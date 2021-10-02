Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch Series 6 $140 off, Satechi 100W GaN USB-C Charger $56, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: MagSafe Battery Pack $84, Apple Watch Series 6 $140 off, Satechi 100W USB-C charger $56, and much more…
If you have an iPhone 12 or newer, then you’ve likely at least given MagSafe a try. If you haven’t, then we highly recommend using it in some capacity. Right now, Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $84, which saves a full $15 from its normal going rate. It’s rare that we see discounts on gear like this, and you’ll love that it delivers both 5W while on-the-go and 15W when plugged in for an all-inclusive wireless charging experience.
While the Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest-and-greatest, Series 6 still has a lot to offer many. Delivering an always-on display to your wrist flanked by blood O2 level measurement, heart rate monitoring, and a built-in ECG, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a compelling option when it comes to smart wearables. Right now, it’s up to $140 off, making today a great time to pick one up if you’re still on an older model or are looking to jump in for the first time.
For those using any device that’s powered over USB-C, you know that the faster the charger, the better. Or, in the case of Apple’s high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, if it’s not a fast charger, it likely won’t power the computer. Well, Apple’s official offerings are expensive and bulky for near-100W speeds. However, Satechi has a 100W GaN charger that’s a fraction of the size and price, costing $56 while it’s on sale right now. Sound intriguing? Head on over to our deal coverage to learn more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Top Deals |
