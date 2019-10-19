Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday predictions, Apple Watch is $50 off, Pixel 4 pre-order deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday predictions are here, Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $50 off, Pixel 4 pre-order deals arrive, more…
Nomad Base Station
Black Friday is just over a month away, so it’s time for our yearly predictions! We’ve taken our swings to let you guys know what we think will happen with Google, Apple, console and PC gaming, home goods, smart home, LEGO, Amazon, and are constantly adding more to our Black Friday 2019 guide. Be sure to bookmark that page as that’s where all of our holiday shopping coverage will go!
The latest Apple Watch Series 5 is back at its all-time low at Amazon, which takes $50 off GPS + Cellular models. The Series 5 brings with it always on display as well as compass features, which have been requested by many. You’ll no longer look down at your wrist to a black screen, instead seeing your Watch’s face and knowing instantly what time it is.
Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL were just announced this past week, and we’re starting to see the pre-order deals roll in. Amazon is offering $100 gift cards with pre-orders, while Verizon is giving its customers buy-one-get-one-FREE plus an additional $200 gift card. If you’re itching for the best in smartphone camera tech, the Pixel 4 is a great option, so be sure to check out our hands-on coverage to learn more.
New Products, Guides, more |
Breville Barista Pro Review: New design delivers amazing espresso [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Hands-on: Razer Blade Stealth (2019) offers desktop power in a compact package
- Linn Series 3 has AirPlay, claims to be the ‘best sounding wireless speaker’
- Sennheiser GSP 370 Review: 100 wireless hours of great audio [Video]
- Stay warm in these trendy puffer jackets for men under $50
- Amazon Toys List for 2019 details the top 100 gifts, more
- PDP Mars brings back the lightgun experience in an all-new way
- Omron refreshes its Apple Health-compatible blood pressure monitor lineup
- Crate & Barrel launches holiday collections with spooky decorations and more
- Rocketbook Beacons are designed to make any whiteboard a smart writing surface
- Autonomous Kinn Review: Great design and support highlight this chair [Video]
- PUBG Season 5 brings throwable weapons, vending machines, and more
- Grocery delivery gets an upgrade following Walmart’s InHome launch
- Levi’s x Justin Timberlake fall collection launches with outerwear and more
- Analogue’s new Pocket handheld can play over 2,700 Game Boy cartridges, more
- LEGO goes prehistoric with upcoming 900-piece Ideas Dinosaur Fossils kit
- iOttie’s ‘Made for Google’ fast wireless charger is built for Pixel in the car
- JAM delivers cheap AirPods competitor with impressive $40 price tag
- Le Creuset’s new Truffle collection gets you ready for cool weather cooking
- Vespa’s Gita cargo-carrying companion launches with a cool $3,250 price tag
- Here are this year’s official Nintendo Christmas sweaters, available now
- Microsoft’s Project xCloud preview starts today, here’s what we know
- Echo Dot Diary: One year later and my Alexa smart home has proven its worth
- Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer leaks with new map, activities, more
- Get cooking this fall with the best instant pot and crock pot cookbooks
- New Razer Blade 15 Advanced unveiled with improved keyboard, more
- Casio collaborates with The Pokémon Company for new Pikachu-themed watch
Top Deals |
Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed: $1,100 (Amazon low)
- elago’s sleek Apple TV mount works three ways, now $16 (Amazon all-time low)
- The amazing Things 3 hits all-time low on iOS/Mac from $7 (Reg. up to $50)
- Anker discounts chargers, Lightning cables, power banks, and much more from $14
- Apple launches Iconic Duos and Halloween movie sale from $5, more starting at $1
- Run Windows on your Mac at 15% off with Parallels Desktop 15 + more
- Score Google Pixel 3 XL from $440 (28% off), plus OG Pixel from $113 and more
- Apple Pencil 2 hits new Amazon all-time low price with rare discount
- Score discounted Apple services, apps, more with this $100 gift card for $85
- Put an Hermès-style Apple Watch Band on your wrist from $8.50
- For around $2.50 Prime shipped each, you can carry these two LED flashlights
- DxO ONE 20.2MP camera add-on ups your iPhone photos for $133.50 (Reg. $400)
- Amazon Warehouse is 20% off: Sonos Play:5 w/ AirPlay 2 $362 (Orig. $499), more
- Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone X/S/Max and XR on sale from $20 (Reg. $60)
- Add smart RGB lighting to your home for $19.50 Prime shipped with this strip
- Save up to 50% on UGREEN iPhone battery case, Qi chargers, and more from $8
- Save upwards of $720 on Apple’s previous generation 27-inch 5K iMac
- Ditch the AirPod price tag for Anker’s Liberty Air earbuds at $56 (Reg. $79)
- Levi’s Warehouse Event is live! Score up to 70% off popular denim from $14
- WD’s all-new My Passport Portable Hard Drives get first price cuts
- The top-ranked Notability productivity app gets rare price drop: $9 (Reg. $12)
- Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for just $9 (Reg. $15)
- Switch eShop deals from $1: Shovel Knight, My Friend Pedro, Dead Cells, more
- Add Hunter’s Signal HomeKit Ceiling Fan to your Siri setup at $266 (Reg. $350)
- Belkin takes 25% off iPhone charging docks, cables and more starting at $5
- Latest Nintendo Switch drops to new Amazon all-time low with limited time deal
