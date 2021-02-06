Best of 9to5Toys: Rare Apple TV 4K discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band $17, BOGO FREE iPhones at Verizon, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, braided Solo Loop Apple Watch band just $17, BOGO free iPhone at Verizon, much more…

Apple has yet to refresh its Apple TV 4K, but even still, it’s rare that we see any type of discount here. Well, this week, it dropped as low as $150 at Amazon. This delivers $29 in savings and marks a rare time that we see this streaming media player on sale. Just how rare is this? Well, we didn’t see a single Apple TV 4K sale for Black Friday last year. If you’re in the market for a multi-function smart home hub and streaming media player, the Apple TV 4K is my go-to personally.

Do you love the look of the Solo Loop Apple Watch band that released last year? Well, if so, but you find the asking price a bit high, we’ve got you covered. Just $17 scores you a uniquely-styled braided Solo Loop band on Amazon. While not first-party, you’ll get a similar look, feel, and design without having to pay the pricy Apple tax on this band.

Ready to pick up a new iPhone? For Valentine’s Day, Verizon is offering buy-one-get-one-FREE iPhones. That’s right, if you’re still rocking an older device, it might be time to finally upgrade. Going from an older device, like the iPhone 7 to the latest iPhone 12/Pro/Max is a huge leap in technology. You’ll enjoy two to three camera lenses depending on which model you get, and regardless, will upgrade to an OLED display with HDR. Plus, Face ID, MagSafe, and more round out the notable features you’ll gain when picking up a new device during this sale.

New Products, Guides, more |

Hands-on with OtterBox mobile gaming accessories for Xbox controllers [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!