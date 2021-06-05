Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo kit $99, more…
If you missed it, Apple recently refreshed its Apple TV lineup with a brand-new 4K model. This one boasts the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby vision at 60 FPS, which is backed by the HDMI 2.1 standard. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support, which help on the networking and smart home side of things. Right now, the latest Apple TV 4K is on sale from $139, which is the second-best that we’ve tracked to date.
In the market for a new computer? This week, we found that Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is discounted by $99. That drops the entry-level model to below $600 with insane performance for the money. In our hands-on review, we found it to be our “favorite product of the moment” and loved how great it is for the price. Today’s deal scores you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for under $600, so be sure to give it a look before the price goes back up.
Ready to tackle some summertime DIY projects? Right now, RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is down to $99. Included with the bundle is a drill/driver, jigsaw, and LED flashlight alongside a battery and charger. However, if that’s not enough for you, there’s plenty of other RYOBI deals up to $260 off, depending on the bundle you buy. It’s full of quite a few deals, so be sure to check out our roundup for other great discounts.
New Products, Guides, more |
Ring Doorbell Pro 2 review: More pixels and new 3D detection features [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- TP-Link Deco X68 review: Fast and easy Wi-Fi 6 mesh [Video]
- Everything we know about Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Smart Lock
- Should you build your own NAS or buy one? Unraid vs. TrueNAS vs. Synology
- LEGO officially unveils two new Clone Wars kits including Mandalorian Starfighter and more
- Columbia drops new Star Wars-inspired Outer Rim collection for your family of rebel scum
- Premium EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone lands with solid aluminum shell, USB-C, more
- LIFX launches new 2-button Smart Switch with HomeKit support
- West Elm x REI collaborate to make yourself at home, outside: Furniture, tote bags, more
- New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console + upcoming pre-E3 show
- Target Deal Days will require no membership, going toe-to-toe with Amazon Prime Day
- Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat
- Case-Mate unleashes AirTags Sticker, Clip Ring, and Tough Sport holders from $10
- Sperry x John Legend Father’s Day Gift Guide has an array of boat shoes, loafers, more
- E3 2021 show start times: Microsoft, Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, and more
- Latest NZXT N7 Z590 motherboard delivers on looks and 11th Gen Intel support
- Walmart’s upcoming Deals for Days sale takes on Amazon Prime Day
- Here’s our first look at five all-new LEGO Star Wars sets due out this summer
- LEGO debuts new Sakaarian Iron Man as the very first Marvel What If…? set
- TP-Link Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 Router Review: Near Gigabit wireless speeds are finally here
- Converse headlines S21 Pride collection with an iconic skater collab
- All-new Sena Outrush R Smart Helmet wields Bluetooth 5, 4-way intercom, sleek design, more
- It’s only June, but here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming Harry Potter Advent Calendar
- Celebrate ‘Global Running Day’ with one of Nike’s new summer styles
- Anker debuts new eufy SoloCam lineup alongside refreshed Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
- Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more
- Nomad debuts new iPhone 12 leather MagSafe cases with Moment lens support
- Amazon officially announces Prime Day for June 21 with 48 hours of deals
- NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 Ti takes over as the ‘gaming flagship’ + RTX 3070 Ti boosts performance
- Check out all of LEGO’s new June 2021 sets: Marvel, Harry Potter, Architecture, more
- Wyze’s featherlight cordless stick vacuum is here and now available for pre-order [Deal]
- New Sabrent Thunderbolt Travel Dock powers two monitors with 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz support
- June 2021 Reading List is full of page-turning thrillers and a romance novel that’s a must
- Linedock launches 16-inch MacBook Pro USB-C hub with up to 2TB storage, internal battery, more
- Meet the Shoezie: Miller Lite and New Balance team up on first-ever shoe for your beer
- Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set
- May’s best LEGO Ideas: Brick-built solar system, LotR Book Ends, more
Top Deals |
Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases are on sale from $40
- Official Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands fall to $18: Pride, much more (Reg. $49)
- Memorial Day 4K TV deals: OLEDs, Android, 2021 models, more from $200
- DEWALT 108-piece Mechanics Tool/Socket Set hits $59, more from $20.50 (Up to 31% off)
- B&H launches new Apple sale with $150 off prev-gen. iPad Pro, rare AirPods Max offer, more
- Score an Amazon low on Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo at $259 off
- Pick up a new UHDTV from $700: VIZIO 85-inch 120Hz 4K, Samsung 55-inch 8K, more
- Carhartt Summer Essentials Sale offers styles from $6 shipped: T-Shirts, shorts, socks, more
- Nike adds new markdowns for summer up to 40% off: Air Zoom, Dri-FIT, more from $9
- Spigen’s AirTag keychain and carabiner clips on sale from $18 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $25)
- Apple launches TV show complete series sale with deals from $10
- Apple’s $10 or less dystopian movie sale is packed with sci-fi classics
- Pick up 5 award-winning Mac Apps including Parallels Pro for just $35 (Reg. $876)
- Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard falls to new low of $115 (Save 23%), more from $94
- Score the 11,000-lumen ThruNite TN36 limited-edition LED flashlight at an Amazon low of $110
- Amazon Basics Apple gear accessory sale from $6: Wall chargers, cables, more up to 33% off
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones with 24-hour battery life from $89.50 (Reg. $179)
- Home Depot takes up to $150 off Greenworks electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, more
- GameStop is practically giving away its massive graphic tee collection at just $5 each
- Sony’s Extra Bass Wireless Speaker is a party in a bottle at new low of $65 ($185 off)
- Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases
- L.L. Bean cuts up to 50% off new markdowns for summer from $30: Pullovers, shorts, more
- Keep your Apple Watch powered on-the-go with this Keychain charger for $20 (Reg. $49)
- CRAFTSMAN’s 5-drawer steel tool chest is a great Father’s Day present at $100 (Reg. $179)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!