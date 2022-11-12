Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount, official MagSafe Battery Pack $71, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro up to $120 off, Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack hits 2022 low, latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro on sale from $1,049, and much more…

Apple just updated its iPad Pro line with the new M2 chip, and it’s already on sale for the first time. The 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro has quite a lot to offer, including a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, making it a fantastic choice for content creation or consumption on the go. The M2 chip also delivers an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, further pushing the content creation abilities of this tablet. You’ll also find a USB-C Thunderbolt port and Apple Pencil 2, giving you plenty of ways to interact with the iPad Pro. This week, it’s on sale for $120 off, which also marks the first time it’s dropped in price, making now a solid time to pick up Apple’s latest release.

Speaking of Apple gear, you can pick up an official MagSafe Battery Pack for a 2022 low of $71 right now. That’s down from its $99 list price and saves 29% from the normal going rate. You’ll find that the MagSafe Battery Pack can deliver up to 7.5W of wireless charging from the internal battery, and it even reaches up to 15W when plugged in, making it a solid option for powering up on-the-go.

Continuing on the Apple train, the company’s latest M2 MacBook Air and Pro models are on sale from $1,049 this week. These offer the same chip as the iPad Pro above, but in a Mac form-factor with macOS as the operating system. The latest MacBook Air features a completely refreshed design as well as the return of MagSafe, making now a fantastic time to pick it up. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, kept a more familiar design for those who don’t want the overhauled look.

This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |

Jordan’s favorite gaming peripherals of 2022: What to look for this holiday deal season [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!jjsu

Black Friday 2022 |

Verizon Black Friday 2022 ad goes live: Early iPhone 14 promos, Xbox Series S discounts, more

Holiday Gift Guides |

DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide: Nike, adidas, The North Face, HOKA, more

Pre-Orders |

Synology debuts new WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5Gb Ethernet and mesh networking

New Products, Guides, more |

We have teamed up with CASETiFY to give five lucky 9to5Toys readers a FREE iPhone 14 case

Latest LEGO news and reviews |

Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 10,001-piece Eiffel Tower, landing on Black Friday

Top Apple Deals |

Top Google Deals |

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone will get Android 13 at new low of $200 ($50 off)

Top Deals |

Herman Miller early holiday sale goes live with rare 15% off iconic 20th century furniture

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!