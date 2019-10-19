Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday predictions, Apple Watch is $50 off, Pixel 4 pre-order deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday predictions are here, Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $50 off, Pixel 4 pre-order deals arrive, more…

Black Friday is just over a month away, so it’s time for our yearly predictions! We’ve taken our swings to let you guys know what we think will happen with Google, Apple, console and PC gaming, home goods, smart home, LEGO, Amazon, and are constantly adding more to our Black Friday 2019 guide. Be sure to bookmark that page as that’s where all of our holiday shopping coverage will go!

The latest Apple Watch Series 5 is back at its all-time low at Amazon, which takes $50 off GPS + Cellular models. The Series 5 brings with it always on display as well as compass features, which have been requested by many. You’ll no longer look down at your wrist to a black screen, instead seeing your Watch’s face and knowing instantly what time it is.

Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL were just announced this past week, and we’re starting to see the pre-order deals roll in. Amazon is offering $100 gift cards with pre-orders, while Verizon is giving its customers buy-one-get-one-FREE plus an additional $200 gift card. If you’re itching for the best in smartphone camera tech, the Pixel 4 is a great option, so be sure to check out our hands-on coverage to learn more.

Breville Barista Pro Review: New design delivers amazing espresso [Video]

Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed: $1,100 (Amazon low)

