buy-one-get-one-FREE iPhones. That’s right, if you’re still rocking an older device, it might be time to finally upgrade. Going from an older device, like the iPhone 7 to the latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max is a huge leap in technology. You’ll enjoy two to three camera lenses depending on which model you get, and regardless, will upgrade to an OLED display with HDR. Plus, Face ID, MagSafe, and more round out the notable features you’ll gain when picking up a new device during this sale.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on with OtterBox mobile gaming accessories for Xbox controllers [Video]
- Razer’s new Huntsman V2 Analog keyboard brings a ‘new dimension of input’ to your PC
- EarFun Free Pro Review: Wireless earbuds that do it all for under $60 [Video]
- TAG Heuer x Porsche collaboration delivers premium Carrera timepiece
- Best new perfume to gift for Valentine’s Day: Tom Ford, Mugler, more
- Latest Sony patent could point at new Wi-Fi-equipped DualSense PS5 controller
- Razer debuts RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, pre-order now
- Solid State Logic’s brand-new UF8 DAW takes control of your entire audio workflow
- UniFi Diary: 2021 Ubiquiti upgrades, Wi-Fi 6, Dream Machine Pro, and more
- B&O intros Beosound Level with AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, portable design, and staggering price
- Lee x H&M Collaboration debut a new denim collection, prices start at just $13
- LEGO expands Ideas lineup with upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog and The Starry Night sets
- Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch on March 9, here are the official accessories
- Free Fall Guys update delivers all-new ‘Snowball Survival’ level, 40 round variations, more
- Brooks debuts new Glycerin 19 running shoes to get you outside this spring
- MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April + Jackie Robinson Edition and more
- LEGO expands Technic collection with upcoming Heavy-Duty Excavator and Hovercraft
- Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales
- Behind the Screens: Patrick’s high-end gaming setup / MacBook Pro
- New Airstream Flying Cloud trailer wants to be your office on wheels
- Lululemon debuts a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide to spoil your loved ones from $8
- LEGO brings Mickey and Minnie Mouse to its Brick Sketches lineup
- Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K with new remastered Legendary Edition coming in May [Video]
- Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update today for PlayStation 5 gamers
- Apex Legends is launching on March 9 on Nintendo Switch
- Vissles just launched a RGB 84-key wireless/USB-C mechanical keyboard at under $100
- Amazon’s palm-reading biometric payment system is slated to debut in several new stores
- February Reading List: The best new books to check out this month
- Nike debuts new Go FlyEase shoes with truly hands-free design
- Netflix confirms new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series
- LEGO debuts new customizable mosaic for turning portraits into brick-built pieces of art
Top Deals |
Prep for game day: VIZIO 55-inch OLED $300 off, VIZIO 85-inch 4K $520 off, more from $70
- The North Face Outlet takes up to 60% off hundreds of items: Jackets, more from $12
- Sony launches Critics’ Choice PSN sale with over 140 games starting from just $4
- Lululemon offers up to 60% off during its End of Season Sale with deals from $20
- Bring a nylon solo loop band to your Apple Watch for just $8 (Save 20)
- This 1080p outdoor security camera has motion detection, object recognition, more at $36
- Use HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant to control your garage door with this $27 upgrade
- Save up to 60% on Aukey USB-C PD and GaN wall chargers from just $7
- Latest Anker sale discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $11
- Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ falls to lowest price yet at $375 (Save 24)
- Apple’s latest iPad Air falls to Amazon all-time low at $549 (Save $50)
- Sonos launches refurbished sale: Beam $319, One $159, more from $99
- DJI Mavic Air 2 comes bundled with $1,017 worth of gear for $799
- New Beats Flex wireless earbuds deliver Apple’s W1 chip at a low of $40 (Save 20%)
- Every wrench in Amazon’s 20-piece set has its own ratcheting mechanism, now $63 (Reg. $79)
- Spigen’s Mag Armor iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini cases see first price cuts from $17 (Reg. $22)
- Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: UGG, Nike, more
- Marmot End of Season Sale is huge! Save up to 60% off + free shipping
- Grow your DIY abilities with a 2-pack of Stanley folding sawhorses for just $10 each
- Save on Twelve South gear: BookArc $40, StayGo Hub $60, more from $35
- Anker’s latest Amazon sale has Lightning cables, smart locks, and more from $11
- Logitech’s MX Master 2S gives your home office an upgrade at just $50, more from $22.50
- Husky’s solid wood workbench/desk top upgrades your setup for $123.50
- Valentine’s Day Nintendo eShop sale up to 50% off: Immortals Fenyx Rising, Mega Man, more
