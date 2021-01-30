Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue deals up to 30% off, Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to new low of $410, much more…

Apple’s latest M1-powered machines are quite powerful and energy-efficient at the same time. The Mac mini is the perfect starter computer for those entering the Apple ecosystem, especially since it’s on sale for $649 right now. Featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide ample connectivity and the built-in HDMI output is perfect for hooking up an external display.

If you’re ready to upgrade your smart home, Philips Hue is the go-to platform for lighting. Right now, you can save up to 30% on various smart lighting products. I personally use Philips Hue at home and find that it’s quite reliable and easy to use with any smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.

Maybe it’s time for a smartphone upgrade? Well, if so, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is down to an all-time low right now at $410. This is the latest-and-greatest from Google offering 5G connectivity, a 6.2-inch OLED display, and 128GB storage. This is a fantastic device if you’re still rocking an older smartphone, so be sure to give it some consideration whenever you upgrade.

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster falls to a new all-time low at $20 to expand your home theater

