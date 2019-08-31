Best of 9to5Toys: Final day of Best Buy Labor Day sale, Apple Watch Series 4 $70 off, Powerbeats Pro hit new low, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Labor Day sale offers a plethora of discounts, Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for up to $70 off, Powerbeats Pro hit new low of $200, more…
Nomad Base Station
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale wraps up today. You’ll find quite a few deals on Apple’s latest and greatest gadgets, like MacBook Pro, iPad/Pro, and Apple Watch. You’ll also find discounts on HD and 4K TVs, the Lenovo Smart Clock, and more. If you’re shopping for a piece of tech, then be sure to drop by the Best Buy Labor Day sale before it ends.
Speaking of Apple Watch deals, Amazon is currently taking up to $70 off the latest Series 4. Best Buy is also getting in on the action. I absolutely love my Series 4 Apple Watch, as it gives me a larger screen, great battery life, and is ultra-fast. Plus, cellular is always a great option if you find yourself leaving the house without a phone often.
If you’re in the market for the Powerbeats Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds, then this deal is for you. Normally $250, the brand-new headset is currently on sale for $200, which is the lowest that we’ve ever seen it go for. This headset gives you the ability to use Apple’s H1 chip, which brings quick pairing, longer range, and Hey Siri into the mix.
Razer Turret Review: Taking the Chroma Cave to your couch [Video]
- Target’s Drive Up service expansion complete, now available in all 50 states
- 3dRudder is bringing its elegant foot tracking device to PlayStation VR
- Elevation Lab Anchor Pro Headphone Mount Review: Cleaning up my studio desk [Video]
- Find a medieval harbor, dojo and more in our favorite LEGO Ideas for August
- Anova announces latest Precision Sous Vide Cooker with smaller footprint, more
- BOXFOX x Nordstrom gift sets from $33 are bound to make anyone feel special
- Our first look at the official Nintendo Switch Lite Case
- DODOcase Labor Day Sale now live at 20% off sitewide: iPhone cases, much more
- Lenovo’s new computers include a nature-inspired all-in-one, more
- Sharp will soon unveil the ‘world’s largest 8K LCD TV’, and it even has 5G
- Garmin Fenix 6 fitness trackers arrive with solar-powered model, more
- Emily & Merritt x Pottery Barn collection updates your bedding w/ cozy layers
- Sonic the Hedgehog Monopoly has arrived, now available for pre-order
- Sony’s a6100 + a6600 have 180-degree tillable screens, 0.02-second focus, more
- The new Shovel Knight Dig spin-off game unveiled with debut trailer + more
- Whip up fresh recipes for fall with these newly-released cookbooks
- Fitbit Aria Air is the latest budget-friendly smart scale, preorder for $50
- Panasonic’s 6K camera is official, records 4K/60 without breaking a sweat
- Classic Disney games get remastered for console/PC: The Lion King and Aladdin
- The September PS Plus FREE games: Batman Arkham Knight and Darksiders III
- The ZHIYUN SMOOTH-Q2 smartphone gimbal might be small, but it packs a punch
- Denon targets Sonos Beam with two new AirPlay 2 sound bars
- Nintendo Switch Lite reviews up the hype for this fall’s biggest release
- Love Le Creuset? Score alternatives to the popular dutch oven under $100
- Spyro Trilogy for Switch and PC releases next week [Video]
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight alpha was a great anticipation builder
- UGREEN’s USB-C PD battery bank offers 18W output for $24 or less [Deal]
- Score a new Nintendo Switch model from $100 with trade-ins + deals, more
- iPhone and Android streaming debuts on Amazon’s free IMDb TV streaming service
- Joanna Gaines launches Target collection for fall: Bedding, home decor, more
- Anker takes the wraps off new Nebula Capsule Max projector [Deal]
Anker Labor Day sale starts at $10 with best of 2019 pricing on smartphone accessories, more
- Apple launches huge Labor Day movie sale with bundles, Disney films, more from $5
- Fossil’s Labor Day Sale offers touchscreen and hybrid smartwatches from $93
- MacBook Air up to $650 off at various retailers, deals from $869 shipped
- Award-winning Fantastical apps for iOS/Mac see first 2019 price drops, from $3
- Apple jumps into Labor Day weekend with a new $5 movie sale
- Nike, adidas, Oakley and more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Labor Day Event
- An Amazon all-time low on August’s Smart Lock: $76.50 (Reg. $125)
- Amazon Labor Day Home Theater sale from $120: Samsung, JBL, more
- Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator is a 9to5 favorite, now $240 (Reg. $300)
- Every DIYer should have this rechargeable, hands-free LED headlamp for $15
- Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is $899 for a limited time (Orig. $1,299)
- The North Face, Columbia and more at up to 65% off at Steep and Cheap
- Google Home Sale: Max $228.50, Nest Hub $58, Chromecast $30, more from $24.50
- Score all the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighters for $20 (20% off)
- This Twelve South BookArc MacBook Stand is made of birch: $20 (Save 65%)
- Nordstrom Rack’s TUMI Event offers up to 60% off luggage, briefcases, more
- Switch eShop deals from $4: Cave Story+, Ikaruga, Transistor, many more
- This 155Wh portable power station can recharge a MacBook + more: $87 (33% off)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V Receiver has hit an all-time low of $249
- Sphero’s app-enabled R2-D2 drops to a new low of $36 at Amazon and Kohl’s
- Hit the road with Renogy’s 100W Solar Starter Kit, now $127.50 (Reg. $180+)
