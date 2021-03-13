Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro return to $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 is $200 off, and much more…
Are you looking for in-ear noise-canceling headphones that work flawlessly with your Apple products? Well, AirPods Pro fit that bill. I upgraded from standard AirPods to AirPods Pro at release and I’ve been satisfied ever since. They work great for providing a quiet and uninterrupted atmosphere for me to get work done in noisy places and also deliver great audio quality for listening to music. The carrying case makes it simple for me to just toss them in my pocket, making them ready to use at a moment’s notice. Normally $249, right now they’re down to $190, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, making now a great time to pick up a pair.
Maybe you’re in the market for a new computer. If that’s the case, check out Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro. It features a 13-inch Retina display flanked by 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Apple’s own processor. This allows you to enjoy up to 17-hours of battery life, blazing-fast speeds, and low-power usage. Normally $1,499, right now it’s down to $1,350 at Amazon which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. So, if you’re ready to upgrade, check this deal out before it’s gone for good.
Do you have some days at the lake planned for this spring? Well, if so, bring Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with you. This bundle includes the powerful 1002Wh portable battery alongside two 100W solar panels. The battery can run just about anything on your campsite overnight thanks to its three AC ports capable of up to 1000W output combined. There are also dual USB-C and two USB-A ports alongside a 12V DC output as well. The solar panels will allow you to recharge during the day, so you’re ready to stay going once the sun sets. This kit is currently $200 off at Amazon, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, so be sure to check it out before the price goes back up.
Review: Insta360 Go 2 is the simplest way to get great action footage [Video]
- Halo Infinite won’t be open-world, but will have dynamic weather, enemy encounters, more
- Hot Wheels and Nintendo unwrap Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway, pre-order now
- Get running with APL’s new spring arrivals in bold colors
- Review: LEGO Hoth Microfighters assemble Empire Strikes Back action for $20
- M-Audio unveils Hammer 88 Pro keyboard for Mac with OLED display, but it’s going to cost you
- Solve a murder mystery in The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
- Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has standout style, titanium nitride coating, more
- Home Depot debuts spring collection of electric outdoor tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, more
- Pad & Quill launches new smart leather Brief AirPods Max Case, now 15% off
- Best men’s rain jackets for spring under $60: L.L. Bean, Carhartt, Columbia, more
- Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass tomorrow, more
- Airthings debuts new View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking
- Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more
- Watch out, Wyze: All-new Abode Cam 2 debuts for $35, pre-orders get another $5 off
- Get spring-ready with new Birkenstock arrivals that are designed for elevated comfort
- LEGO’s upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Carnage bust arrives with over 540 pieces
- Tested: Aukey’s magnetic wireless charger delivers MagSafe features for less
- Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game
- New Marantz USB-C podcasting mic offers ‘studio-grade recording without the price tag’
- Happy Mario Day 2021! Nintendo game deals, Switch consoles, accessories, more
- Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies
- Upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs launch with faster speeds, lower price
- Coach x Sephora collaboration has makeup, brushes, cosmetic cases, more from $16
- Nimble unveils collection of recycled GaN chargers, Lightning cables, and power banks
- SEGA and TOMY team up for new collectible Club Mocchi Mocchi Sonic plush
- Watch Dogs: Legion online mode delayed for PC, still coming tomorrow for Xbox and PlayStation
- New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021 on Nintendo Switch/PC + new trailer
- New VIVO electric standing desks now available at Amazon with pricing as low as $230
- Timbuk2 launches new spring arrivals and State of Flux collaboration bag
- LEGO Imperial Shuttle review: A downsized build that delivers plenty of value
- LEGO debuts new limited-edition Amelia Earhart Tribute set, here’s how to score it for FREE
- Videography Diary: Why I bought a 2018 camera in 2021 and made a 1-minute film
This braided solo loop Apple Watch band is down to just $15 (Save 25%)
- The North Face Seasonal Sale cuts up to 60% off jackets, pullover, layers for spring, more
- Anker’s latest sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $11
- Anker discounts smart projectors, HomeKit cameras, more from $13 in latest sale
- Apple Watch Series 6 styles drop to best prices in months at up to $80 off
- PlayStation Plus 1-yr. subscriptions now $28.50 with free delivery (Reg. $60)
- Anker launches weekend sale with power banks, USB-C chargers, more from $14
- Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2: Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, plus more RPGs
- Apple’s MagSafe Charger returns to all-time low at $34, other official cables from $16
- Be ready for outdoor adventures/camping, Zippo FireFast Torch now $17 (22% off)
- This highly-rated USB-C SSD docking station supports two drives at $26.50
- Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new all-time low at $100 (Save $29)
- Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases fall to new lows: Leather $24, more from $20
- Timex’s Private Sale takes 25% off watches for men and women from $30 shipped
- Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad returns to Amazon low from $299
- Upgrade your home with meross’ smart garage door opener, outdoor plug, or switches from $15
- Apple’s latest iPad Pro now up to $100 off at Amazon
- Apple discounts selection of classic movies to just $5, more from $1
- Logitech’s MX Master 3 features USB-C, a side-scroll wheel, + is fully customizable at $80
- Snag two 3,000-lumen tactical headlamps while they’re $7.50 each (50% off)
- Apple’s new TV show sale discounts complete series from $30
- Apple Watch SE falls to lowest prices of the year from $259 at Amazon
- Amazon will ship this mid-century leather sofa to your door for $353 (Reg. $500, All-time low)
- Optoma’s 3,600-lumen projector creates a 300-inch picture for under $248 (Amazon low)
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling 4K dash cam just returned to its low at $44 off, more from $25.50
