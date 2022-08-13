Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, OnePlus 10 Pro from $799, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: iPad mini 6 cellular $99 off, up to $121 off OnePlus 10 Pro, all-new Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 foldables now $450 off, and much more…

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to pick up Apple’s latest iPad mini 6, then there’s never been a better time. Coming in at $99 off the 64GB cellular model, Apple’s most compact tablet is down to $550 from a normal $649 going rate. Delivering an edge-to-edge Retina display and Touch ID built into the power button, the iPad mini 6 is great for on-the-go work especially since it supports the second-generation Apple Pencil. So, if all this plus the fact that Apple finally made the switch to USB-C sounds good to you, then be sure to swing by our coverage to find out more about the iPad mini 6.

However, if you’re after a new smartphone, then you won’t want to miss out on the discount we found on the OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Pricing starts at $799 and the most savings can be had on the higher storage tier that’s $121 off at $849. As the latest from OnePlus, you’ll find that it features 65W fast charging support, a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, and a 48MP triple sensor array around the back.

Keeping the train going on smartphones, Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 foldables are on sale at $450 off should you switch to Xfinity Mobile. This is one of the best prices that we’ve seen for the recently-released device and nets you the latest from Samsung. With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip in tow, the Z Fold 4 packs a 7.6-inch internal display and 6.2-inch external, while the Z Flip 4 delivers a 6.7-inch internal screen. Dive into our coverage from earlier this week to learn more about Samsung’s latest smartphones.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

NZXT Canvas 27Q Monitor review: A solid QHD 165Hz gaming display [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Pre-Orders |

New Products, Guides, more |

Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank sports a 140W USB-C PD output for MacBook charging

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Top Apple Deals |

iPad Air 4 falls to all-time low of $400 following $199 clearance sale

Top Google Deals |

TCL’s mid-range 20 Pro 5G smartphone now even more affordable at $315 (Reg. $500)

Top Deals |

Satechi’s annual back to school sale takes 20% off must-have Mac and iPhone accessories

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!