Best of 9to5Toys: Final day of Best Buy Labor Day sale, Apple Watch Series 4 $70 off, Powerbeats Pro hit new low, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy’s Labor Day sale offers a plethora of discounts, Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale for up to $70 off, Powerbeats Pro hit new low of $200, more…

Nomad Base Station

Best Buy’s Labor Day sale wraps up today. You’ll find quite a few deals on Apple’s latest and greatest gadgets, like MacBook Pro, iPad/Pro, and Apple Watch. You’ll also find discounts on HD and 4K TVs, the Lenovo Smart Clock, and more. If you’re shopping for a piece of tech, then be sure to drop by the Best Buy Labor Day sale before it ends.

Speaking of Apple Watch deals, Amazon is currently taking up to $70 off the latest Series 4. Best Buy is also getting in on the action. I absolutely love my Series 4 Apple Watch, as it gives me a larger screen, great battery life, and is ultra-fast. Plus, cellular is always a great option if you find yourself leaving the house without a phone often.

If you’re in the market for the Powerbeats Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds, then this deal is for you. Normally $250, the brand-new headset is currently on sale for $200, which is the lowest that we’ve ever seen it go for. This headset gives you the ability to use Apple’s H1 chip, which brings quick pairing, longer range, and Hey Siri into the mix.

New Products, Guides, more |

Razer Turret Review: Taking the Chroma Cave to your couch [Video]

Top Deals |

Anker Labor Day sale starts at $10 with best of 2019 pricing on smartphone accessories, more

