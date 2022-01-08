Best of 9to5Toys: Latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini from $600, Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular $629, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple’s latest iPad Air $60 off, M1 Mac mini from $600, Apple Watch Series 7 cellular $120 off, and much more…
Are you in the market for a new tablet? If so, Apple’s latest iPad Air offers quite a bit of value in many areas. You’ll find a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display here that’s perfect for content consumption and creation at the same time, as well as handling other tasks like email, Facebook, and more. With full support for Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Pencil, this iPad is really a workhorse without having to pony up for a more expensive iPad Pro. Right now, the latest iPad Air is discounted by $60 which returns it to the best price of the holiday season, so be sure to act now and enjoy the savings while they’re around.
If it’s a desk-based computer that you’re in the market for, the latest M1-powered Mac mini is currently on sale from $600. With various models discounted right now, there’s up to $150 in savings to be had here. Powered by Apple’s first in-house desktop-class processor, the M1 Mac mini will offer you impressive speed and performance in a compact form-factor that has quite a few tricks up its sleeve, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to learn more here.
Have you been holding out on picking up an Apple Watch for the right time? Well, that time has come. Currently on sale for $120 off, you can score the Apple Watch Series 7 cellular for $629, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting all-new features, the Series 7 has the ability to monitor sleep, ECG, heart rate, and more alongside being IP6X water-resistant and ready to handle anything you throw at it.
Wemax Nova 4K UST projector review: Performance on a budget? [Video]
- NexiGo Quest 2 charging dock review: Show off your headset in style [Video]
- Review: Keeping warm this winter with Fieldsheer heated gear [Video]
- Tested: Red light or green light on CASETiFY’s Squid Game wireless charging AirPods Pro case?
Belkin adds Find My tech and beamforming ANC on new earbuds to take on Apple, now 20% off
- Grovemade launches gorgeous new wood and cork Touch ID Apple keyboard trays
- BLUETTI intros sodium-ion portable power stations to run your home, more at CES 2022
- Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and Rainbow Six Siege launches day-one with Game Pass
- AyaNeo’s NEXT Advance handheld gaming PC with AMD’s Zen 3 CPU plays GTA V “at 100+ FPS”
- Le Creuset Valentine’s Day Collection launches the sweetest prints for your kitchen
- Black + Decker enters the Keurig-style cocktail maker game with new light-up Bev machine
- FluentPet Connect allows you to text with your dog using new Bluetooth-enabled HexTiles
- Razer details new immersive gaming chair, next-gen. smart mask, more at CES 2022
- GIGABYTE announces new AORUS and AERO laptops with 4K 120Hz AMOLED display, more
- Target’s home organization brand Brightroom launches with pricing from $1
- AirThings’ latest looks to protect families with the ‘most advanced radon monitor on the market’
- Feast your eyes on Samsung’s glorious new curved 55-inch mini-LED Odyssey Ark monitor
- Sony officially unveils specs for PlayStation VR2 + Horizon Call of the Mountain launch title
- Abode expands smart home security stable with first video doorbell and color LED light bulb
- TCL takes its second-gen. micro OLED display smart glasses with spatial audio to CES 2022
- Nordstrom’s new sports shop has top gear from Nike, adidas, Fanatics, more
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential refreshed with onboard Alexa, pre-order now
- Razer’s 2022 Blade laptops intro latest Ryzen 9, RTX 3080 Ti, DDR5, and 4K 144Hz displays
- Dell announces Quantum Dot OLED UltraWide monitor, Concept Nyx, more at CES 2022
- January PlayStation Plus free games now live: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, more
- Anker showcases new 100W GaN charger, first laser projector, much more at CES 2022
- V-MODA showcases iconic new Rolling Stones Crossfade 2 Headphones at CES 2022
- JBL unleashes new party speakers and next-gen. Boombox, but they are going to cost you
- TP-Link’s new Wi-Fi 6E router automatically moves its antenna for better coverage
- SK hynix unveils new flagship 7,000MB/s SSDs for content creators and more at CES 2022
- Arlo’s new smart home security system has versatile six-in-one sensors, joins Matter alliance
- January 2022 reading list: Start the new year with a page-turning novel
- Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay 2, 144Hz refresh rates, NFT support, more
- Oral-B unveils CES Innovation Award Honoree iO10 smart toothbrush system with live guidance
LEGO Snowtrooper Battle Pack review: Army building at its finest
- LEGO debuts Year of the Tiger set alongside other upcoming freebies for Lunar New Year
- LEGO ‘Stranger Things’ BrickHeadz revealed alongside upcoming Looney Tunes pack
- Here’s our first look at the upcoming near life-size LEGO Ideas Globe
- Review: LEGO’s new Hoth AT-ST headlines the Star Wars 2022 lineup with an old school design
Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case falls to $185 for today only (Reg. $249)
- Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with new $10 star-studded cast sale
- Outfit your iPhone 12 mini with an official Apple MagSafe silicone case at just $10 (Reg. $49)
- Pair Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad with an official Smart Keyboard at $105 (Reg. $159)
- Apple’s new cellular iPad mini 6 comes within $1 of the all-time low
- Apple’s latest M1 iMac returns to Amazon all-time lows at up to $100 off from $1,249
- Apple’s Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro returns to Black Friday price of $68
- Apple starts 2022 with $8 or less 4K movie sale, $5 classic flicks, more from $1
- Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe cases fall to new lows at $37.50 (Reg. $49)
- Apple’s official silicone/leather AirTag Loops now on sale from $15 at Amazon
Belkin’s popular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees rare discount to $127.50
- Google Nest smart displays and speakers go on sale for New Year’s from $25
- Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe chargers, webcams, more from $11
- Here’s how to land a FREE copy of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order today via Amazon Prime
- Anker’s new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger hits $17, more in latest sale from $11
- TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs at new lows of $300 off
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 with ECG monitoring is down to the best price yet from $110 (Save $70)
- Woot’s outdoor tactical gear sale includes CRKT pocket knives from $58, Vertx packs, more
- Score a 100W 4-Port USB-C GaN Monoprice Wall Charger for $39 (Save 40%)
- Levi’s takes extra 50% off all sale styles with best-selling denim from $17
