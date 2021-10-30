Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/Pro $299+ off, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $100 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Early Deals Event, Pixel 6/Pro $299+ off, 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $100 off, and much more…

Best Buy started us out this week with its all-new Early Deals Event. This ushers in discounts ahead of Black Friday for those who want to get their holiday shopping done early. You’ll find MagSafe bundles discounted, alongside HomePod mini, Philips Hue, AeroGarden, and much more. So, if you’re wanting to check a few purchases off your list ahead of the holiday rush, then be sure to check out our coverage of the event and place your orders before products begin going out of stock.

This week brought a few new product launches, including Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones. Right now you can save $299 or more on the devices with pre-paid discounts, making now a great time to replace your aging device. The Pixel 6 Pro packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, making it a great all-around device for productivity or gaming. Learn more in our hands-on review, then check out our deal coverage to find out all the ways you can save.

Another launch that happened this week is Apple’s all-new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro models. To celebrate this, we’re now tracking a discount of $100 off on the all-new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That makes it $1,899 from its normal $1,999 going rate. You’ll find that Apple’s latest computer sports an all-new design with built-in SD, HDMI, and the return of MagSafe. Plus, the updated display now features a notch, which allowed Apple to deliver an edge-to-edge experience this time around.

