Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro hits new low, Verizon 4-day sale, VIZIO 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit TVs from $548, much more…
If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air, then you have the ability to rock the Magic Keyboard. After being a skeptic at launch, I eventually picked one up and it’s a game-changer for sure. The trackpad makes the iPad feel like a laptop, and the typing experience is absolutely fantastic. Right now, this killer keyboard experience can be yours for $199, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and a new all-time low that we’ve seen.
Ready for a new smartphone? Well, Verizon’s 4-day sale ends tomorrow and includes some can’t-miss deals. The iPhone 11 Pro is on sale for as low as $599, which is a $400 savings from its normal going rate. I still rock this previous-generation device and I continue to enjoy it. The size is just right with a 5.8-inch display and the 3-camera array allows me to capture, ultrawide, wide, and telephoto pictures with ease. There’s quite a bit on sale outside of the 11 Pro, so be sure to check out our coverage for more.
Still rocking an older TV? It’s time to upgrade. We’re currently tracking two discounts on VIZIO’s 4K AirPlay and HomeKit TVs with prices from $548. Both current- and previous-generation 65-inch models are on sale right now, with both delivering on HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Assistant integrations. You’re also getting HDR, local dimming, and up to four HDMI ports here.
New Products, Guides, more |
Review: Full-fledged iPhone gaming awaits with the Backbone One [Video]
- Hitman 3 – Cloud Version concludes the trilogy on Nintendo Switch, more
- First 2021 GameStop Pro Day sale kicks off tomorrow: Games, Funko, apparel, more
- Kevlar armor surrounds new limited-edition Leica M10-P Reporter camera
- Macy’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers hundreds of ideas: Chanel, Ralph Lauren, more
- LEGO unveils new Imperial Shuttle and other Star Wars kits launching in March
- Microsoft announces first Xbox Live Gold price increase in years, here’s what you need to know
- elago unwraps new Apple Watch band and Apple TV remote accessories from $13
- CORSAIR launches new VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM with 10-zone RGB, 44mm height, more
- EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid Review: Best wireless earbuds for gaming [Video]
- Gibson launches new iOS/Android guitar app with augmented reality + FREE trial
- UniFi Diary: Detailing my 80TB Synology NAS, Mac mini, and Ubiquiti setup
- All-new Razer Naga X gaming mouse packs 16 programmable buttons into an 85-gram body
- Top 5 diaper bags that are stylishly functional for both mom and dad
- Raspberry Pi takes on Arduino with new $4 Pico microcontroller
- Upcoming Fantasian RPG from the Final Fantasy creator set for release this year
- Apex Legends leak points to February 2 Nintendo Switch launch
- LEGO launches new collectible coins with Castle, Space, and other classic themes
- Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi bridge, unlocks via fingerprint, passcode, more
- Kate Spade Minnie Mouse Collection debuts with handbags, accessories, apparel, more from $20
- Moog brings legendary Model 15 modular synth to macOS Big Sur, FREE for existing iOS users
- Casio debuts latest Pokémon collaboration with new retro Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch
- WOWCUBE reimagines cube-based gaming with 2x2x2 digital grid for STEM learning, more
- Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021: Wemo, meross, Philips Hue, more
- New Samsung 870 EVO series chases SATA 6 limits with ‘up to 38% higher performance’
- Pottery Barn Valentine’s Day Shop features hundreds of gift ideas with prices from $6
- Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum can pick up three 8-lb. bowling balls at just $60
- LEGO Ideas journeys to the Middle Ages for new 975-piece Medieval Blacksmith set
- Oakywood intros new walnut and cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases
- elago leverages MagSafe on new line of affordable iPhone and Apple Watch accessories
- Apex Legends Season 8 introduces new 30-30 Repeater weapon, map, more on February 2
- Samsung Blade Bezel teased with 93% screen-to-body ratio, invisible camera, more
- Tested: Spigen S350 Apple Watch dock is a minimal solution for charging
- Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection with Studio McGee offers home items from $7
- LEGO kicks off fan vote to bring back Space, Bionicle, Rock Raiders, other classic themes
- New 2020 Game takes players through the biggest/worst events of last year for FREE
Top Deals |
Snag AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Case from $60 (Up to 40% off)
- New Anker sale at Amazon discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $15
- Apple movie bundle sale starts at $8, plus Disney films, more for $5
- Apple starts $5 Build Your Collection movie sale featuring iconic 80s and 90s films
- Apple launches TV show sale from $10: Chernobyl, West World, Bob’s Burgers, more
- Merrell’s offering up to 50% off popular boots, outerwear, more + free shipping
- Carhartt offers up to 50% off new markdowns with popular t-shirts, sweatshirts, more from $13
- adidas closeout event cuts up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, and accessories from $8
- Home Depot discounts Husky garage storage and more by up to 40% this week
- Under Armour takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5
- Lululemon’s new markdowns are live with up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $9
- PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60)
- Don’t miss out: These smart dimmer switches are $9 each (Save 50%, All-time low)
- Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299
- Affinity Photo and Designer now beating Black Friday pricing at 50% off + FREE trial
- Bosch’s Brushless Drill/Driver weighs 1.6-pounds, more DEWALT and Makita tools from $33
- Save up to $200 on Samsung 4K monitors, 144Hz UltraWides, more from $100
- Save on various third-party Tesla Model 3 accessories from $18: USB Hub $25.50, more
- These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at $74: Saws, drills, more
- Sonos backs this AirPlay-enabled home theater Kit at $600 off
- This foldable phone/tablet stand holds its angle and height for just $7.50
- Grab four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $5 each (27% off), more
- Anker’s affordable cameras feature HomeKit support, more from $34
- New Amazon low greets DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bit Set, now $20 Prime shipped
- This LED floor lamp offers stepless dimming and 1,800-lumens of brightness at 25% off, now $30
- VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $20
