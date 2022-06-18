Best of 9to5Toys: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,799, Greenworks 40% off sale, much more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $1,799, Greenworks Father’s Day sale takes up to 40% off, AirPods Max fall to $429, and much more…
As we head into the weekend, both Amazon and Best Buy have launched an Apple sale that offers solid savings across a variety of products. One stand-out is the latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that can be had for $1,799. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing a completely refreshed design with 4K60 HDMI, SD support, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and even the return of MagSafe, this 14-inch laptop is sure to impress. It also has a Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz ProMotion display in tow, making it great for both content creation or gaming. Check out the rest of the sale here.
If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, then we highly recommend checking out the Greenworks sale that’s going on this weekend. There’s up to 40% off tools dad is sure to love, ranging from mowers to string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and so much more. If dad’s still using old gas-powered tools to do the yard, give him the pleasure of upgrading to quieter and easier to use electric tools this Father’s Day.
Are you still using old headphones to listen to Dolby Atmos music through Apple Music? Well, it’s time to upgrade. This week, AirPods Max returned to their all-time low at $429 on Amazon, saving a full $120 from its normal going rate. As someone who has had several pairs of headphones, it’s hard to deny how comfortable AirPods Max are as well as how great they sound. The normal $549 price is quite lofty for Bluetooth headphones for sure, but at $429 they’re much more affordable and well worth checking out before they goes back up.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- EPOS H6Pro audio bundle giveaway: Premium Gaming headset and sound card [Video]
Pre-Orders |
SANDMARC takes mobile filmmaking next level with new iPhone Tripod Pro, pre-order at 10% off
- The Last of Us Part I is the latest PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC – pre-order now
- FUJIFILM’s new INSTAX MINI LINK 2 printers let you draw graphics and add them to pictures
- Marshall introducing home generation III speaker lineup with wider soundstages across the board
- Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor goes up for pre-order
- FUJIFILM’s new flagship X-H2S mirrorless camera can shoot stills at 40 FPS – pre-order now
- Canon launches first R Series APS-C cameras with 32.5MP R7 and 24MP R10 from $979
- Barnes & Noble introduces new NOOK GlowLight 4e entry-level e-reader – Pre-order now
- RODE unveils new AIO Bluetooth content creator rig with dual USB-C interfaces, mixer, and more
- New collectible Fall Guys S2 mini figures now up for pre-order at $15 ahead of Switch launch
- LG’s new Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser Projector creates a 120-inch screen from 7 inches away
New Products, Guides, more |
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2022 for July 12 and 13
- Anker launches new 5-in-1 USB-C hub designed for Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac [Deal]
- Square Enix Final Fantasy VII showcase: Rebirth 2nd part of FF VII remake trilogy, more
- SwitchBot’s smart lock upgrades your existing deadbolt with smart home functionality
- Xbox App on PC now shows how a game might run on your system before you install
- Prime Day 2022 credit card offers: $100 gift card, up to 25% cash back, more
- Amazon Stampcard gets you ready for Prime Day with free $10 credit
- Sony reportedly set to reveal new PlayStation 5 DualSense Pro controller this month, more
- Todd Howard confirms Starfield’s main quest is 30+ hours long, and Fallout 5 is … far away
- 8BitDo launching new Lite SE Bluetooth controller aimed at increasing accessibility
- Philips Screeneo U4 ultra-short-throw projector brings a 60-inch screen almost anywhere
- Moog unveils affordable new build-it-yourself Mavis semi-modular synth
- Father’s Day fashion gift guide: wallets, sunglasses, golf shoes, polos, and more
- Let the Newegg Gaming PC Finder do the hard work of picking out your new desktop
- TP-Link brings Apple HomeKit and real-time energy monitoring to new Kasa smart plug
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase: Starfield, Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, more
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO Ideas introduces new 1,600-piece Jazz Quartet, launching next month
- LEGO’s Viking Ship and Serpent doesn’t ship until August, but you can score it early for $100
- LEGO 90th anniversary Forest Hideout revealed as upcoming gift with purchase [Update]
- Here’s a first look at LEGO’s new Avatar 1,200-piece Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls set
- LEGO Aston Martin DB5 and Dom’s Charger joining Speed Champions lineup this fall
- What to expect from LEGO CON 2022: Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel Sanctum Sanctorum, more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s all-new black Mac accessories see first discounts: Magic Keyboard $190, more from $95
- Apple heads into weekend with $5 Father’s Day movie sale: Minari, Field of Dreams, more
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros on sale from $249 (Save $50)
- Apple discounts 2000s blockbusters and fan-favorites in latest $10 or less movie sale
- Save $200 on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with first discount in months to $2,299
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 credit to spend at Target
- iPad mini 6 all-time lows arrive to start the week from $400 (Save up to $109)
- Apple Pencil 2 lands at new 2022 low of $99 following $30 Amazon discount
- New all-time lows take $49 off latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote from $130
Top Google Deals |
Google Pixel 6 Pro sees unlocked Amazon discount to new low of $791.50 (Save $108)
- TCL 20 Pro 5G Android Smartphone sees $100 discount to new 2022 low of $400 at Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus with Alexa-enabled Dock falls to Amazon low at $155
- Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip now down to $900 at Amazon (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $150 discount with folding 120Hz screen in tow from $850
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver ANC and Qi charging from $97.50 (Reg. $150)
Top Deals |
Save $100 on Samsung’s new iMac-inspired M8 Smart AirPlay 2 Monitor at low of $600
- Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Sale takes up to 50% off leggings, t-shirts, shorts, more
- Anker discounts MagSafe power banks, USB-C GaN II chargers, more in mid-week sale from $16
- Philips Hue launches B2G1 FREE sale on smart bulbs and starters, plus 50% off mood lighting
- Amazon is handing out 30 FREE PC games for Prime Day: Mass Effect, Star Wars, much more
- HyperChiller transforms coffee to cold brew in ‘less than 60 seconds’ at $15 a pop (Reg. $50)
