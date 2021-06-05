Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: All-new Apple TV 4K from $139, M1 Mac mini $99 off, RYOBI 3-tool combo kit $99, more…

If you missed it, Apple recently refreshed its Apple TV lineup with a brand-new 4K model. This one boasts the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby vision at 60 FPS, which is backed by the HDMI 2.1 standard. It also features Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support, which help on the networking and smart home side of things. Right now, the latest Apple TV 4K is on sale from $139, which is the second-best that we’ve tracked to date.

In the market for a new computer? This week, we found that Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is discounted by $99. That drops the entry-level model to below $600 with insane performance for the money. In our hands-on review, we found it to be our “favorite product of the moment” and loved how great it is for the price. Today’s deal scores you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for under $600, so be sure to give it a look before the price goes back up.

Ready to tackle some summertime DIY projects? Right now, RYOBI’s 3-tool combo kit is down to $99. Included with the bundle is a drill/driver, jigsaw, and LED flashlight alongside a battery and charger. However, if that’s not enough for you, there’s plenty of other RYOBI deals up to $260 off, depending on the bundle you buy. It’s full of quite a few deals, so be sure to check out our roundup for other great discounts.

Ring Doorbell Pro 2 review: More pixels and new 3D detection features [Video]

