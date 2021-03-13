Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery Solar Generator 1000 $200 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods Pro return to $190, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 is $200 off, and much more…

Are you looking for in-ear noise-canceling headphones that work flawlessly with your Apple products? Well, AirPods Pro fit that bill. I upgraded from standard AirPods to AirPods Pro at release and I’ve been satisfied ever since. They work great for providing a quiet and uninterrupted atmosphere for me to get work done in noisy places and also deliver great audio quality for listening to music. The carrying case makes it simple for me to just toss them in my pocket, making them ready to use at a moment’s notice. Normally $249, right now they’re down to $190, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, making now a great time to pick up a pair.

Maybe you’re in the market for a new computer. If that’s the case, check out Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro. It features a 13-inch Retina display flanked by 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Apple’s own processor. This allows you to enjoy up to 17-hours of battery life, blazing-fast speeds, and low-power usage. Normally $1,499, right now it’s down to $1,350 at Amazon which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. So, if you’re ready to upgrade, check this deal out before it’s gone for good.

Do you have some days at the lake planned for this spring? Well, if so, bring Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 with you. This bundle includes the powerful 1002Wh portable battery alongside two 100W solar panels. The battery can run just about anything on your campsite overnight thanks to its three AC ports capable of up to 1000W output combined. There are also dual USB-C and two USB-A ports alongside a 12V DC output as well. The solar panels will allow you to recharge during the day, so you’re ready to stay going once the sun sets. This kit is currently $200 off at Amazon, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, so be sure to check it out before the price goes back up.

