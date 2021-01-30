Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue up to 30% off, Pixel 4a 5G $410, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s M1-powered Mac mini hits $649, Philips Hue deals up to 30% off, Google Pixel 4a 5G drops to new low of $410, much more…
Apple’s latest M1-powered machines are quite powerful and energy-efficient at the same time. The Mac mini is the perfect starter computer for those entering the Apple ecosystem, especially since it’s on sale for $649 right now. Featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide ample connectivity and the built-in HDMI output is perfect for hooking up an external display.
If you’re ready to upgrade your smart home, Philips Hue is the go-to platform for lighting. Right now, you can save up to 30% on various smart lighting products. I personally use Philips Hue at home and find that it’s quite reliable and easy to use with any smart home platform, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant.
Maybe it’s time for a smartphone upgrade? Well, if so, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is down to an all-time low right now at $410. This is the latest-and-greatest from Google offering 5G connectivity, a 6.2-inch OLED display, and 128GB storage. This is a fantastic device if you’re still rocking an older smartphone, so be sure to give it some consideration whenever you upgrade.
Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]
- An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul
- Review: Hands-on with the ClearOne Unite 10 entry-level 1080p30 webcam [Video]
- All-new Garmin Lily Smartwatch wields compact 34mm size, fashion-forward design, more
- Serena Williams partners with Away on new luggage, here are our favorites
- January’s best LEGO Ideas include a symphony orchestra, retro arcade, and more
- FREE Rocket League Super Bowl content on the way: Gridiron mode, new events, XP bonus, more
- CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs have speeds of up to 7GB/s…and water cooling?
- CASETiFY’s new NBA collection brings basketball style to your iPhone
- The Division 2 slated to receive 4K60 upgrade for PS5 and XSX next week
- Razer Viper 8KHz arrives as one of the fastest gaming mice ever
- adidas launches Ultraboost 21 running shoes with more energy return for your best run yet
- LEGO rolls out new 1,400-piece Creator Porsche 911 sports car
- Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book’ + 7-inch collector’s vinyl hits later this year
- Amazon’s motorized All-new Echo Show 10 finally launches on Feb. 25 with a pre-order deal
- LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February
- All-new Age of Empires II expansion keeps a 21-year-old game alive
- Fujifilm announces massive 102MP mirrorless camera, more
- Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more
- Ring unveils its most compact and affordable Video Doorbell yet at $60
- Check out the new special edition Monster Hunter Rise Nintendo Switch console
- Cooler Master launches new PSU with built-in display, updated peripherals, and much more
- Polk expands home theater stable with React Soundbar, wireless speakers, and subwoofer
- Review: The new hybrid USB-C Tula Mic brings retro vibes and 8GB of built-in recording
- Sony dubs latest camera “The One” with 8K video, 50.1MP sensor, 240fps viewfinder, more
- The North Face Vectiv: new carbon-plated trail running shoes
- Next FREE Animal Crossing update hits this week: Festivale, Valentine’s Day, more
- Alexa Guard Plus alerts you of intruders with virtual dog barking, more
- Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, free-to-play games no longer require Live
- Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars winter 2021 lineup: Downsized builds still deliver
- New G-SHOCK Vital Series pairs smartwatch capabilities with ‘vivid light-collecting resin’
- Tested: 8BitDo Arcade Stick brings pizza place gaming vibes to Nintendo Switch
- Banana Republic’s new performance wear ‘BR Standard’ is top of the line from $30
- NERF’s new Rival Curve Shot blasters let you shoot around corners
- Alesis launches new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS at just $59 + more
Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster falls to a new all-time low at $20 to expand your home theater
- Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon
- Snag AirPods Pro while they’re as low as $169 (Reg. $249)
- Home Depot slashes prices for Husky Garage storage by up to 40%
- Apple discounts sports films to $5 this weekend in latest movie sale
- Amazon will ship this aluminum iPad stand to your door for $12.50 (Save 30%, All-time low)
- Sorel’s slashing up to 70% off boots, slippers, more during its End of Season Sale
- Levi’s Warehouse Event is live! Save up to 75% off denim and more from $9
- Put this sleek stainless steel band on your Apple Watch for $15.50
- Movado’s luxurious Wear OS Smartwatch is $112 off, more from $99 (Save up to 40%)
- Arcade1Up’s new Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet sees first discount at $50 off, more from $59
- Nike shoes, apparel, accessories, more up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack from $10
- New Amazon lows hit Samsung’s PRO NVMe SSD storage from $48 (31% off) + more
- SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD touts 2000MB/s speeds at $70 off
- LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor delivers an ergonomic stand at $103 off, more from $300
- Take up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cell models
- Add Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer to your smart home at a low of $20
- OnePlus takes up to $290 off latest Android smartphones and more
- SKIL or DEWALT tools and accessories fall as low as $10 at Amazon (Up to 33% off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 44mm hits all-time low at $376 (Reg. $429)
- Assemble LEGO’s International Space Station at $56 (Save 20%), more from $12
- Anker starts the week with projectors, iPhone accessories, more on sale from $9.50
- Apple launches action and thriller movie sale from $5, more starting at $1
