Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day event + Apple sale, 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro $220 off, Nintendo eShop Summer Sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale + Apple Shopping Event, prev. gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets $220 discount, Nintendo eShop Summer Sale with up to 50% off, and more…

Best Buy has two sales running right now, one lasting only three days, and the other focusing specifically on Apple gear. The 3-day sale has a number of discounts that you seriously don’t need to miss, including a $200 HomePod, Powerbeats Pro, and much more. The Apple sale discounts Nike+ Apple Watch, the latest MacBooks, and much more. So, if you’re looking for smart home gear or just want to pick up the latest MacBook Pro at $200 off, these sales are a must-see.

Speaking of Apple discounts, you can currently score the company’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $220 off. That means you can pick up the Wi-Fi 256GB model for $929, which is a killer deal. If you’re wanting to replace a MacBook or Windows laptop with an ultra-portable tablet that can still function similarly to a desktop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets the job done. Pair this tablet with the all-new Magic Keyboard and you’ll have a killer experience thanks to the awesome hinge and built-in trackpad.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, now’s the time to stock up on games to play for the summer. You’ll find up to 50% off in Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, including games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Cuphead. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is also on sale, alongside New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Kirby Star Allies. There’s plenty to see here, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to learn more.

New Products, Guides, more |

PGYTECH OneMo Camera Bag Review: Sharp looks matched with versatility [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Apple’s all-new iPhone SE gets a $99 discount, now $350 shipped

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!