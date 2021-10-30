Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/Pro $299+ off, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/Pro $299+ off, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $100 off, and much more…
Best Buy started us out this week with its all-new Early Deals Event. This ushers in discounts ahead of Black Friday for those who want to get their holiday shopping done early. You’ll find MagSafe bundles discounted, alongside HomePod mini, Philips Hue, AeroGarden, and much more. So, if you’re wanting to check a few purchases off your list ahead of the holiday rush, then be sure to check out our coverage of the event and place your orders before products begin going out of stock.
This week brought a few new product launches, including Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones. Right now you can save $299 or more on the devices with pre-paid discounts, making now a great time to replace your aging device. The Pixel 6 Pro packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it a great all-around device for productivity or gaming. Learn more in our hands-on review, then check out our deal coverage to find out all the ways you can save.
Another launch that happened this week is Apple’s all-new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models. To celebrate this, we’re now tracking a discount of $100 off on the all-new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That makes it $1,899 from its normal $1,999 going rate. You’ll find that Apple’s latest computer sports an all-new design with built-in SD, HDMI, and the return of MagSafe. Plus, the updated display now features a notch, which allowed Apple to deliver an edge-to-edge experience this time around.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
DJI Action 2 review: Is this new modular action cam the GoPro killer? [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Model O- Wireless review: Glorious’ smallest and lightest mouse yet [Video]
- Hands-on with Marshall’s Motif ANC/Minor III earbuds: Stylish designs & perfectly-balanced EQ
- Tested: Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger is also a photo frame making the perfect gift
- Pwnage Symm 2 review: Lightweight performance and custom looks [Video]
- Review: Kingston launches KC3000 PCIe 4.0 SSD that can reach 7,000MB/s read/write speeds
- Tested: ANYCUBIC’s new auto-leveling Vyper 3D printer is as good as they come for beginners
New Products, Guides, more |
Anker debuts new MagGo MagSafe accessory collection for iPhone 13
- Belkin’s new 14-Port USB-C Docking Station takes Chrome OS to the next level
- elago unveils new SNES controller-style W5 AirTag Keychain Case with launch discount
- All-new Gamegenic Marvel Champions Game Mats launch with ‘exclusive and unique art’
- Meet Raspberry Pi’s new Zero 2 W: Same small footprint, five times the power
- PlayStation State of Play kicks off now with 20 minutes of upcoming PS4 and PS5 games
- Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs pack hybrid design with PCIe 5.0, DDR5, more. Pre-orders open now
- Amazon bolsters Echo Frames lineup with new styles, hands-free texting for iOS, more
- Gerber unleashes Lockdown Pry and Drive multi-tools with modern, low-profile styling
- Aloy gains new abilities + more combat mechanics freedom in Horizon Forbidden West
- Arcade1Up debuts new Terminator 2 cabinet so you can blast through T-1000s with a friend
- The 20th anniversary Duke original Xbox-style gamepads now up for pre-order
- Apex Legends Escape’s new Storm Point map with Gravity Cannons, aggressive animals, more
- All-new NERF LMTD Halo Needler introduced with light-up needles, 10-dart drum, more
- Carhartt’s Next Frontier line offers gear for hard-working men and women
- Microsoft drops 6-minutes of gameplay showcasing Halo Infinite’s campaign today
- Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack launch day! How to access new N64/Genesis games
Black Friday 2021 |
Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2021
- Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more
- Amazon’s Launchpad gift guide showcases some of 2021’s best new products
- Amazon’s (RED) 2021 gift guide is packed with recommendations that give back
- Amazon’s 2021 Beauty Gift Guide: Urban Decay, Revlon, Olaplex, more
- Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures you get the best deal of the year
- adidas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 offers stocking stuffers, best-selling shoes, more from $22
- Amazon’s electronics gift guide details 2021’s hottest tech: Beats, DJI, Oculus, more
- Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide debuts hundreds of ideas: Carhartt, adidas, more
- Amazon goes old school with printed toy book filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations
- Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event
- LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more
- OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to new all-time lows at up to $270 off
- Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
October’s best LEGO Ideas include a Roman temple, medieval suit of armor, and more
- LEGO just restocked a selection of hard to come by kits: Disney Train, Republic Gunship, more
- LEGO’s 3-in-1 Creator Ferris wheel drops to new low of $70 + save on other summer 2021 kits
- Bring LEGO’s 2,300-piece UCS R2-D2 to your Star Wars collection with a rare discount to $180
- You can now score LEGO’s Gryffindor Dorms gift free with purchase on Harry Potter orders
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 1TB falls to new low at Amazon, now $200 off
- Apple’s annual $10 or less Halloween movie sale is live through the weekend
- Save $10 on a 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags with UWB precision finding at $89
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now down to $243 (New low, save $106)
- Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at the best price in months
- Apple’s annual Halloween TV show complete series sale is packed with classics from $15
- Apple Watch Series 7 see first Amazon discounts at up to $40 off
- Apple launches $5 monsters, zombies, and supernatural movie sale + latest $1 rental
- Pair Apple Watch Series 7 with an affordable leather band at just $10
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale for first time from $219 (Reg. $249)
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees first Amazon discount to $50
Top Deals |
Amazon takes up to 33% off DEWALT starter kits, combos, tools, and more from $40
- REI Outlet takes up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, more from $20
- Anker’s latest sale takes up to 52% off iPhone and Android essentials, more from $14
- Anker’s Halloween weekend sale discounts power banks, smart home gear, more from $10
- Amazon just knocked $100 off SanDisk’s 4TB 1050MB/s Extreme Portable SSD
- LG’s latest 2021 C1 OLED 4K Smart TVs up to $800 off at new lows from $1,097
- Husky 290-pc. mechanics tool set ships to your door with a lifetime warranty at $149
- Amazon massive accessory sale from $5: USB-C cables, HDMI, mouse pad, much more
- DEWALT right angle drill attachment and impact-ready nut driver set fall to new lows from $13
- Nike takes up to 40% off new markdowns: Dri-Fit, running shoes, outerwear, more
- Crocs Flash Sale offers up to 50% off clogs, sandals, more from $12
