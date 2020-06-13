Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day event + Apple sale, 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro $220 off, Nintendo eShop Summer Sale, more
Best Buy has two sales running right now, one lasting only three days, and the other focusing specifically on Apple gear. The 3-day sale has a number of discounts that you seriously don’t need to miss, including a $200 HomePod, Powerbeats Pro, and much more. The Apple sale discounts Nike+ Apple Watch, the latest MacBooks, and much more. So, if you’re looking for smart home gear or just want to pick up the latest MacBook Pro at $200 off, these sales are a must-see.
Speaking of Apple discounts, you can currently score the company’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $220 off. That means you can pick up the Wi-Fi 256GB model for $929, which is a killer deal. If you’re wanting to replace a MacBook or Windows laptop with an ultra-portable tablet that can still function similarly to a desktop, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro gets the job done. Pair this tablet with the all-new Magic Keyboard and you’ll have a killer experience thanks to the awesome hinge and built-in trackpad.
If you have a Nintendo Switch, now’s the time to stock up on games to play for the summer. You’ll find up to 50% off in Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, including games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and Cuphead. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is also on sale, alongside New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Super Mario Party, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, and Kirby Star Allies. There’s plenty to see here, so be sure to swing by our deal coverage to learn more.
PGYTECH OneMo Camera Bag Review: Sharp looks matched with versatility [Video]
- Viotek’s latest monitor sports 4K 144Hz, G-SYNC, FreeSync, more
- Affordable new Asus ZenWiFi AX Mini router series combines mesh with Wi-Fi 6
- KFC teases gamers with its utterly bizarre KFConsole
- LEGO unveils Mindstorms Robot Inventor coding kit with iPhone support, more
- PlayStation 5 disc-less digital edition launches this year + 3D headset, more
- Arcade1Up debuts Big Buck Hunter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, and more
- Tamron’s 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RDX zoom lens for Sony is a do-it-all beast
- New Garmin MARQ Golfer smartwatch has a premium build, always-on display, more
- PlayStation 5 showcase! First look at PS5 console, gameplay, and more
- Synology gets in the storage game with new SSDs and its FlashStation NAS
- Amazon refreshes Kindle Paperwhite with new Plum and Sage colorways
- Xbox Series X launches in a few months, here’s everything we know so far
- Grado Labs unveils Hemp Headphones that get ‘better with every listen’
- Tested: Zenni prescription eyeglasses look and work great at nutty $7 price tag
- Crossplay comes to No Man’s Sky ahead of PC and Xbox Game Pass debut
- Check out the new must-see Toy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers
- Bang & Olufsen announces upcoming line of Xbox gaming accessories
- ESCORT’s latest Redline 360c radar detector offers twice the range, more
- New Destiny 2 content arrives today as Bungie sets roadmap through 2022
- LEGO debuts new buildable 480-piece Iron Man Helmet set
- Final update for Battlefield V is here with new maps, weapons, vehicles, more
- Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Review: Lightning and USB-C in a stylish package [Video]
- Ubiquiti debuts new UniFi Protect NVR with expandable local storage and more
- Need for Speed Heat will offer PC, PS4, and Xbox cross-play starting tomorrow
- Free Panasonic LUMIX webcam update leverages DSLRs for high-quality streaming
- Love Hultén returns with new custom retro gaming coffee table
- LEGO Fiat 500 review: Creator Expert theme goes retro with splendid results
- Tribit StormBox Micro Review: Big sound in a small, portable package [Video]
- Dell XPS 17 launches at $1,000 less than its MacBook rival, how they compare
Apple’s all-new iPhone SE gets a $99 discount, now $350 shipped
- Anker drops new Amazon sale from $11: Truly wireless earbuds $45, eufyCam, more
- iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in plus $150 off select Apple Watch Series 5
- Illuminate your backyard with this solar-powered LED light for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Home Depot takes up to 30% off patio furniture, outdoor tools, more
- Samsung’s new 75-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV gets largest discount yet, now $998
- Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro hits all-time low
- Apple discounts Judd Apatow films from $7, Ultra HD titles $5, more from $1
- Save on Ubiquiti networking gear: UniFi Switch 8 60W $84, more from $76
- This 128GB USB 3 flash drive has a built-in MFi Lightning connector at $22.50
- Nordstrom offers hundreds of new markdowns up to 60% off: Nike, adidas, more
- Casio Ediface Watch drops to $36 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100), more
- Electric guitar deals from $250: Gretsch, Fender, PRS, more up to $800 off
- AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation return to $220 shipped
- B&H discounts DJI photo/video gear starting at $299, drones from $1,169
- Save 33% on this Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus extension bundle at $70, more
- Get four Apple Watch sport bands for under $9.50 Prime shipped, more
- Pyrex is ready for the fridge, freezer, microwave, + oven at $20.50 (Reg. $45)
- This collectors set includes The Hobbit and all three Lord of the Rings at $21
- DJI Mavic Mini comes bundled with an extra battery, more at $399 ($494 value)
- Clean your car like never before with a foam cannon for under $11.50
- Aukey’s USB-C hubs have Ethernet, USB-A, SD, HDMI, more with prices from $25
- Intel’s all-new NUC 10 Mini PC gets first price cut to $440 (Save $120)
- Dyson sale cuts V10 Absolute to $280.50 (Refurb, Orig. $699), more from $136
- Amazon furniture sale strikes with up to 45% off indoor + outdoor solutions
- Save on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 routers, Ubiquiti mesh systems, more from $70
- Apple’s latest MacBook Air now on sale from $899 shipped
