FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, more

-
Best of 9to5Toys

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, much more…

If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air, then you have the ability to rock the Magic Keyboard. After being a skeptic at launch, I eventually picked one up and it’s a game-changer for sure. The trackpad makes the iPad feel like a laptop, and the typing experience is absolutely fantastic. Right now, this killer keyboard experience can be yours for $199, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve seen.

Ready for a new smartphone? Well, Verizon’s 4-day sale ends tomorrow and includes some can’t-miss deals. The iPhone 11 Pro is on sale for as low as $599, which is a $400 savings from its normal going rate. I still rock this previous-generation device and I continue to enjoy it. The size is just right with a 5.8-inch display and the 3-camera array allows me to capture, ultrawide, wide, and telephoto pictures with ease. There’s quite a bit on sale outside of the 11 Pro, so be sure to check out our coverage for more.

Still rocking an older TV? It’s time to upgrade. We’re currently tracking two discounts on VIZIO’s 4K AirPlay and HomeKit TVs with prices from $548. Both current- and previous-generation 65-inch models are on sale right now, with both delivering on HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant integrations. You’re also getting HDR, local dimming, and up to four HDMI ports here.

New Products, Guides, more |

Review: Full-fledged iPhone gaming awaits with the Backbone One [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Snag AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Case from $60 (Up to 40% off)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news, and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best of 9to5Toys

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 of...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Apple Watch Seri...
Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor...
Best of 9to5Toys: 21-inch 4K iMac at Amazon low, Philip...
Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day Apple Sale, AirPods Pr...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/...
Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch...
Show More Comments

Related

$100 off

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro falls to new low at $100 off

$199 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 04, 2020 – 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard $300, Sonos Speakers, more

Listen now
Reg. $80

Wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Twelve South’s BookBook Vol 2 folio at $68 (Reg. $80)

$68 Learn More
$82 off

This weekend’s exercise deals include rowing machines and bikes from $210 (Up to $82 off)

From $210 Learn More
50% off

Timex’s Southview Leather Watch hits $44, more Skagen and Citizen timepieces up to 50% off

From $44 Learn More
50% off

Score two Ring Spotlight Cams and secure your home at 50% off, now $100 each

$100 each Learn More
Amazon low

Just $8.50 snags SanDisk’s USB-C 32GB Ultra Flash Drive (Amazon low)

$8.50 Learn More
18% off

Google’s high-end Pixel Stand delivers 10W charging, photo mode, more at $66 (Reg. $80)

$66 Learn More