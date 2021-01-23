Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, much more…

If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air, then you have the ability to rock the Magic Keyboard. After being a skeptic at launch, I eventually picked one up and it’s a game-changer for sure. The trackpad makes the iPad feel like a laptop, and the typing experience is absolutely fantastic. Right now, this killer keyboard experience can be yours for $199, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve seen.

Ready for a new smartphone? Well, Verizon’s 4-day sale ends tomorrow and includes some can’t-miss deals. The iPhone 11 Pro is on sale for as low as $599, which is a $400 savings from its normal going rate. I still rock this previous-generation device and I continue to enjoy it. The size is just right with a 5.8-inch display and the 3-camera array allows me to capture, ultrawide, wide, and telephoto pictures with ease. There’s quite a bit on sale outside of the 11 Pro, so be sure to check out our coverage for more.

Still rocking an older TV? It’s time to upgrade. We’re currently tracking two discounts on VIZIO’s 4K AirPlay and HomeKit TVs with prices from $548. Both current- and previous-generation 65-inch models are on sale right now, with both delivering on HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant integrations. You’re also getting HDR, local dimming, and up to four HDMI ports here.

