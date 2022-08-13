Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, OnePlus 10 Pro from $799, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, up to $121 off OnePlus 10 Pro, all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables now $450 off, and much more…
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest iPad mini 6, then there’s never been a better time. Coming in at $99 off the 64GB cellular model, Apple’s most compact tablet is down to $550 from a normal $649 going rate. Delivering an edge-to-edge Retina display and Touch ID built into the power button, the iPad mini 6 is great for on-the-go work especially since it supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. So, if all this plus the fact that Apple finally made the switch to USB-C sounds good to you, then be sure to swing by our coverage to find out more about the iPad mini 6.
However, if you’re after a new smartphone, then you won’t want to miss out on the discount we found on the OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Pricing starts at $799 and the most savings can be had on the higher storage tier that’s $121 off at $849. As the latest from OnePlus, you’ll find that it features 65W fast charging support, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, and a 48MP triple sensor array around the back.
Keeping the train going on smartphones, Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 foldables are on sale at $450 off should you switch to Xfinity Mobile. This is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for the recently-released device and nets you the latest from Samsung. With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip in tow, the Z Fold 4 packs a 7.6-inch internal display and 6.2-inch external, while the Z Flip 4 delivers a 6.7-inch internal screen. Dive into our coverage from earlier this week to learn more about Samsung’s latest smartphones.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
NZXT Canvas 27Q Monitor review: A solid QHD 165Hz gaming display [Video]
- DeathAdder V3 Pro review: Razer’s refined and stripped down fan favorite [Video]
- Tested: Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are well-rounded champs with ANC and Google Fast Pair
Pre-Orders |
Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC
- Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release
- ROCCAT’s new Xone XP Air wireless mouse has 100-hour battery life and an RGB dock
- New Wave Toys brings retro Coca-Cola vending machines into its 1/6 scale replica lineup
- New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
New Products, Guides, more |
Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank sports a 140W USB-C PD output for MacBook charging
- Amazon rolls out Photo Frame mode to all Echo Show smart displays
- WiZ launches new dual-zone RGB lights to go on your floor and everywhere else
- New official Casely Crayola iPhone and AirPod case designs from $17.50 with exclusive 30% off
- Canon’s latest mirrorless camera is actually a robot in disguise thanks to Transformers collab
- Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
- HORI’s Splatoon 3 Switch sling pack and Vault Case with Amazon pre-order guarantee now live
- Brydge’s new Thunderbolt 4 ProDock packs an upright design with integrated 15W MagSafe charger
- Unknown Worlds, the team behind Subnautica, is launching a new sci-fi IP at Gamescom
- Urbanista puts the power of the sun in the palm of its new Phoenix ANC earbuds
- Nintendo splashes down with 30 mins. of new gameplay in today’s Splatoon 3 Direct
- Carhartt drops new fall gear including durable workwear, denim, and layers to keep you warm
- SIGMA launches two new wide-angle Sony mirrorless lenses aimed at astrophotography
- LG’s upcoming T90 true wireless earbuds deliver Atmos and Dolby Head Tracking at $230
- PowerA unleashes new iOS MOGA mappable cloud controller with 3000mAh battery, more
- Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones with ANC ditch retro designs for 60-hour battery
- Pro iPhone filmmaking for less with exclusive deal on SANDMARC’s Cinema Slider dolly
- Creality updates CR-Laser Falcon laser engraver/cutter with new 10W module
- Anker launches new laser-guided eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid with optional dirt disposal unit [Deal]
- Call of Duty Next livestream set to show future of the franchise alongside September beta access
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
Review: LEGO’s Sanctum Sanctorum assembles the largest Marvel set of the year, but is it worth the cost?
- Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 2,065-piece motorized Ideas Lighthouse
- LEGO’s new Optimus Prime returns to original $170 price tag with first cash discount
- Review: A closer look at all nine minifigures in LEGO’s new Sanctum Sanctorum
Top Apple Deals |
iPad Air 4 falls to all-time low of $400 following $199 clearance sale
- Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases on sale for $21 all-time lows (Reg. $35)
- Act fast and save $49 on the official Apple Watch Leather Link band at low of $50
- Apple launches $8 or less weekend movie sale alongside $5 road trip flicks
- Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Rings hit new Amazon low pricing at $19 (Reg. $35)
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro back on sale with $200 in savings from $1,149
- Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro delivers M1 power and Thunderbolt from $728 (Save up to $382)
- Apple’s Magic Keyboards improve your iPad Pro experience from $249 (Save $50)
- Score a nice $69 discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $180
- Apple Magic Trackpad 2 improves your macOS desktop at $100 (Save $29)
- Save up to $230 on Apple Watch Series 7 styles at all-time lows from $279
- iPhone 12/Pro Max see Grade A refurb discounts to all-time lows from $480 (Save $319), more
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Cases fall to $36 Amazon lows (Reg. $59)
Top Google Deals |
TCL’s mid-range 20 Pro 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $315 (Reg. $500)
- Lenovo’s new Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet with Android 12 on sale from $170 (Save $40+)
- Samsung’s just-refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon SoC hits $250 (Save $100)
Top Deals |
Satechi’s annual back to school sale takes 20% off must-have Mac and iPhone accessories
- Anker starts the week with latest sale on USB-C chargers, ANC earbuds, more from $9
- Anker launches wireless charger sale on 3-in-1 stations, MagSafe stands, more from $16
- Nike takes up to 50% off new markdowns back to school apparel, shoes, more from $7
- Nordstrom Rack’s Birkenstock Event takes up to 56% off styles for the whole family
- Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter cabinet delivers 12 games for $249 (Reg. $315+), more from $150
- Crescent’s drop point pocket knife with ball bearing opening returns to Amazon low at $15
- Allbirds takes up to 40% off new markdowns including sneakers, sandals, more
- Backcountry End of Summer Sale takes up to 60% off North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Skagen’s Gen 6 Smartwatch with Wear OS and always-on screen hits $229 (Reg. $295)
- Score Amazon’s 4K HDMI USB-C hub with 100W power delivery down at $13.50 Prime shipped
