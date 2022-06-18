Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,799, Greenworks 40% off sale, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,799, Greenworks Father’s Day sale takes up to 40% off, AirPods Max fall to $429, and much more…

As we head into the weekend, both Amazon and Best Buy have launched an Apple sale that offers solid savings across a variety of products. One stand-out is the latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that can be had for $1,799. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing a completely refreshed design with 4K60 HDMI, SD support, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even the return of MagSafe, this 14-inch laptop is sure to impress. It also has a Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz ProMotion display in tow, making it great for both content creation or gaming. Check out the rest of the sale here.

If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, then we highly recommend checking out the Greenworks sale that’s going on this weekend. There’s up to 40% off tools dad is sure to love, ranging from mowers to string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and so much more. If dad’s still using old gas-powered tools to do the yard, give him the pleasure of upgrading to quieter and easier to use electric tools this Father’s Day.

Are you still using old headphones to listen to Dolby Atmos music through Apple Music? Well, it’s time to upgrade. This week, AirPods Max returned to their all-time low at $429 on Amazon, saving a full $120 from its normal going rate. As someone who has had several pairs of headphones, it’s hard to deny how comfortable AirPods Max are as well as how great they sound. The normal $549 price is quite lofty for Bluetooth headphones for sure, but at $429 they’re much more affordable and well worth checking out before they goes back up.

